HIGH POINT — High Point fell just short of completing a huge comeback against Longwood and fell 70-67 on Saturday night in Big South basketball at the Qubein Arena.
Playing what head coach G.G. Smith called some of his squad’s best defense of the season over the last 15 minutes, the Panthers wiped out almost all of a 17-point deficit, cutting it to two twice in the last 1:27, the last occasion when Abdoulaye Thiam hit two free throws with 11.4 seconds left.
HPU fouled shortly after the inbounds pass. Zac Watson hit the first of two free throws for the last point of the game then missed the second. Jaden House snagged the rebound, hustled into the frontcourt and passed the ball to 3-point shooter Bryson Childress, who launched a straightaway attempt from about 25 feet in an attempt to force overtime.
House ran down the loose ball in the left corner and fired a last-ditch that hit the rim just before time expired as the Panthers suffered their sixth loss in seven games and fell to 11-15 overall and 3-11 in the Big South with four games left in the regular season.
“They had made about every single free throw so I’m thinking he’s going to make the second one,” Smith said. “So I wasn’t going to call time out, I was going to a quick two, but he missed it. Jaden did a good job of a dribble handoff to Bryson, one of our best shooters. He had a wide-open look and just missed it. We got the rebound. I thought Jaden got a good look and he just missed it.
“You think the best time to get them is after a missed shot and we got two pretty good looks.”
Thiam, who also hit a crucial 3 with 1:27 to play, led the Panthers with 17 points. Zack Austin had 15, House 12 and Childress 10. House and Ahmard Harvey collected seven rebounds each.
HPU held the Lancers to 8 of 28 shooting overall and 2 of 12 from beyond the arc in the second half. The Panthers, down 58-44 after a Longwood bucket with 9:26 left, went on a 16-5 run capped by a House 3 with 5:31 left that made it 63-60 left.
“We were just being active, man,” Smith said. “I think tonight we had the most deflections we’ve had all year. Guys were active and playing with a sense of urgency. But we’ve got to do that for the whole 40 minutes.”
The Panthers committed 16 turnovers, evenly divided between the halves, that Longwood turned into 22 points. House and Thiam combined for 10 of the giveaways.
HPU forced just seven turnovers that led to nine points.
“You can't have your 2 and 3 men have 10 turnovers, so that’s something we have to improve on,” Smith said. “I like the way we played the last 15 minutes so we’ll build off that. So we’ll get ready for Presbyterian and then the tournament.”
The Panthers play the Blue Hose on the road Wednesday.