GOLDSBORO — Westchester Country Day defeated Wayne Country Day 4-3 on Tuesday at Wayne in the semifinals of the NCISAA 2A baseball playoffs.
The Wildcats will next face The Burlington School, the top seed from the West, in the best-of-three championship series Friday and Saturday at Faith Christian in Rocky Mount.
Josh Hammond had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs to lead Westchester (17-4), the No. 2 seed from the West. Tate Vogler added a double, a home run and one RBI while Carson Daniel had a double and an RBI.
Hammond got the pitching win, striking out eight while allowing just two hits and three walks over six innings. Vogler got the save with a five-batter seventh.
The Wildcats took the lead with a three-run fifth to lead 3-1. Wayne (24-5), the top seed from the East, evened the game with two runs in the sixth. But Westchester regained the lead with a single run in the seventh.
HPCA, HICKORY GROVE
CHARLOTTE — Third-seeded High Point Christian topped second-seeded Hickory Grove 5-3 on Tuesday at Hickory Grove in the semifinals of the NCISAA 3A baseball playoffs.
Sam Sapp had two hits and an RBI to lead the Cougars (24-8), who will meet top-seeded SouthLake Christian in the best-of-three championship series Friday and Saturday at Moor Park in Mooresville. Owen Smith, Bryson King and Jake Dunlap each added a hit and an RBI.
Dylan Story earned the pitching win, striking out four while allowing four hits in four innings. Tony Lopez struck out two in 2 1/3 innings, then Trace Aufderhar picked up the final two outs for the save.
HPCA took the lead with three runs in the first, then held on as Hickory Grove (14-11-1) — which beat the Cougars in last year’s state championship — pulled within 3-2 in the fourth. HPCA added two in the seventh, and the Lions got one.
TRINITY, W. STOKES
KING — No. 19 seed Trinity continued its playoff run by beating sixth-seeded West Stokes 7-6 on Tuesday at West Stokes in the third round of the NCHSAA 2A West baseball playoffs.
Landon Mowery had three hits while Cole Mince had two to lead the Bulldogs (20-9), who led 6-0 in the top of the second and held on as West Stokes (19-6) rallied within 6-5 in the bottom of the fourth.
Cade Hill struck out three and walked none in 6 1/3 innings pitched in earning the pitching win for Trinity, which will visit No. 15 Community School of Davidson in the fourth round Friday.
RAGSDALE, W. FORSYTH
CLEMMONS — No. 13 seed West Forsyth beat No. 28 seed Ragsdale 10-0 on Tuesday at West in the third round of the NCHSAA 4A West baseball playoffs.
The Tigers concluded their season with a 16-11 overall record.
LACROSSE
BISHOP McGUINNESS, LAKE NORMAN CHARTER
HUNTERSVILLE — Second-seeded Bishop McGuinness fell 18-6 against top-seeded Lake Norman Charter on Tuesday at Lake Norman Charter in the NCHSAA 1A/2A/3A West boys lacrosse regional championship.
The Villains finished their season with an 18-5 overall record.
GIRLS SOCCER
WHEATMORE, E. RUTHERFORD
TRINITY — Second-seeded Wheatmore raced past 31st-seeded East Rutherford on Tuesday at Wheatmore in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A West girls soccer playoffs.
Summer Bowman had four goals and an assist while Ellie Garrison had two goals and an assist to lead the Warriors (20-0), who led 6-0 at halftime. Kara Comer, Rian Perry and Maggie Messner each had a goal, while Mikalah Walls and Natalie Bowman each had two assists. Victoria Lowe got the win in goal.
Wheatmore will host 18th-seeded East Davidson in the second round Thursday.