GREENSBORO — N.C. State’s Noah Soles was named ACC Baseball Co-Player of the Week, the league announced Monday in its weekly awards.
He was selected alongside Miami’s Dominic Pitelli, while Notre Dame’s John Michael Bertrand was named pitcher of the week.
Soles, a former Ledford standout, turned in three multi-hit outings to lead the Wolfpack in a series win at Clemson, going 8 for 11 with seven RBIs. He hit two home runs in the three-game set against the Tigers after hitting the first of his collegiate career just one week earlier against Georgia Tech.
On Saturday to even the series, Soles had a hand in all five N.C. State runs, tallying a career-high four RBIs. On Sunday, he started the Wolfpack’s scoring with a home run in the second inning and added two more hits in the seventh and ninth innings that eventually led to runs scored.
PREP BASEBALL HP CHRISTIAN, N. DAVIDSON
WELCOME — High Point Christian fell 10-1 against North Davidson in nonconference baseball Saturday at North.
Garrett Allred took the pitching loss, while Bryson King, Sam Beck and Tony Lopez each appeared on the mound for the Cougars, who trailed 8-0 through two innings.
HPCA moved to 10-6 overall.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN
CHARLOTTE — Wesleyan Christian lost 8-0 against Charlotte Christian in baseball Saturday at Charlotte Christian.
Phillip Griffen doubled while Myle Crocker, Nick Leonard, Gray Aycock and Christian Walker each had a hit for the Trojans (8-4).
Sam Cozart struck out three in five innings while Will Paciak pitched one inning.
LACROSSE SW GUILFORD, E. FORSYTH
HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford topped East Forsyth 19-2 in nonconference boys lacrosse Saturday at Southwest.
The Cowboys improved to 8-4 overall.
TRACK AT MOUNT TABOR
WINSTON-SALEM — Glenn had six top-five finishes — including three wins — during Scott Brent Invitational on Friday and Saturday at Mount Tabor.
Winning events for Glenn were: Jahnaul Ritzie (boys shot put, 48-02.00; boys discus, 136-02) and John Marsh (boys high jump, 6-02.00).
Also placing in the top five were: William Murphy (boys high jump — fifth, 5-06.00), as well as the girls 4x100 (fourth, 52.66) and boys 4x100 (third, 44.66) relays.
Mount Tabor won the boys team total with 227.50 points, followed by Reagan (116) and West Forsyth (94.50) to highlight the 11-team field. Glenn was fifth with 45. Reagan had 175 points to win the girls team total, trailed by Parkland (141) and West Forsyth (120) in the 10-team field. Glenn was ninth with 10.