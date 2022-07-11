HOLLY SPRINGS – The West All-Stars edged the East All-Stars 3-2 in the Coastal Plain League All-Star Game on Sunday night at Ting Stadium.
Mitch Smith, Eli Weisner and Justin Johnson – who had a single in the fourth inning – represented the High Point-Thomasville HiToms on the West team.
After each team scored once in the fifth inning, the West scored twice in the sixth, on a run-scoring single and a stolen base, to lead 3-1. The East tacked on one on a wild pitch in the ninth before the West sealed the win.
The HiToms, who were also represented by coach DJ Russ as an assistant, return to action tonight in a non-league game against the Carolina Disco Turkeys. After visiting Tri-City on Wednesday, they’ll host the Chili Peppers on Thursday.
POST 87 FALLS TO DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE – The Post 87 HiToms fell 5-1 against Davidson Post 8 on Sunday at Finch Field in game 3 of the Area III first-round playoffs.
Davidson, the South Division’s No. 6 seed, won the best-of-three American Legion baseball series 2-1 after High Point, the North’s No. 3 seed, won game 2 on Saturday 12-2. Davidson won the opener Friday 4-3.
The HiToms finished the season with a 13-9 record, while Davidson (10-16) advanced to face Kannapolis (16-7), the South’s No. 2 seed, in this week’s quarterfinals.