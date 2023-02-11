High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Windy at times with periods of rain. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.