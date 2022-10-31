Ross Chastain's aggressive style hasn't made a lot of friends in NASCAR's top series. But now he'll be contending for a championship because of that approach.
Chastain pinned his Chevrolet against the outside wall of the 0.526-mile Martinsville Speedway and was sailing at some 70 mph faster than the rest of the field, careening from 10th place to fifth on the final lap to give Trackhouse Racing its first championship appearance.
Christopher Bell won his way into NASCAR's championship race, while Chastain used a move more suited for a video game to also advance in Sunday's thrilling regular-season finale.
Chastain credited his video game playing for the dramatic move on the final lap.
"Oh, played a lot of NASCAR 2005 on the GameCube with (younger brother) Chad growing up," he said. "You can get away with it. I never knew if it would actually work."
Bell had to win to advance to the final four next week at Phoenix Raceway, and he pulled it off to give Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota one spot in the finale. Bell also won on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course in the final race of the second round of the playoffs, so he has now twice advanced with victories.
The final four drivers in the Cup Series winner-take-all finale are Bell, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott and Chastain, who bumped foe Denny Hamlin from the championship with his spectacular last-lap scramble.
Bell passed Chase Briscoe, who also needed to win to advance to the championship, with five laps to go to earn the automatic berth into the championship race.