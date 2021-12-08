SUMMERFIELD — Covington Hauser and Lily Wilson scored 10 each as Westchester Country Day’s girls defeated host Bethany 47-11 on Tuesday.
The Wildcats led 13-4 after one quarter, 21-4 at the half and 34-8 after three quarters.
SW GUILFORD, MT. TABOR
WINSTON-SALEM — Sa’Mya McCullough scored 12 points as Southwest Guilford’s girls defeated Mount Tabor 55-30 in nonconference action Tuesday.
Laila Busch added 11 and Jocelyn Foust 10 for the Cowgirls (2-0).
Mount Tabor won the boys game 86-46 to drop Southwest to 1-1.
TRINITY, C. DAVIDSON
LEXINGTON – Trinity defeated Central Davidson 59-55 in nonconference boys basketball Tuesday at Central Davidson.
Dominic Payne scored 26 points to lead the Bulldogs (5-0). Dylan Hodges added 15 points, followed by Aidan Blakely with 12 points.
WESLEYAN, CANNON
CONCORD — Cannon’s girls defeated visiting Wesleyan Christian 61-50 on Tuesday at Cannon.
Lily Pereira led the Trojans (4-1) with 23 points, including 16 in the second half, while Taylor Hawley had 10 and Lilly McRae had nine.
In the boys game, Cannon won 65-58. Luke Grace had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead Wesleyan (2-5), followed by Jefferson McLamb with 15 points and six rebounds and Cam Parker with 11 points.
OAK GROVE, RANDLEMAN
MIDWAY — Oak Grove’s boys picked up their first victory of the season Tuesday, defeating visiting Randleman 67-58.
Lane Kimmer led the Grizzlies (1-6) with 19 points and Gavin Stinson had 14.
Randleman won the girls game, 51-42. Zaire Jones scored 21 points to lead Oak Grove (5-2), which trailed 21-19 at halftime. Haley Long added nine points.
HIGH POINT CENTRAL, RJ REYNOLDS
WINSTON-SALEM – High Point Central fell 61-41 against RJ Reynolds in nonconference boys basketball Tuesday at Reynolds.
Central also lost the girls game 59-17.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, QUALITY EDUCATION
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian lost 44-30 against Quality Education in nonconference girls basketball Tuesday at HPCA.
Kennedy Powell scored 15 points to lead the Cougars (4-5), who trailed 19-14 at halftime but were within 25-23 heading to the fourth. Nadiya Hairston added six points, followed by Angel Walker and Anna Krajisnik with four each.
S. GUILFORD, SE GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Southern Guilford topped Southeast Guilford 67-43 in nonconference boys basketball Tuesday at Southern.
Jucqarie Love scored 21 points to lead the Storm (3-1). Jamias Ferere added 14 points, followed by Khalil Milner with 10 points.
WHEATMORE, EAST DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE – Wheatmore rolled past East Davidson 74-44 in nonconference boys basketball Tuesday at East.
Tyler Kimball scored 19 points to lead the Warriors (4-1), while Kaleb Lockwood had 11 points and Dylan Weil had 10 points. Brogan Hill had 17 points and Tegin Hedrick had nine for the Golden Eagles (0-5).
In the girls game, Wheatmore won 56-30. The Warriors, who led 34-20 at halftime, improved to 4-1 while the Golden Eagles dropped to 0-5.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
WESTCHESTER CD, GREENSBORO DAY
HIGH POINT – Led by Ryan Engle, Westchester Country Day’s B-team defeated Greensboro Day 43-34 in boys basketball Tuesday at Greensboro Day.
HP CHRISTIAN, IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian defeated Immaculate Heart of Mary 38-22 in girls basketball Tuesday at IHM.
Blakely Bowman and MJ Henning scored 10 points to lead the Cougars, while Landyn SMith and Lauren Sexton each had nine.