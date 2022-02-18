HIGH POINT — High Point University men’s basketball team rallied from double-digits to take the lead in the second half, couldn’t finish and fell to Longwood 78-71, spoiling G.G. Smith’s first official game as the Panthers head coach Thursday.
Down 49-37 less than two minutes into the second half, HPU, led by Jaden House, took the lead 57-56 with just over 9:30 to go before a energetic full house in the Qubein Center. The Panthers then went nearly 6:45 without a field goal as the Lancers, sparked by DeShaun Wade and Justin Hill, scored 14 of the next 15 points to lead 70-58 with 2:46 to play.
House scored HPU’s next seven points and Bryant Randleman added a layup after a steal, cutting the margin to 72-67 with 1:02 left, Isaiah Wilkins, who scored 14 of the Lancers 28 points as they torched the Panthers defense early in the first half, then hit a 3, his only bucket after halftime with 39.6 seconds left and the rally was over.
“That’s been a problem of ours the whole season, not making plays and being able to finish,” Smith said after the Panthers dropped to 11-16 and 5-8 in the Big South.
The loss came a day after Smith’s father, Tubby Smith, stepped down as head coach after a bout with COVID that had kept him off the sidelines since Jan. 19. Tubby Smith, 70, was in attendance with his wife Donna and they sat a few rows up from the HPU bench.
“It is bittersweet,” G.S. Smith said of the change. “But he knew it was time.”
House led the Panthers with 20 points. John-Michael Wright had 18 but none in the last 11:13. Randleman provided 12 and Zach Austin added 10 but was also silent down the stretch.
Hill, who scored five points in the deciding run, led the Lancers with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Wilkins had 17 and D’Avian Houston 14. Wade, who scored twice off turnovers at the start of the late run, added 12.
HPU travels to Radford on Saturday.