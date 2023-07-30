FREDERICK,Md. – Ben Aklinski scored the go-ahead run after Quicny Latimore singled as the Rockers rallied from four-runs down in the eighth inning and defeated Spire City 6-5 on Sunday.

High Point trailed 5-1 before Shed Long Jr. smacked the club’s fifth grand slam of the year and tied the score. Long hit a 0-2 pitch over the wall in center field after Brian Parreira walked, Michael Martinez singled and D.J. Burt.