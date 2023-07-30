FREDERICK,Md. – Ben Aklinski scored the go-ahead run after Quicny Latimore singled as the Rockers rallied from four-runs down in the eighth inning and defeated Spire City 6-5 on Sunday.
High Point trailed 5-1 before Shed Long Jr. smacked the club’s fifth grand slam of the year and tied the score. Long hit a 0-2 pitch over the wall in center field after Brian Parreira walked, Michael Martinez singled and D.J. Burt.
Latimore also singled and scored Aklinski in the first while going 4 for 5 and driving in at least two runs in his last three games, a span in which he had nine RBIs, three homers and eight hits in nine at bats.
He missed the first 71 games of the season while recovering from knee surgery and returned to action on July 18.
Taylor Guerrieri,pitched a scoreless seventh and picked up the win (2-1) as the pitcher of record when the Rockers went in front. Cam Bedrosian struck out all three hitters he faced in the eighth as he increased his string of three-up, three-down innings to four in which he has struck out 10 of 12 batters faced. Ryan Dull worked around a base hit in the ninth to earn his league-leading 15th save of the season in 15 opportunities
The Rockers’ late heroics kept starting pitcher Mickey Jannis from taking the loss as he allowed all of the Ghost Hounds’ runs on a solo homer and two two-run shots.