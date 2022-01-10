HIGH POINT — Over two dozen area wrestlers finished in the top three — including 10 champions — during Saturday’s Bison Invitational wrestling tournament at High Point Central.
Finishing first were: Ledford’s Jake Cartrette (106 pounds), Glenn’s Xander Bayle (113), Ledford’s Connor Wishon (120), Glenn’s Isaac Sheehan (126), Thomasville’s Eriberto Torres (145), Glenn’s Jaidon Craft (152), High Point Central’s Matthew Wolff (170), High Point Central’s Semaj Booker (182), Wheatmore’s Randy Spencer (195) and Thomasville’s Deshawn Holman (285).
Finishing second were: Glenn’s Yusel Aguilar (106), Glenn’s Isaiah Wilson (120), Thomasville’s Carlos Vasquez (126), High Point Central’s Isaiah Jimenez (132), High Point Central’s Greg Floyd (138), Ledford’s Pasha Weisman (145), Thomasville’s Jonathan Rodriguez (152), Thomasville’s Ramiro Gutierrez (160), Ledford’s Cohen Batchek (182), Ledford’s Christopher Buckman (195), Ledford’s Cory Cranford (220) and Ledford’s Alex Sprinkle (285).
Finishing third were: Wheatmore’s Trey Swaney (120), Wheatmore’s Cameron Hinson (126), Wheatmore’s Levi Johnson (132), Thomasville’s Jon Fuentes (138), Ledford’s Anthony Rodarte (160) and Glenn’s Jeziel Perez (195).
AT CROSBY INVITATIONAL
DUDLEY — Southwest Guilford finished fifth out of 15 teams at Saturday’s Crosby Invitational wrestling tournament at Dudley.
Larry Williams won the 120-pound division while Jack Perko won the 138-pound division to lead the Cowboys, who also got a third-place finish from Ayden Flanagan at 145 pounds.
Southern Guilford’s Zane Means also won at 170 pounds and Jamier Ferere won at 285 pounds. Bishop McGuinness’ Jacob Regeitz was second at 152 pounds.
AT JOHNSON-STAMEY MILL TOWN
CANTON — Trinity had seven top-three finishers — including two champions — during Saturday’s Johnson-Stamey Mill Town wrestling tournament at Pisgah.
Spencer May won at 113 pounds while David Makupson won at 138 pounds to highlight the Bulldogs. Brayden Hall (106), Chris Grubb (120), KJ Stafford (126), Johnny Bryant (160) finished second while Kyle Albertson (132) was third.
AT TROJAN DUALS
CHARLOTTE — Oak Grove won all four of its matches in Saturday’s Trojan Duals at Olympic.
The Grizzlies defeated Independence 69-12, JM Robinson 66-18, Olympic 39-36 and West Charlotte 75-6.
Winning against Independence were: Blake Compton (133 pounds, forfeit), Dagan Strickland (120, forfeit), John Courson (126, forfeit), Chris Pass (132, forfeit), Gable Crutchfield (145, forfeit), Brian Byrd (160, forfeit), Tyler Daines (170, fall), Carson Mendenhall (182, dec 4-3), Isaiah McGuffin (195, forfeit), Zane Williams (220, fall), Jonah Venable (285, fall) and Keanan White (106, fall).
Winning against JM Robinson were: Pass (132, fall), Keenan Larkin (145, forfeit), Crutchfield (152, forfeit), Shamon Graham (160, fall), Blake Shinault (182, forfeit), McGuffin (195, forfeit), Williams (220, forfeit), Venable (285, fall), White (106, forfeit), Compton (113, forfeit) and Courson (120, forfeit).
Winning against Olympic were: Strickland (120, forfeit), Courson (126, dec 7-6), Crutchfield (145, forfeit), Graham (152, fall), Byrd (160, fall), Williams (220, fall) and Compton (113, fall).
INDOOR TRACK
AT JDL FAST TRACK
WINSTON-SALEM — Glenn posted three top-five finishes during Saturday’s Just Don’t Lose Classic at JDL Fast Track.
Jahnaul Ritzie won the boys shot put with a mark of 44-07.25, while Levine Smith was third in the boys 55 dash in 6.70 seconds and William Murphy was fourth in the boys long jump with a mark of 19-09.50.
Southern Guilford’s Kameron Austin also finished second in the boys 55 dash (6.69) and third in the boys 500 dash (1:08.10). Thomasville’s Josh Johnson was fifth in the boys shot put (41-00.25).
BASKETBALL
WESTCHESTER-HPCA POSTPONED
HIGH POINT — The rivalry games between High Point Christian and Westchester Country Day scheduled for tonight have been postponed.
Both schools have games scheduled for Thursday. HPCA will host Concord First Assembly, while Westchester will welcome the Salem Baptist girls and Calvary Day boys.
HIGH POINT UNIVERSITY SPORTS
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
HIGH POINT — The High Point University women’s basketball team, idle since Dec. 29 because of postponements, will return to action on Wednesday at USC Upstate in a game that was originally scheduled Jan. 8 and had been moved to Jan. 30.
Wednesday’s game is scheduled for 5 p.m. and precedes a regularly scheduled game between the HPU and USC Upstate men at 7:30 p.m. HPU’s women had been scheduled to play Winthrop on Tuesday.
Both of HPU’s teams return to the Qubein Center on Saturday, with the women taking on Campbell at 12:30 p.m. and the men facing North Carolina A&T at 7 p.m.