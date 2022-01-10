Cam Newton’s white uniform pants never got a spot of dirt on them in his last game as a Carolina Panther.
No. 1 played exactly one play, in the first quarter, handing the ball off on a reverse in the red zone for a run that gained a modest four yards. Then Newton exited, never to be seen on the field again, as the Panthers frittered away an early lead and got clobbered, 41-17.
Newton deserved a better ending than that. For one thing, he should have gotten the ball on fourth-and-inches from the Tampa Bay 2 in the second quarter, when Carolina was already up 7-3 and had a shot at taking an 11-point lead with a touchdown.
Instead, the Panthers let Sam Darnold stay in for the game’s most critical play. Darnold ran the quarterback sneak Newton should have run, mishandled the ball and got blasted for no gain.
That play should have been Newton’s. I asked Panther coach Matt Rhule about the call after the game, and his logic as to why Newton didn’t come into the game sounded convoluted. If the Panthers had only needed more yardage, the coach said, they would have then used the best short-yardage QB runner in NFL history.
“The fourth-and-inches from the one, that was just a quarterback sneak,” Rhule said. “Had it been like maybe fourth-and-1, where it’s going to be a quarterback power (run) or something, that’s kind of Cam’s specialty. But really fourth-and-inches, you’re assuming, you’re figuring, your line is gonna knock them back. And you know, Sam is 6-foot-4, he’ll get the first down…. Looking back, would I have put Cam in there at that point? To me, if it was like a designed quarterback run in the gun, putting him out there made sense. But we just made the call to go quarterback sneak, and I thought it was the right call.”
If we’re quibbling about inches, the Panthers actually list Darnold at 6-foot-3 and Newton at 6-foot-5.
But more than that, how could anyone ever assume this Panther offensive line is “gonna knock them back” in any situation, ever?
As CBS analyst Tony Romo said during the telecast about the Panthers: “Nobody blocks anyone!”
As Romo also said of the Panthers: “I don’t really love their identity right now as an offense. Like, I don’t know what they are.”
We know what they aren’t, though: They aren’t Cam Newton’s team anymore.
Yes, it was the right decision to start Sam Darnold the last two games. The Panthers needed to find out more about Darnold because he’s still under contract in 2022 and Newton isn’t.
But I would have still used Newton more often, both because it would have given Carolina a better chance to win and because of his history with the team. A couple more at-bats — what could it have really hurt for a 5-12 team that ended the season on an embarrassing seven-game losing skid?
As it was, Newton played exactly two total plays in the final two games. In both, he came in for a single play near the goal line, gained a few yards and then went out. On the next play, ironically, rookie tailback Chuba Hubbard scored a touchdown both times with Darnold as QB, and Newton celebrated in both cases like he had scored himself.
Newton didn’t speak with reporters Sunday in Tampa after Carolina’s lopsided loss. His last words to the media came Dec. 26 in what sounded a whole lot like a retirement press conference, even though Newton insisted it wasn’t.
“Football has been good to me,” Newton said that day. “I was able to walk away unscathed.”
Football has indeed been very good to Newton, and he in turn was very good to the Panthers and to the Charlotte community. He led the Panthers to four playoff seasons, won the NFL MVP award in 2015, headlined countless charity events and made an estimated $133 million over his 11-year career, according to Spotrac.
So this was a tough way to go out, if it was Newton’s last game as a Panther (it almost certainly is) and/or his last game, period. (He’s only 32 and appears to want to play again, so that one is iffy.)
Newton made so little impact in the season finale it was almost like he didn’t play at all. Put it this way: Wide receiver Brandon Zylstra threw a pass Sunday, but Newton never did.
Signed in November to try to salvage the Panthers' season from disaster, Newton couldn’t keep the team from hitting the iceberg. But no one else could, either. The Panthers just aren’t good enough.
And although I have written that Rhule should get a third year to prove himself, and ultimately still believe that, decisions like the one that kept the ball out of Newton’s hands on fourth-and-inches make me wonder.
Because Newton would have scored, you know. There’s no doubt about that.
