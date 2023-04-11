MOORESVILLE — NASCAR suspended Cup Series driver Cody Ware indefinitely on Monday after he was arrested on charges of assault on a female and assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury.

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office incident report indicated Ware, 27, a Greensboro native, was charged in an assault at a residence in Mooresville just before midnight April 3. There were no weapons involved. Because it is a domestic violence situation, no other details of the incident have been made available.

