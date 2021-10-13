HIGH POINT – Quinto Keomalaythong scored the game-winner with 16 minutes left to help lift Westchester Country Day past Greensboro Day 3-2 in PTAC boys soccer Tuesday at Westchester.
Ben Van Dessel and Harriss Covington also scored for the Wildcats, who improved to 10-6 overall and 5-4 in the conference. Cleveland Armentrout and Keomalaythong each had an assist. Grey Lunnen made seven saves in goal.
MORE SOCCER
SW GUILFORD, W. GUILFORD
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford scored in the second half to beat Western Guilford 1-0 in Metro 4A Conference boys soccer Tuesday at Southwest.
The Cowboys – ranked No. 37 nationally, No. 6 in the state overall and No. 3 among NCHSAA 4A West teams – improved to 15-0-1 overall and 9-0 in the conference.
HP CHRISTIAN, FORSYTH CD
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian rolled past Forsyth Country Day 6-2 in PTAC boys soccer Tuesday at Correll-Morris Field.
Franklin Cox and Drew Kooistra each scored two goals to lead the Cougars (9-10 overall, 6-2 conference). Jackson Davis and Isaiah Yorks each scored one goal. Cox and Davis each had two assists, while Seth Foster had one.
Connor Bullard had 10 saves in goal.
NCLA, MILLENNIUM CHARTER
MOUNT AIRY – Troy Shoemaker and David Truhe each scored three goals to lead NC Leadership Academy past Millennium Charter 8-0 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference boys soccer Tuesday at Millennium Charter.
Anikan Leister added a goal and two assists for the Falcons (16-0-1 overall, 6-0 conference). Ethan Parker had one goal, while Cade Shoemaker and Gabe West each had an assist.
BISHOP, CARVER
WINSTON-SALEM – Bishop McGuinness tied Carver 2-2 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference boys soccer Tuesday at Carver.
The Villains moved to 3-11-2 overall and 1-2-2 in the conference.
RAGSDALE, PAGE
GREENSBORO – Page scored four second-half goals to beat Ragsdale 4-1 in Metro 4A Conference boys soccer Tuesday at Page.
The Tigers dipped to 10-7-1 overall and 4-5 in the conference.
WHEATMORE, RANDLEMAN
RANDLEMAN – Wheatmore defeated Randleman 4-0 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference boys soccer Tuesday at Randleman.
The Warriors, who led 1-0 at halftime, improved to 5-8 overall and 4-4 in the conference.
TENNIS
SW GUILFORD, N. GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford downed Northern Guilford 7-2 in Metro 4A Conference girls tennis Tuesday at Northern.
Audrey Serb, Tran Nguyen, Lauren Harris, Anna McGinnis and Kate Cherry won in singles for the Cowgirls (9-9 overall, 7-7 conference). Serb/McGinnis and Harris/Cherry won in doubles.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL
HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian swept The Burlington School 9-0 in girls tennis Tuesday at Wesleyan.
The Trojans improved to 3-8-1.
WESTCHESTER CD, GREENSBORO DAY
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day lost 8-1 against Greensboro Day in PTAC girls tennis at High Point Country Club’s Willow Creek courts.
Madelyn Carroll won in singles for the Wildcats.
HP CHRISTIAN, FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian fell 9-0 against visiting Forsyth Country Day in PTAC girls tennis Tuesday.
The Cougars fell to 3-9 overall and 2-4 in the conference.
VOLLEYBALL
TW ANDREWS, McMICHAEL
HIGH POINT – McMichael swept TW Andrews 25-8, 25-7, 25-5 in Mid-State 2A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Andrews.
The Red Raiders dropped to 3-14 overall and 3-8 in the conference.
HP CHRISTIAN, FORSYTH CD
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian swept Forsyth Country Day 25-5, 25-14, 25-12 in PTAC volleyball Tuesday at HPCA.
Emeline Martin and Zoie Hembree each had nine kills to lead the Cougars (18-8 overall, 7-2 conference). Carly Jarrell had 29 assists, while Sophie Braetzkus had nine digs.
In the JV match, HPCA won 25-7, 25-11 to improve to 15-0. Kinslee Britton had nine assists and seven aces; Lila Allred had five kills and four assists; and Lauren Boyles had six digs.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, FORSYTH HE
HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian rolled past Forsyth Home Educators 25-22, 25-15, 25-21 in volleyball Tuesday at Wesleyan.
Ava Brown had 13 kills to lead the Trojans (10-10). Cate Barnwell had 34 assists and three aces, and Caroline Lennon had three blocks.
In the JV match, Wesleyan won 25-4, 25-13.
WESTCHESTER CD, GREENSBORO DAY
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day beat Greensboro Day 25-13, 25-18, 25-19 in PTAC volleyball Tuesday at Westchester.
Anna Beth Merritt had nine digs, two kills, 15 assists and nine aces for the Wildcats (7-8 overall, 3-6 conference). Olivia Cecil had 18 digs, three kills and eight aces, while Lauren Cockrun had five kills, four blocks and two aces, and Ella Timberlake had eight digs.
In the JV match, Westchester won 25-23, 25-12. Cassie Woodall had 10 digs and four aces; Natalie Seperteladze had seven digs, two kills and five aces; and Ava Klein had 10 kills and four aces.
OAK GROVE, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL
TROY – Oak Grove defeated Montgomery Central 25-16, 25-20, 25-19 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Montgomery Central.
Vanessa Young had 25 assists for the Grizzlies (11-6 overall, 7-2 conference). Ciara Major had 10 kills and four aces, while Maya Slate had seven kills, Olivia Dixon had 20 digs and Alissa Russ and 16 digs.
In the JV match, Oak Grove won 25-17, 25-17 to improve to 13-3 and 6-3. Emma Sechrist had 13 kills and five aces. Riley Rausch had 13 assists, and Kyleigh Rains had 15 digs.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, NCLA
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness beat N.C. Leadership Academy 25-17, 25-17, 20-25, 25-18 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference volleyball Tuesday at NCLA.
Susanna Drake had six kills to lead the Villains (19-5-1 overall, 11-0 conference). Grace Hutjens added five kills and seven digs, while Olivia Moreau had four kills.
Jeanna Hauk had 28 assists and seven digs, Grace Strader had 21 digs, Emma Briody had 16 digs, and Erin Pitman had nine digs.
GLENN, E. FORSYTH
KERNERSVILLE – Glenn lost 25-17, 25-17, 25-18 against East Forsyth in Central Piedmont 4A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Glenn.
Riley Blake had 10 kills for the Ladycats. Lily Rothrock added seven kills, Brayden Giffin had 19 assists, 12 digs and three aces, while Megan Frame had 13 digs and three aces.
LEDFORD, ASHEBORO
WALLBURG – Ledford swept Asheboro 25-21, 25-14, 25-22 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Ledford.
The Panthers improved to 8-9 overall and 5-4 in the conference.
TRINITY, RANDLEMAN
RANDLEMAN – Trinity fell 22-25, 25-19, 25-12, 25-16 against Randleman in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Randleman.
Gracie Ballard had 18 kills, 18 digs and three aces to lead the Bulldogs (9-11 overall, 3-8 conference). Karrington Batten added three blocks. Ella Johnson had 12 digs while Sarabeth Johnson had seven kills and 12 digs. Madison Burgiss had 34 assists.
WHEATMORE, UWHARRIE CHARTER
TRINITY – Wheatmore lost 25-19, 26-24, 25-9 against Uwharrie Charter in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Wheatmore.
Emma Atwell had five kills for the Warriors (8-10 overall, 4-7 conference). Payton Routh had three aces and 18 digs, while Taghan Mooney added 14 digs and six assists. Haley Greene had eight assists.
CROSS-COUNTRY
AT OAK GROVE
MIDWAY – Oak Grove’s Chloe Koper and Ledford’s Isaac Reyna each won a race while Oak Grove won the boys team total during Tuesday’s Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference meet at Oak Grove.
Reyna won the boys race in 14:44 for Ledford, followed by teammates Jose Ontiveros (sixth, 20:34) and Jorge Gamez-Santillan (eighth, 21:22) in the top 10.
For Oak Grove, Cooper Long was third in 18:59, trailed by teammates Mason McMillan (fourth, 19:24), Kent Sidden (seventh, 20:49) and Carter Bertschi (ninth, 21:25) in the top 10.
Oak Grove finished with 35 points in the boys team total, while Central Davidson had 41 and Ledford had 52. Central Davidson won the girls team total with 24 points, followed by Oak Grove with 37.
Koper won the girls race in 21:46, while teammate Natalia Everhart (third, 23:00) and Devon Lawson (10th, 27:33) also finished in the top 10.
Hailey Yanez (23rd, 49:44) competed for Ledford.
AT IVEY REDMON
KERNERSVILLE – Three High Point Central runners finished in the top 15 of Monday’s Mid-State 3A Conference meet at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex.
Adam Nguyen was 15th in the boys race in 22:21.32, while Estrella Jarquin was 13th in 30:02.64 and Monserat Perez-Cedillo was 14th in 30:39.27 in the girls race.
Atkins, led by race winner Ethan Hall (17:24.68), won the boys team total with 15 points, ahead of Rockingham County with 48. Rockingham County, led by race winner Kaitlyn Warner (21:06.35), had 15 points as the girls team total.