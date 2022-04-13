HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian topped rival High Point Christian 4-2 in girls soccer Tuesday at Wesleyan’s Sanford Field.
The Trojans — highlighted by the play of Carson Kiefer — improved to 5-9 while the Cougars dipped to 3-8.
Allie Ware and Juli Elger each scored for HPCA while Anna Wetherington and Georgia Dorn each had an assist. Cameron Martin made 13 saves in goal.
SW GUILFORD, PAGE
HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford fell 4-0 against Page in Metro 4A Conference girls soccer Tuesday at Southwest. The Cowgirls dipped to 9-7 overall and 3-4 in the conference.
RAGSDALE, N. GUILFORD
GREENSBORO — Ragsdale lost 7-1 against Northern Guilford in Metro 4A Conference girls soccer Tuesday at Northern Guilford. The Tigers, who trailed 4-0 at halftime, dipped to 9-4 overall and 4-3 in the conference.
BOYS GOLF
AT WINDING CREEK
THOMASVILLE — Oak Grove captured the Davidson County boys golf championship Tuesday at Winding Creek. The Grizzlies won with an 18-hole score of 309, followed by Central Davidson (325), West Davidson (327), Ledford (332), East Davidson (355), North Davidson (359), South Davidson (469) and Lexington (508).
Cayden Bryner shot a 68 to earn medalist and lead Oak Grove. Trey Brenson and Cooper Barnett each added a 78, while Luke Riffle had an 85.
Jacob Bethune shot a 78 to lead Ledford, followed by Tanner Walters with an 82, Javon Comer with an 84 and Zack Robertston with an 88.
AT BRYAN PARK
GREENSBORO — Page defeated High Point Central 148-159 in nonconference boys golf Tuesday at Bryan Park’s Players Course. Davis DeLille shot a 36 to lead the Bison, followed by Ian White (38), Adam Peacock (42) and Hunter Busick (43).
BASEBALL
HP CENTRAL, S. GUILFORD
HIGH POINT — High Point Central topped Southern Guilford 10-6 in Mid-State 3A Conference baseball Tuesday at Central. The Bison — who have won five straight — improved to 9-7 overall and 4-7 in the conference. The Storm dipped to 4-11 and 3-7.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, CORNERSTONE
GREENSBORO — Bishop McGuinness edged host Cornerstone Charter 8-6 in 10 innings Tuesday in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference baseball. Xander Loncar had two hits and an RBI to lead the Villains (), who scored once in the seventh and twice in the 10th to surge past the Cardinals. Luke O’Connor also had two hits. Ryan Porter and Ben Williams each had a hit and an RBI, while David Krawczyk had an RBI.
Michael Foresman got the pitching win, striking out seven in five innings.
LEDFORD, ASHEBORO
ASHEBORO — Ledford defeated host Asheboro 7-4 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball Tuesday. Walker Bethune got the pitching win for the Panthers (14-2 overall, 6-1 conference), who scored three in the second and two in the third to quickly lead 5-0.
E. DAVIDSON, S. DAVIDSON
DENTON — East Davidson topped South Davidson 10-0 in five innings Tuesday in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference baseball at South Davidson.
The Golden Eagles, who led 7-0 through two innings, improved to 10-6 overall and 7-0 in the conference.
OAK GROVE, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL
MIDWAY — Oak Grove beat Montgomery Central 8-3 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball Tuesday at Oak Grove.
The Grizzlies, who led 7-1 in the fourth, improved to 8-4 overall and 5-2 in the conference.
THOMASVILLE, REIDSVILLE
THOMASVILLE — Thomasville fell 21-4 against Reidsville in nonconference baseball Tuesday at Finch Field.
The Bulldogs moved to 1-15 overall.
LACROSSE
HP CENTRAL, N. DAVIDSON
WELCOME — North Davidson beat High Point Central 26-1 in Mid-Piedmont/Mid-State/Northwest Piedmont Conference girls lacrosse Tuesday at North.
The Bison fell to 1-10 overall and 0-5 in the conference.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, E. GUILFORD
GIBSONVILLE — Bishop McGuinness cruised past Eastern Guilford 24-0 in Mid-Piedmont/Mid-State/Northwest Piedmont Conference boys lacrosse Tuesday at Eastern Guilford.
RAGSDALE, GRIMSLEY
JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale fell 15-1 against Grimsley in Metro Conference boys lacrosse Tuesday at Ragsdale.
The Tigers dropped to 0-10 both overall and in the conference.
In the girls match, Grimsley won 21-7. Ragsdale fell to 1-8 both overall and in the conference.
SOFTBALL
SW GUILFORD, SE GUILFORD
PLEASANT GARDEN — Southwest Guilford topped Southeast Guilford 15-9 in Metro 4A Conference softball Tuesday at Southeast.
The Cowgirls — who scored four in the fifth and four in the seventh to break free from a 7-7 tie in the fourth — improved to 11-6 overall and 7-4 in the conference.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, FORSYTH CD
HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian beat Forsyth Country Day 29-14 in softball Tuesday at Wesleyan.
Allison Cheek, Chandler Deese and Emmalie Spry each had three hits to lead the Trojans, who fell behind 13 runs into the top of the first but answered with 10 in the bottom half, seven in the second and 12 in the third.
Ella Joyce got the pitching win.
LEDFORD, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL
TROY — Ledford defeated Montgomery Central 10-5 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference softball at Montgomery Central.
The Panthers improved to 9-5 overall and 3-4 in the conference.
OAK GROVE, N. DAVIDSON
MIDWAY — Oak Grove lost 12-5 against rival North Davidson in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference softball Tuesday at Oak Grove.
Chloe Watkins had two hits, including a double, and an RBI for the Grizzlies (7-6-1 overall, 4-3 conference). Mary Peyton Hodge, Shae Grainger each had a hit and an RBI, while Alissa Russ and Ayla Sneed each had an RBI. Chloe Watkins had a double.
Grainger had three strikeouts while Hodge had four strikeouts as they each pitched just over three innings.
RAGSDALE, GRIMSLEY
JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale defeated Grimsley 17-4 in Metro 4A Conference softball Tuesday at Ragsdale.
The Tigers improved to 5-10 overall and 3-8 in the conference.
THOMASVILLE, N. ROWAN
SPENCER — Thomasville lost 20-4 against North Rowan in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference softball at North Rowan.
The Bulldogs moved to 2-9 overall and 1-8 in the conference.
BOYS TENNIS
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CORNERSTONE
GREENSBORO — Wesleyan Christian swept Cornerstone Charter 9-0 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference boys tennis Tuesday at Latham Park.
Luca Pestana (8-1), Joshua Hanflink (8-0), Timothy Hackman (8-1), Evan Sturgill (8-0), Grant Wilson (8-3) and Connor Whalen (8-0) won in singles for the Villains, who improved to 12-1 overall and 4-0 in the conference.
Pestana/Hackman (8-1), Hanflink/Sturgill (8-0) and John Hutchinson/Dylan Whalen (8-5) won in doubles.
MIDDLE SCHOOL SOCCER
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CANTERBURY
HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian defeated Canterbury 3-0 in girls soccer Tuesday at Wesleyan.
Cait Borden, Olivia Barnwell and Morgan Bouvet each had a goal for the Trojans (13-1). Ava Peele had two assists, while Lucy Gonzalez had one. Lily Barrow got the shutout in goal.