RALEIGH – Wesleyan Christian topped Ravenscroft 2-1 on Saturday to complete its sweep of the Ravenscroft boys soccer tournament.
Eli Pome and Zack Andersen each had a goal for the Trojans (10-1) while Seth Wall had an assist. Bob Davis got the win in goal.
Wesleyan also defeated Charlotte Latin 5-0 on Friday behind goals by Pome with three and Taj Johnson and Donovan Calhoun with one each. Ethan Jamroz had two assists, while Andrew Heeden, Mac Mills and Calhoun each had one.
Davis and Jaden DiFoggio split the win in goal.
HP CHISTIAN, PARKLAND
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian beat Parkland 4-3 in overtime Friday in nonconference boys soccer at Correll-Morris Field. The Cougars improved to 4-5 overall.
NC LEADERSHIP ACADEMY, CLOVER GARDEN
KERNERSVILLE – NC Leadership Academy defeated visiting Clover Garden 7-1 in nonconference boys soccer Friday. Brandon Mendoza, Brayden Collins and Lukas Blakely each had two goals for the Falcons (5-2-1). Troy Shoemaker added a goal, while Eihlas Leon and Cade Shoemaker each had an assist.
CROSS-COUNTRY
FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS XC FESTIVAL
KERNERSVILLE – A top-20 finish in the highest division by Westchester Country Day’s Cruz Hesling highlighted a number of strong results by area runners during Friday’s Friday Night Lights XC Festival at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex.
Hesling, last year’s NCISAA 2A boys state champion, took 17th place in 15:55.70 in the highly competitive boys championship 5K. Westchester’s Ali Schwartz also finished in the top quarter of the girls race, coming in at 67th in 20:23.00.
Placing in the top 25 in the boys divisions were: Southwest Guilford’s Meseret Tsegay (25th, 17:12.10) in the invitational 5K; plus Wesleyan Christian’s Jones Barber (seventh, 17:56.60), Bishop McGuinness’ Arrington Culbertson (19th, 18:17.20) and Alessandro Lopez-Morales (20th, 18:24); and Oak Grove’s Hunter Creech (22nd, 18:27) and Mason McMillan (25th, 18:33) in the open 5K.
Placing in the top 25 in the girls divisions were: Southwest Guilford’s Isabel Davis (25th, 21:13.00) in the invitational 5K, as well as Bishop McGuinness’ Claire Sullivan (seventh, 21:38.60), Sofia Wolff (15th, 22:15.00); East Davidson’s Grace Prevette (17th, 22:32.90) and Avery Tysinger (24th, 22:52.40); and Oak Grove’s Chloe Koper (23rd, 22:52.00) in the open 5K.
Team champions were: Green Hope boys (132) and Cuthbertson girls (26) in the championship division; Lincoln Charter boys (177) and Cary Christian girls (83) in the invitational division; and AL Brown boys (151) and East Davidson girls (120) in the open division.
Also finishing in the top 10 of the team scores were: Oak Grove (third, 211) and East Davidson (seventh, 257) in the boys open 5K, plus Bishop McGuinness (third, 138) and Oak Grove (fifth, 162) in the girls open 5K.
VOLLEYBALL
BISHOP, DRAUGHN
VALDESE – Bishop McGuinness defeated Draughn 25-13, 25-15, 25-19 in nonconference volleyball Saturday at Draughn.
Chrisbel Alcantara had five kills, six digs and two aces for the Villains (7-4 overall, 3-0 conference). Olivia Moreau added four kills and four blocks, while Jeanna Hauk had 16 assists, three kills, seven aces and eight digs. Emma Briody had 16 digs and two assists; Finley Miller had three kills; Karstin Workman had four blocks; and Grace Strader had five digs.
In the JV match, Bishop won to improve to 6-3.
WESTCHESTER CD, HICKORY CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day fell 13-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-17 against Hickory Christian in nonconference volleyball Friday at Westchester.
Natalie Seperteladze had seven kills, three blocks and two aces for the Wildcats (4-3). Cassie Woodall had 27 digs and Brooklyn Vogler had 11 kills, five digs and three aces.
In the JV match, Westchester won 25-18, 25-9. Mallory Atkinson had five aces and 10 assists, while EB McEnaney had two kills, three aces and a block, and Claire Neal had three kills, three aces and two blocks.
GIRLS TENNIS
BISHOP, WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness topped Wesleyan Chistian 6-3 in nonconference tennis Friday at Fourth of July Park.
Winning for the Villains were: Nina Holton, Adelaide Jernigan, Sarah Pulliam and Kate Dennen in singles, plus Jernigan/Pulliam and Dennen/Lily Winters in doubles.
FOOTBALL
HP CHRISTIAN, ASHEVILLE CHRISTIAN
ASHEVILLE – High Point Christian lost 33-31 against host Asheville Christian in nonconference football Friday.
Ethan Devore ran 21 times for 130 yards and one touchdown for the Cougars (3-1), who trailed 14-7 at halftime. Benny Limbacher added 13 carries for 49 yards and two touchdowns.
John Blalock also had 57 yards passing, completing 4 of 6 passes, and one touchdown, while Garrett Weldner had 15 rushes for 74 yards.
Mack Johnson highlighted the defense with eight tackles, including two for a loss and one pass deflection. Jaiquan Clay had six tackles and a fumble recovery, while Limbacher had five tackles.
TRINITY, JORDAN-MATTHEWS
SILER CITY – Trinity rolled past Jordan-Matthews 60-7 in nonconference football Friday at Jordan-Matthews.
Dominic Payne completed 7 of 12 passes for 107 yards and three touchdowns for the Bulldogs. He also had two 2-point passes, a kickoff return for 80 yards and a touchdown, plus three runs for 40 yards and a touchdown.
Chance Grogan added three catches for 56 yards and a touchdown, while Adrian Goodwin had eight carries for 44 yards, one touchdown and a 2-point conversion in a well-balanced offensive effort for Trinity (3-1).
Jaiveon Holmes and Brayden Jackson each had seven tackles to lead the defense. Grogan and Nathan Mathai each recovered a fumble.
WHEATMORE, CHATHAM CENTRAL
TRINITY – Wheatmore shut out Chatham Central 21-0 in nonconference football Friday at Wheatmore.
Jonathan Kelly ran 15 times for 124 yards and one touchdown for the Warriors (1-3). Riley Strickland also completed 12 passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns, hitting Kelly twice for 33 yards. Sa’Cory Maryland and Gavin Strickland each had a touchdown catch.
On defense, Trey Swaney led the way with seven tackles, while Ashtin Bennett had two sacks. Gavin Strickland and Ethan Roberts each had an interception.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
WESTCHESTER CD, WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day defeated crosstown rival Wesleyan Christian 4-1 in middle school boys soccer Friday at Westchester’s Kennedy Field.
Joseph Brinson had three goals for the Wildcats while Griffin Adams had one goal and an assist. Ben Covington had three assists, and Preston Kendrick had two saves in goal.
PBR SERIES
WINSTON-SALEM — The Carolina Cowboys climbed into first place in the PBR Team bull riding series standings by going 2-1 in their third-day Cowboys Days homestand that ended Sunday at the Lawrence Joel Coliseum.
Beginning the event No. 3 in the league standings, the Cowboys rose to No. 2 following their commanding Friday night win against the Missouri Thunder, 261.5-0.
The Cowboys then overtook the No. 1 spot with a walk-off 265.5-169.5 win against the Arizona Ridge Riders Saturday night. On Sunday, however, the Cowboys’ six-game win streak came to an end in a thriller, when they were narrowly beaten by the Nashville Stampede by 1.5 points, falling 257.75-259.25.
The Cowboys are 10-6, the same as the Austin Gamblers, but rank first by virtue of more bonus points.
SENIOR AMATEUR GOLF
HICKORY — Steve Harwell, a former winner of the National Senior Amateur Hall of Fame Tournament at Willow Creek, captured the 54-hole Carolinas Senior Amateur that ended Friday at Rock Barn Country Club.
Harwell shot 6-under-par 210 and finished a stroke ahead of Larry Cloninger.