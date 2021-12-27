The ACC has postponed three men's basketball games scheduled for Wednesday and at least one this weekend because of problems with COVID-19.
The No. 2-ranked Duke basketball team will not travel to Clemson on Wednesday or Notre Dame on Saturday because of COVID-19 issues within the Blue Devils' program, the Raleigh News & Observer reported.
North Carolina's men's basketball game against Virginia Tech on Wednesday was postponed because several people in the Hokies' program have entered virus protocols, and North Carolina's game Saturday at Boston College also may be postponed because not everyone who entered protocols at Boston College last week has been cleared.
Boston College also had its Wednesday game against Florida State postponed.
The league is trying to reschedule the games.
The Eagles entered the protocol last week and had their game at Wake Forest for Dec. 22 canceled. It was initially ruled a forfeit, but the ACC changed its COVID-19 forfeit rule last Wednesday. The new rule stipulates that as long as a team has seven available scholarship players and one coach, they are deemed available to play. If a team does not have that number of participants, the game will be declared a no contest instead of a forfeit.
However, if a team has enough players available and decides not to play, the result would then be a forfeit.