INZAI CITY, Japan — Keegan Bradley closed with a 2-under 68 to win the Zozo Championship on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title in more than four years.
Bradley, who won the PGA Championship as a rookie in 2011, dropped two shots on the back nine but came through with a pivotal birdie putt on the 17th hole that gave him a two-shot lead over Rickie Fowler and Andrew Putnam going to the final hole.
He wound up winning by one shot for his first PGA Tour win since the BMW Championship in 2018 at Aronimink.
Fowler was trying to break out of his three-year slump with a win and started the final round at Accordia Golf Narashino with a one-shot lead. He closed with a 70 and tied for second with Putnam (68).
Emiliano Grillo had a Sunday-best 64 and finished alone in fourth.
KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia — Brooks Koepka made birdie on the third playoff hole to beat Peter Uihlein and win the LIV Golf Invitational-Jeddah on Sunday for his first victory in the breakaway league.
Koepka birdied the par-5 18th in regulation for a 1-under 69, while Uihlein also made birdie on the final hole for a 70 to force a playoff. Joaquin Niemann (65) and Sergio Garcia (68) finished one shot behind.
Koepka won for the first time since early February 2021 at the Phoenix Open on the PGA Tour. He since has gone through various injuries and signed with LIV Golf in June.
CARY — Fred Couples broke his age by three shots with the lowest round of his PGA Tour Champions career, a 12-under 60 that sent him to a six-shot victory Sunday in the SAS Championship for his first title in more than five years.
Couples was two shots behind after four holes when the 63-year-old went on a run that amazed even him. He ran off five straight birdies, made a key par on the 10th hole and then finished with seven straight birdies.
Couples won for the first time since the American Family Insurance Championship in 2017.