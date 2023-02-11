HIGH POINT — High Point fell just short of completing a huge comeback against Longwood and fell 70-67 on Saturday night in Big South basketball at the Qubein Arena.

Playing what head coach G.G. Smith called some of his squad’s best defense of the season over the last 15 minutes, the Panthers wiped out almost all of a 17-point deficit, cutting it to two twice in the last 1:27, the last occasion when Abdoulaye Thiam hit two free throws with 11.4 seconds left.

