NEW YORK — Walking out for his first Grand Slam final at age 19, Carlos Alcaraz bumped fists with fans leaning over a railing along the path leading to the Arthur Ashe Stadium court. Moments later, after the coin toss, Alcaraz turned to sprint to the baseline for the warmup but was beckoned back to the net by the chair umpire for the customary pre-match photos.
Alcaraz is imbued with boundless enthusiasm and energy, not to mention skill, speed, stamina and sangfroid. And now he's a U.S. Open champion and the No. 1 player in men's tennis.
Using his uncommon combination of moxie and maturity, Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 on Sunday to both earn the trophy at Flushing Meadows and become the youngest man to lead the ATP rankings.
"Everything came so fast. For me it's unbelievable. It's something I dreamed since I was a kid, since I started playing tennis," said Alcaraz, whom folks of a certain age might still consider a kid.
"Of course," he said, "I'm hungry for more."
Alcaraz, who had been ranked No. 4, already has attracted plenty of attention as someone considered the Next Big Thing in a sport dominated for decades by the Big Three of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.
"He's one of these few rare talents that comes up every now and then in sports. That's what it seems like," said Ruud, a 23-year-old from Norway. "Let's see how his career develops, but it's going all in the right direction."
The Spaniard was serenaded by choruses of "Olé, Olé, Olé! Carlos!" that reverberated off the arena's closed roof — and Alcaraz often motioned for the spectators to get louder. There were a couple of magical points that drew standing ovations, including one Alcaraz lost with a laser of an on-the-run forehand while ending up face-down on his belly.
He only briefly showed signs of fatigue from having to get through three consecutive five-setters in the three rounds right before the final; no one had gone through that arduous a route on the way to the title in New York in 30 years.
Alcaraz went five sets against 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic in the fourth round, ending at 2:23 a.m. Tuesday; against Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals, a 5-hour, 15-minute thriller that ended at 2:50 a.m. Friday; and against Frances Tiafoe in the semifinals.
This was not a stroll to the finish. He faced a pair of set points while down 6-5 in the third. It could have been an outcome-altering moment.
But Alcaraz erased each of those point-from-the-set opportunities for Ruud with the sorts of quick-reflex, soft-hand volleys he repeatedly displayed.
"He just played too good on those points. We've seen it many times before: He steps up when he needs to," Ruud said. "When it's close, he pulls out great shots."
One break in the fourth was all it took for Alcaraz to seal the victory in the only Grand Slam final between two players seeking both a first major championship and the top spot in the ATP's computerized rankings, which date to 1973.
The winner was guaranteed to be first in Monday's rankings; the loser was guaranteed to be second.
"We knew what was at stake," said Ruud, who entered the U.S. Open ranked No. 7. "I'm disappointed, of course, that I'm not No. 1, but No. 2 is not too bad, either."