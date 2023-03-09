GREENSBORO – N.C. State enjoyed a record shooting night on Thursday.
State made 61.9 percent (39 of 63) of its field goal attempts, its highest mark in an ACC men’s tournament game, and thumped defending champ Virginia Tech 97-77 as the second round came to a close at the Greensboro Coliseum.
The Wolfpack’s previous best was 61 percent in the 2000 quarterfinals against Virginia.
State advances to face third-seeded Clemson, which defeated the Wolfpack twice in the regular season.
“We played like we wanted to win the game,” State head coach Kevin Keatts said. “It was a good win for us. We get to survive and advance and get to move on to our next game tomorrow.
Terquavion Smith scored 30 on 11 of 13 shooting, tied his personal high for field goals against an ACC team, and grabbed eight rebounds in leading State. His backcourt mate Jarkel Joiner added 20 points, dished 10 assists and grabbed seven rebounds.
“I thought those guys were really special tonight, Jarkel and T, they complemented each other,” Keatts said. “We haven't had a game probably like this where they both were on in the same game.”
Jack Clark and Ebenezer Dowuona each had 11.
Sixth-seeded State (23-9) was red-hot from the start this time, hitting 12 of its first 17 shots including 5 of 7 from 3 while the 11th-seeded Hokies made just 4 of their first 16.
Up 16-10, the Wolfpack went on a 15-6 run for a 15-point cushion when Casey Morrell hit a jump shot with 8:17 left in the half. The Wolfpack closed the period with a 17-2 run over the last 5:12 for a 53-36 halftime lead.
State had not played since Tuesday of last week.
“It looked like it worked in our favor,” Keatts said. “We kind of split the week up, went a couple days, off a couple days, were in the gym about an hour, never really over an hour and 15. I thought our guys looked fresh. It's a concern because you go into these games and you wonder if the week off, you know if you're sluggish, if you don't play well.”
Virginia Tech (19-14) shot just 8 of 25 overall and 1 of 8 from 3 in the first half then hit 18 of 29 shots in the second half as they kept pace. Tech guard Hunter Cattoor, known for his 3-point shooting, was just 1 of 6 from beyond the arc and scored nine points.
“I'll be honest with you, I watched their last home game against Florida State and they made 16 threes and Florida State switches on ball screens and everything else, so that was our major concern,” Keatts said. “I thought we did a really good job in the first half defending the 3-point line. They were 1 for 8. I thought we played with grit. When we defend like we did tonight, we're a really good basketball team.”
Rodney Rice, a reserve guard, led the Hokies with 17 points. Justyn Mutts had 15 and Grant Basile 11.