HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian handed powerhouse Asheboro its first loss of the season, defeating the Blue Comets 2-0 in nonconference boys soccer Tuesday at Wesleyan’s Sanford Field.

Donovan Calhoun and Andrew Heeden each scored for the Trojans, ranked No. 44 nationally, No. 10 in the state overall and No. 1 among NCISAA 4A teams by MaxPreps. Heeden and Sean Jacobs each had an assist.

Trending Videos