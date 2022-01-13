BOONVILLE — Bishop McGuinness defeated Starmount 67-38 in nonconference girls basketball Wednesday at Starmount.
Adelaide Jernigan scored 24 points to lead the Villains (12-3), whose coach, Brian Robinson, used to coach the boys team at Starmount. Charley Chappell added 15 points and 10 assists, followed by Tate Chappell with 11 points.
In the boys game, Bishop won 86-48 behind four double-digit scorers. Dawson McAlhany, a McDonald’s All-American nominee, scored 21 points to lead the Villains (9-6). John Campbell had 15, while Riggs Handy had 13 points and Rio O’Hale had 10 points and 11 rebounds.
HP CENTRAL, DUDLEY
GREENSBORO — Dudley held off High Point Central 59-55 in Mid-State 3A Conference boys basketball Wednesday at Dudley.
Tre Hill scored 18 points to lead the Bison (3-12 overall, 1-5 conference), who trailed 16-10 after one quarter and 39-35 at halftime but matched the Panthers in the second half. Jayden Griffin added 11 points, while Zak Price had eight points.
LEDFORD, E. FORSYTH
KERNERSVILLE — Ledford took East Forsyth to the brink but fell just short 39-37 in nonconference girls basketball Wednesday at East.
Sarah Ledbetter scored 17 points to lead the Panthers (7-5), who led 12-6 after one quarter and 23-20 at halftime. Aramy Grier added six points, while Aaliyah Townes and Sophie Conger each had five points.
The Eagles (12-1), ranked No. 31 in the state overall and No. 6 among state 4A teams, outscored Ledford 11-2 in the third and hung on down the stretch.
RAGSDALE, NW GUILFORD
GREENSBORO — Ragsdale fell 81-76 in double-overtime against Northwest Guilford in Metro 4A Conference boys basketball Wednesday at Northwest.
The Vikings, who led 29-23 at halftime, outscored the Tigers 16-11 in the final frame after the teams were tied 56-all at the end of regulation and 65-all at the end of the first overtime.
Ragsdale dipped to 9-4 overall and 4-1 in the conference.
WRESTLING AT NORTHWEST GUILFORD
GREENSBORO — Northwest Guilford topped Southern Guilford 57-13 in wrestling Wednesday at Northwest.
Winning for the Storm were: Bruce Dudley (170 pounds, dec 4-3), Zane Means (182, dec 11-4), Carter Bland (220, dec 3-1) and Jamier Ferere (285, MD 14-5).
CORRECTION
In Thursday’s edition, the Southwest Guilford player in the photo on A7 was misidentified. Her name is Courtney Taylor (No. 2) and not Sa’Mya McCullough (No. 3).