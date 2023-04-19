Beginning in the 2025-26 school year, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association will expand from four classifications to seven, the association has announced.
It will be the first time the NCHSAA has expanded since the 1969-70 school year.
Currently, the 432 schools in the NCHSAA are divided into four classes. Under the new rules, each class will be capped at 64 teams. That will bring North Carolina more in line with surrounding states, said Mike Newsome, who ended his term as president of the N.C. Football Coaches Association in February and was part of a group that wrote the proposal to change the rules. In doing research for his proposal, Newsome discovered just how much different North Carolina was versus surrounding states:
▪ Alabama has 386 schools in seven classes.
▪ Georgia has 458 schools in eight classifications.
▪ South Carolina has 229 schools in five classes.
▪ Tennessee has 294 schools in six classes.
▪ Virginia has 320 schools in six classes.
“Our bylaws,” Newsome explained, “were written in the 1950s, and if you look at the population in the state, it’s increased ten-fold. This has been needed for a long while.”
Newsome said the change will allow the state to continue to grow its classes as its population grows, and he thinks it will help level the playing field for most schools in the state. Teams will be grouped into classifications based on school size alone.
But Newsome thinks that adding additional classes could create some travel issues, both for conference play and in the postseason.
“Right now, you may be at a school that has 1,000 kids and you may have to play a school in the playoffs that has 1,800. But I think these schools may want to travel to play schools more of their size," he said. "I think a way to solve some of that is split conferences (that include teams from multiple classifications). But I think the playoffs being fair is what most people in the state are looking for.”
As many N.C. coaches were celebrating change Tuesday, there is a bill in the Senate that could derail everything.
Senate Bill 636, called “An Act To Revise Oversight of High School Interscholastic Athletics,” includes a provision that would require whatever entity administers athletics in North Carolina — and that may or may not be the NCHSAA — to be limited to four classes.
Newsome is optimistic, regardless of what happens with the bill, that N.C. lawmakers will allow the seven classes change to stand.
“What I’ve told coaches is bills are what they are,” he said. “They can be amended over time to change before they are voted into law.”
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.