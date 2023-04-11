MOORESVILLE — NASCAR suspended Cup Series driver Cody Ware indefinitely on Monday after he was arrested on charges of assault on a female and assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury.
The Iredell County Sheriff's Office incident report indicated Ware, 27, a Greensboro native, was charged in an assault at a residence in Mooresville just before midnight April 3. There were no weapons involved. Because it is a domestic violence situation, no other details of the incident have been made available.
A sheriff's office spokesperson said Ware was no longer in custody after posting $3,000 bond.
It was not clear whether Ware had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
Ware didn't participate in weekend events at Bristol Motor Speedway with Rick Ware Racing, which is owned by the driver's father. Rick Ware Racing released a statement Monday afternoon.
“We are aware of the incident regarding Cody Ware and his indefinite suspension from NASCAR competition,” the race team wrote. “We understand NASCAR’s position on this matter and accept their decision. The matter is still under investigation, and Cody is fully cooperating with the authorities, as due process takes its course."
Ware currently is 31st in the Cup standings. He has raced in NASCAR's top series since 2017 and his best finish in 97 career starts is sixth place last August at Daytona International Speedway.