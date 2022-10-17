INZAI CITY, Japan — Keegan Bradley closed with a 2-under 68 to win the Zozo Championship on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title in more than four years.

Bradley, who won the PGA Championship as a rookie in 2011, dropped two shots on the back nine but came through with a pivotal birdie putt on the 17th hole that gave him a two-shot lead over Rickie Fowler and Andrew Putnam going to the final hole.

