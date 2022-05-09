ENTERPRISE SPORTS WRITER
HIGH POINT — Mercer outplayed High Point University while pulling away in the second quarter, was never seriously challenged the rest of the way and prevailed 16-13 in the Big South tournament women’s lacrosse championship match Sunday, denying the Panthers a fifth straight title.
Using a 12-7 advantage in draw controls to dominate possession in the first two periods, Mercer led 11-6 at intermission, increased the margin to 16-9 by the end of the third quarter and played the clock the rest of the way at Vert Stadium. The Bears are members of the Southern Conference in other sports but began play for women’s lacrosse in the Big South this year because the Southern Conference does not sanction women’s lacrosse.
“Credit to Mercer, they played a great game for 60 minutes,” HPU coach Lydsey Boswell said. “They earned the win today. I am proud of my team for the fight that they showed throughout. ... One game does not define what we accomplished this season and certainly is not the story of the seniors’ career. I love my group and I am really proud of them. I have enjoyed coaching this senior class. They are a special group of girls.”
HPU led only at 1-0 and trailed by one for the last time at 6-5 in the second quarter. The Bears went on 5-1 run for the rest of the period, punctuating their dominance by scoring two goals in the final 43 second of the half despite being at a woman disadvantage because of a penalty.
HPU pulled within four twice early in the third quarter but the Bears kept beating HPU’s defense and ended the period on a 4-1 run.
Abby Hormes of the Panthers scored twice, upping her total for the season to an NCAA record 103 goals that broke the mark of 102 held by Boston College standout Charlotte North. But the Bears defense prevented her from cutting through their defense for goals
Hormes netted her first goal on a breakaway off the draw control at the start of the second half. She fired the second one into an empty cage later in the third quarter after taking a pass from Mena Leoscher, who scooped up a ground ball pass by the Mercer goalie after she was trapped by HPU’s defense away from the cage.
With Hormes held in check, Loescher led the Panthers with four goals. Nicole Pugh had three and Kay Rosselli also notched two. Emme Genovese and Mandy Brockamp had one each.
Genovese and Loescher dished three assists each. Hormes, Pugh and Rosselli added one apiece.
Losing for the first time in 10 games since dropping their first conference match, the Panthers finished the season 10-10. HPU and Mercer tied for the regular season championship, and the Panthers got the No. 1 seed for the tournament by virtue of beating the Bears in the regular season.
Lyndsey Lewis led Mercer with five goals and was named the tournament MVP. Chloe Schaeffer and Shannon Urey had three each, and Hailey Rhatigan added two.
Hormes, Loescher and midfielder Ava Scudillo of HPU were named to the all-tournament team.
