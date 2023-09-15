HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian edged Calvary Day 1-0 in a meeting of two of the area’s top teams in PTAC boys soccer Thursday at Sanford Field.
Nata Souza scored a goal during the second half off an assist by Andrew Heeden for the Trojans (11-0-1 overall, 3-0 conference), who are ranked No. 5 nationally and No. 1 in the state overall.
Jayden DiFoggio earned the shutout in goal.
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, GREENSBORO DAY
GREENSBORO – Harriss Covington scored in the waning moments of double overtime to lift Westchester Country Day past last year’s state finalist Greensboro Day 1-0 in PTAC boys soccer Thursday evening at Greensboro Day.
Ben Van Dessel had the assist while Nolan Patterson finished with 15 saves in goal for the Wildcats, who improved to 6-2 overall and 1-2 in the conference.
HIGH POINT CENTRAL, ATKINS
WINSTON-SALEM – High Point Central fell 3-0 against host Atkins in Mid-State 3A Conference boys soccer Thursday. The Bison dipped to 1-5-1 overall.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, TRIAD M&S
GREENSBORO – Bishop McGuinness played Triad Math & Science to a scoreless draw in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference boys soccer Thursday at Triad Math & Science. The Villains moved to 2-6-1 overall and 1-0-1 in the conference.
OAK GROVE, THOMASVILLE
THOMASVILLE – Oak Grove rolled past Thomasville 4-0 in nonconference boys soccer Thursday at Thomasville.
Demetrio Candela-Habana, Mihaly Yombor, Aiden Daugherty and Josh Vogl each scored for the Grizzlies. Nathanael Burns and Grayson Gazzara each added an assist. Noah Van Newkirk made two saves in goal.
Oak Grove improved to 5-5 while the Bulldogs dropped to 2-7.
GIRLS TENNIS
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, HIGH POINT CENTRAL
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford defeated crosstown rival High Point Central 7-2 in nonconference girls tennis Thursday at Southwest.
Rachael Dee (6-0, 6-0), Caroline Christman (6-1, 6-0), Bella Johnson (6-0, 6-1), Evie Wesney (6-0, 6-0) and Keri McFeeley (6-0, 6-2) won in singles for the Cowgirls. Anna McGinnis/Caroline Church (8-1) and Bindu Bachupalli/Mahi Patel (8-2) won in doubles.
Mallory Cook (6-4, 4-6, 10-4) won in singles and Reagan Bonsall/Hannah Sutherby (8-2) won in doubles for the Bison.
Southwest improved to 7-8 while Central dipped to 1-6.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, GRIMSLEY
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness beat visiting Grimsley 7-2 in nonconference girls tennis Thursday.
Nina Holton (6-1, 6-2), Adelaide Jernigan (6-3, 3-0), Sarah Pulliam (6-3, 3-6, 10-4), Caroline Duggan (3-6, 7-6 (10-8), 10-6) and Kate Dennen (6-2, 6-4) won in singles for the Villains.
Pulliam/Lily Winters (8-3) and Duggan/Dennen (8-4) won in doubles.
Bishop improved to 4-1-1 overall.
OAK GROVE, WEST FORSYTH
CLEMMONS – Oak Grove edged West Forsyth 5-4 in nonconference girls tennis Thursday at West Forsyth.
Ella Butcher (6-3, 6-1), Victoria Lockamy (6-0, 6-1) and Sara Davis (6-2, 6-2) won in singles, while Avery Ray/Abigail Cruz (8-1) and Lockamy/Davis (8-1) won in doubles.
The Grizzlies improved to 2-9 overall.
VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, RAGSDALE
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford downed rival Ragsdale 25-17, 25-13, 25-27, 25-15 in Metro 4A Conference volleyball Thursday at Southwest.
Marie Hall had 12 kills for the Cowgirls (7-5 overall, 3-3 Metro). Sadie Schramm added 10 kills and two blocks, while Charlotte Bliven had four aces and 21 digs. Payton Ognosky had 23 assists, and Rachel Cruess had four aces and 20 assists.
Mya Gidderon and Kalani Daniel each had four kills for the Tigers (7-5, 1-5). Daniel also had six aces and two blocks. Emily Fisher had 12 digs, while Kennedy Zarger had 10 digs and 13 assists.
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, GREENSBORO DAY
GREENSBORO – Westchester Country Day lost a close match 25-23, 16-25, 16-25, 25-19, 18-16 against Greensboro Day in PTAC volleyball Thursday at Greensboro Day.
Ava Klein had 17 kills and three blocks for the Wildcats (2-6 overall, 0-3 conference). Lauren Cockrum added 13 kills and two blocks, while Cassie Woodall had 38 digs and four aces.
In the JV match, Westchester won 25-13, 25-20.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, TRIAD M&S
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness swept Triad Math & Science 25-7, 25-17, 25-11 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference volleyball Thursday at Bishop.
Susanna Drake had five kills, 12 assists and four aces to lead the Villains (8-4 overall, 8-2 conference). Finley Miller tallied 10 aces and two assists, while Clare Bandle, Helen Thompson, Natalie Ma and Allie Purgason each had three digs.
SOUTHERN GUILFORD, DUDLEY
GREENSBORO – Southern Guilford beat Dudley 25-15, 25-10, 25-8 in Mid-State 3A Conference volleyball Thursday at Dudley. The Storm improved to 6-4 overall.
TRINITY, RANDLEMAN
TRINITY – Trinity outlasted Randleman 20-25, 25-18, 16-25, 25-17, 15-9 in PAC 1A/2A volleyball Thursday at Trinity.
Kaitlyn McCoy had 18 kills and two aces to lead the Bulldogs (10-3 overall, 3-2 conference). Karrington Batten added 17 kills and two blocks while Sarabeth Johnson had 15 kills and three aces. Natalie Franko also had two blocks, while Katelyn Hill had 21 digs and Avalynn Johnson had 42 assists and 12 digs.
CROSS-COUNTRY
NORTHWEST PIEDMONT 1A MEET
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness took first in the girls score and second in the boys score to highlight Thursday’s Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference meet at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex.
Bishop’s girls – taking four of the top six places – totaled 27 points, ahead of second-place Cornerstone Charter with 40 in the six-team field. The boys – placing four in the top 15 – had 53 points, behind Mount Airy with 34 but ahead of N.C. Leadership Academy with 60.
Placing in the top 10 for the Villains were: Claire Sullivan (first, 21:59.03), Sofia Walter (second, 23:25.43), Iara Silvagnoli (third, 23:31.51), Shannon Sullivan (sixth, 24:11.73) in the girls race; Drew Pacholke (third, 18:37.05), Cole Clothier (sixth, 19:21.80) and Stephen Hawley (10th, 19:36.88).