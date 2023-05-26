TRINITY – Wheatmore girls soccer will make its second straight NCHSAA 2A West regional championship appearance this week.
The second-seeded Warriors will visit top-seeded Pine Lake Prep on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The match will be at the school’s athletic complex, which is separate from the school. The address is 203 Lions Den Trail in Mooresville.
Wheatmore, the defending state champion, defeated 14th-seeded Community School of Davidson 2-1 on Thursday for its 48th straight win – tying Union Academy’s state record.
A win Tuesday would give the Warriors the record outright and a second straight trip to the state championship, which would be Friday, June 2, or Saturday, June 3, at UNCG Soccer Stadium.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, UNION ACADEMY
KERNERSVILLE – Top-seeded Bishop McGuinness lost 2-1 in overtime against fourth-seeded Union Academy on Thursday at Bishop in the fourth round of the NCHSAA 1A West girls soccer playoffs.
The Villains finished with a 20-4 overall record.