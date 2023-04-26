TRINITY – Wheatmore has hired Craig Shoemaker as its boys basketball coach, the school announced this week.
Shoemaker has spent the last five seasons at the North Carolina Leadership Academy, a charter school in Kernersville that joined the NCHSAA in the 2021-22 school.
He led the Falcons to 46 wins – including a 15-10 record this season, a third-place finish in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference and the program’s first state playoff appearance. He also coached the boys soccer program, which won 21 matches and went undefeated in conference play in 2021.
Previously Shoemaker coached at Ragsdale.
He takes over after Jonathan Evans, who started as coach in 2020, moved over to Ledford mid-season and Jason Dennis filled in the rest of the way. The Warriors struggled to a 5-18 record and a seventh-place finish in the conference.
Although Wheatmore has only been open 14 years, it has had stretches of basketball success – particularly under coaches David Spell and Tim Kelly Jr. in the early 2010s. But short stints by a series of coaches over the last half-dozen years has yielded a string of middle-of-the-road seasons.
EAST HIRES EDWARDS TO COACH FOOTBALL
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson has hired Brock Edwards as its football coach, according to the Enterprise’s sister paper The Thomasville Times.
He has been the track coach and a football assistant under Vance Hanner the last two seasons.
Edwards worked more than 15 years at Beeson Hardware Co. before shifting to education and coaching in Guilford County – crediting Wesleyan Christian track coach Ken Brown and High Point Central football coach Wayne Jones for helping guide him in his coaching career.
Hanner returned to East Davidson in 2018 – a stint that culminated in a pair of 6-5 seasons the last two years and two second-place finishes in the Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference.
BASEBALL
LEDFORD, NORTH DAVIDSON
WELCOME – Ledford rolled past rival North Davidson 4-2 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball Tuesday at North.
Angel Pichardo tripled and drove in two runs while Ayden Wall, who drove in one run, and Devin Villaman each had two hits for the Panthers (16-3 overall, 8-1 conference). Bryce England struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings on the mound in earning the win.
EAST DAVIDSON, WEST DAVIDSON
TYRO – East Davidson topped West Davidson 7-2 in nine innings Tuesday in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference baseball at West Davidson. The Golden Eagles improved to 16-3 overall and 11-0 in the conference.
RAGSDALE, WESTERN GUILFORD
JAMESTOWN – Ragsdale races to a 22-10 win in five innings against Western Guilford in Metro 4A Conference baseball Tuesday at Ragsdale.
Rylan Souther had four hits and four RBIs to lead the Tigers (16-5 overall, 10-3 conference). Dillon Bullard doubled, tripled and drove in three runs, while Chase Miller doubled and drove in three runs. DeShawn Cuyler and Jaxson Davis, who doubled, each had two hits and two RBIs.
Garrett Crum got the pitching win, striking out five in two innings.
TRINITY, EASTERN RANDOLPH
RAMSEUR – Trinity edged Eastern Randolph 9-7 in PAC 1A/2A baseball Tuesday at Eastern Randolph. The Bulldogs improved to 13-8 overall and 8-3 in the conference.
SOFTBALL
HIGH POINT CENTRAL, SMITH
HIGH POINT – High Point Central beat Smith 21-10 in Mid-State 3A Conference softball Tuesday at Central. The Bison improved to 5-12 overall and 2-11 in the conference.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, RAGSDALE
JAMESTOWN – Southwest Guilford won 18-3 in five innings against rival Ragsdale in Metro 4A Conference softball Tuesday at Ragsdale.
Aniya Harris had four hits, including a triple, and four RBIs to lead the Cowgirls (11-8 overall, 8-5). Caroline Christman, who drove in two, and Damyia McFadden each had two hits, including a double. Amelia Stewart had a double and three RBIs, while Kayley Roan, Rachel Wagner and Makayla Stefanik each had a hit and two RBIs.
Christman got the pitching win, striking out four.
Isis Perry had two hits and two RBIs for the Tigers (5-12, 1-12). Autumn Brooks added a double while Hattie Hitchcock had an RBI.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, WEST STOKES
KING – High Point Christian defeated West Stokes 5-3 in nonconference softball Tuesday at West Stokes.
Landyn Smith, who drove in a run, and Lexi Hall each had two hits for the Cougars (14-6). Maci Burkhart, who doubled, and Mary Douglas Hayworth each had a hit and an RBI. Paisley Dixon earned the win in the circle, striking out three in seven innings.
LEDFORD, ASHEBORO
WALLBURG – Ledford won 10-0 in five innings against Asheboro in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference softball Tuesday at Ledford.
Leah Leonard and Hailey Hoots had homered and drove in three to lead the Panthers (10-6 overall, 4-5 conference). Sophie Wheat had two doubles and an RBI, Alex Graham drove in two runs, and Grace Henry had a hit and an RBI.
Leonard struck out seven while allowing no hits and just two walks in five innings in the circle.
OAK GROVE, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL
WALLBURG – Oak Grove topped Montgomery Central 8-3 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference softball Tuesday at Oak Grove.
Shae Grainger had three hits, including a triple, and five RBIs for the Grizzlies (17-3 overall, 9-0 conference). Chloe Watkins added two doubles and an RBI, while Alissa Russ also had two hits. Alyssa Sneed had a hit and an RBI.
Russ got the pitching win, striking out 12 in seven innings.
GIRLS SOCCER
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL
BURLINGTON – Wesleyan Christian beat The Burlington School 7-1 in girls soccer Tuesday in Burlington.
Chapel Byrd, Ava Peele and Fiona Konig each had a goal and an assist for the Trojans (8-2). Kyla Denton added two assists, while Emma Rutledge had one. Molly Crim, Olivia Barnwell, Makaela Pome and Carson Kieffer each had a goal.
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, GREENSBORO DAY
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day topped Greensboro Day 5-1 in PTAC girls soccer Tuesday at Westchester. The Wildcats improved to 6-5-1 overall and 3-4 in the conference.
TRACK
DAVIDSON COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIPS
MIDWAY – Athletes from area schools won 15 events to highlight Tuesday’s Davidson County track meet at Oak Grove.
Winning events were: East Davidson’s Grace Prevette (girls 100 hurdles, 18.50; girls 300 hurdles, 53.95), Lyndsay Reid (girls shot put, 32-06.00) and the girls 4x800 relay (10.46.45);
Ledford’s Brea White (girls 400, 1:01.92; girls triple jump, 31-04.00); Cameron Walker (boys 100, 10.77; boys 200, 21.89; boys long jump, 21-06.75), Korbin Russell (boys pole vault, 39-00.00) and the boys 4x100 relay (44.25);
Oak Grove’s Ciara Major (girls discus, 102-01) and the boys 4x200 (1:32.60) and boys 4x400 (3:38.02) relays;
Thomasville’s Taj Gabriel (boys discus, 125-10).
AT GREENSBORO DAY
GREENSBORO – High Point Christian’s boys finished second in the team scores during Tuesday’s PTAC meet at Greensboro Day.
Calvary Day won the boys score with 57 points, followed by HPCA with 53. Westchester Country Day was fourth with 42. Greensboro Day won the girls score with 87 points, while Westchester was fourth with 24 and HPCA followed with 21.
Winning events were: HPCA’s Xavier Dover (boys 200, 23.45) and the boys 4x200 (1:39.33), girls 4x100 (54.76) and boys 4x100 (46.85) relays, plus Westchester’s Cleveland Armentrout (boys 100, 11.23) and Daniel Volynets (boys 400, 54.93).
AT ADERHOLDT TRACK
HIGH POINT – T.W. Andrews captured both team titles to highlight Tuesday’s three-team meet at the High Point Athletic Complex’s Aderholdt Track.
Andrews won the boys score with 80 points, ahead of McMichael (24), Walkertown (21) and McMichael’s B team (1). Andrews won the girls score with 43 points, trailed by Walkertown (34) and McMichael (12).
Winning events for Andrews were: John Shearin (boys 110 hurdles, 14.93), Sanai Johnson (girls 100, 12.65), Ja’len Bennett (boys 100, 11.24; boys high jump, 5-08.00), Lilen Ratley (boys 400, 52.27), Jocelyn Boyd (girls 300 hurdles, 52.35), Zaman Timmons (boys 300 hurdles, 41.77), Ja’Neil Harris (boys 200, 22.10), Kamora Bailey (girls shot put, 32-04.00; girls discus, 74-11), Andrieus Carter (boys shot put, 38-04.00), Joshua Hall (boys discus, 103-04) and Cory Pate (boys long jump, 21-00.00, as well as the boys 4x800 (9:05.23), girls 4x100 (51.01) and boys 4x400 (3:39.63) relays.