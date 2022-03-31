TRINITY – Trinity beat Thomasville 21-11 in five innings Wednesday in nonconference softball at Trinity.
Trinity – which scored eight in the first, four in the second, six in the fourth and three in the fifth – improved to 1-9 overall while Thomasville dipped to 1-4.
Jazmine Shaw had two hits and an RBI while Chloee Eubank and Te’Nyia Montgomery-Rippy each had a hit and an RBI for Thomasville. Asiana Wright added two RBIs.
WHEATMORE, SE GUILFORD
TRINITY – Wheatmore defeated Southeast Guilford 6-1 in nonconference softball Wednesday at Wheatmore.
Savannah Heiney had two hits, including a triple, while Maddie Nichols had two RBIs to lead the Warriors (5-6). Arielle Turgeon and Hannah Shoe each had a hit and an RBI, while Lindsey Hart and Avery Dykes each had a double.
Carmen Turgeon struck out four in earning the complete-game win.
LEDFORD, N. GUILFORD
WALLBURG – Northern Guilford topped Ledford 12-10 in nonconference softball Wednesday at Ledford.
Sophie Wheat, who doubled twice, and Averee Atkins, who doubled once, each had four hits and three RBIs to lead the Panthers (6-4), who totaled 14 hits in the back-and-forth game. Grace Henry added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs, while Anna Holland also had two hits.
Henry took the loss in four innings in relief of starter Ivye Francis.
GLENN, DAVIE CO.
KERNERSVILLE – Glenn fell 9-5 against Davie County in Central Piedmont 4A Conference softball Wednesday at Glenn.
Amyya Brown had two hits to lead the Ladycats (4-7 overall, 3-4 conference). Erika Clinard took the pitching loss, striking out 11.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CANNON
CONCORD – Wesleyan Christian lost 17-0 against Cannon in softball Wednesday at Cannon.
The Trojans moved to 0-8.
OAK GROVE, W. ALAMANCE
ELON – Oak Grove edged Western Alamance 1-0 in nonconference softball Wednesday at Western Alamance.
Chloe Watkins had a double and an RBI for the Grizzlies (5-4-1), who scored in the sixth. Lexi Weisner also doubled while Shae Grainger had a hit.
Mary Peyton Hodge got the pitching win, striking out 12 and walking none in seven innings.
RAGSDALE, E. GUILFORD
JAMESTOWN – Ragsdale lost 15-0 in six innings against Eastern Guilford in nonconference softball Wednesday at Ragsdale.
Isis Perry and Jordon Goins each had a hit for the Tigers (4-7).
BASEBALL
WHEATMORE, ASHEBORO
TRINITY – Wheatmore fell 12-1 against Asheboro in nonconference baseball Wednesday at Wheatmore.
Rylan Smith had two hits and Mason Rich had one to lead the Warriors (4-6).
LEDFORD, SE GUILFORD
PLEASANT GARDEN – Ledford lost 6-3 against Southeast Guilford in nonconference baseball Wednesday at Southeast Guilford.
Walker Bethune had two hits while Kelvyn Paulino Jr. and Lucas Glover each had one for the Panthers (9-1). Martinez drove in a run.
Bryce England took the loss on the mound, striking out four in three innings. Lucas Riley struck out three in three innings of relief.
E. DAVIDSON, N. ROWAN
SPENCER – East Davidson rolled past North Rowan 18-1 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference baseball Wednesday at North Rowan.
Tripp Beck and Tyler Welch pitched for the Golden Eagles (6-5 overall, 4-0 conference).
GLENN, W. ALAMANCE
KERNERSVILLE – Western Alamance defeated Glenn 9-6 in nonconference baseball Wednesday at Glenn.
Maddox Perez had a double and three RBIs to lead the Bobcats (4-8). Brayden Winters and Josh Nolan each had a hit, while Connor Johnson and Kale Wollard each had an RBI.
Chris Shoemaker took the pitching loss, striking out four in 3 2/3 innings.
S. GUILFORD, PAGE
GREENSBORO – Southern Guilford lost 7-1 against Page in nonconference baseball Wednesday at Page.
The Storm moved to 3-9 overall.
THOMASVILLE, NCLA
KERNERSVILLE – Thomasville fell 13-1 in five innings against host NC Leadership Academy in nonconference baseball Wednesday.
Owen Callicutt had two hits while Charles Norman had a hit and an RBI to lead the Bulldogs (1-9). DeShawn Holman also had a double. Matthew Bankhead and Jaylen Henry, who had four strikeouts, pitched for Thomasville.
GIRLS SOCCER
LEDFORD, WINSTON-SALEM CHRISTIAN
WALLBURG – Ledford defeated Winston-Salem Christian 8-0 in nonconference girls soccer Wednesday at Ledford.
Sarah Ledbetter had three goals and one assist to lead the Panthers (4-3-1), who led 6-0 at halftime. Samantha Flynn added two goals and one assist, while Julissa Alvarez had two goals and Jayda Stone had one goal. Abby Lane and Maddie Callahan each had an assist.
Lacie Williams (three saves) and Callahan (one save) split time in goal.
HP CENTRAL, ROCKINGHAM CO.
HIGH POINT – High Point Central lost 10-0 against Rockingham County in Mid-State 3A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Correll-Morris Field.
The Bison moved to 2-5 overall and 2-1 in the conference.
SW GUILFORD, GRIMSLEY
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford topped Grimsley 3-1 in Metro 4A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Southwest.
Kaitlyn Wykoff, Lindsey Swift and Josie Tucker each had a goal for the Cowgirls (8-3), while Gurnoor Grewal and Maddie Vaughn each had an assist.
E. DAVIDSON, N. ROWAN
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson shut out North Rowan 9-0 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Brown Middle.
The Golden Eagles, who led 7-0 at halftime, improved to 3-2-1 overall and 2-0 in the conference.
GLENN, RJ REYNOLDS
KERNERSVILLE – RJ Reynolds defeated Glenn 9-0 in Central Piedmont 4A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Glenn.
The Ladycats moved to 0-7 overall and 0-3 in the conference.
TRINITY, PROVIDENCE GROVE
FRANKLINVILLE – Trinity fell 1-0 in overtime against Providence Grove in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Providence Grove.
The Bulldogs dipped to 2-7 overall and 0-4 in the conference.
BOYS TENNIS
LEDFORD, N. DAVIDSON
WELCOME – Ledford swept rival North Davidson 9-0 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys tennis Wednesday at North.
Logan Thoma (6-2, 6-2), Rafal Kostraba (6-2, 6-2), Josh Gross (6-4, 6-4), Cooper Reich (6-3, 6-0), Brennen Northon (6-2, 3-6, 11-9) and Zane Stowe won in singles. Thoma/Kostraba (8-6), Gross/Norton (5-2) and Stowe/Jeremiah Stone (8-1) won in doubles.
The Panthers improved to 9-3 overall and 5-3 in the conference.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, ELKIN
ELKIN – Bishop McGuinness defeated Elkin 7-2 in nonconference boys tennis Wednesday at Elkin.
Joshua Hanflink (6-1, 6-1), Timothy Hackman (6-1, 6-4), Evan Sturgill (6-0, 6-1), Grant Wilson (2-6, 6-2, 10-5) and Connor Whalen (6-0, 6-2) won in singles. Hanflink/Sturgill (8-3) and Wilson/Karsten Palmer (8-6) won in doubles.
The Villains improved to 11-1 overall.
E. DAVIDSON, SALISBURY
SALISBURY – Salisbury swept East Davidson 9-0 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys tennis Wednesday at Salisbury.
The Golden Eagles fell to 1-8 overall and 1-6 in the conference.
OAK GROVE, C. DAVIDSON
MIDWAY – Oak Grove fell 7-2 against Central Davidson in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys tennis Wednesday at Oak Grove.
Michael Aunnunziata (6-3, 3-6, 10-4) won in singles while Nate Overton/Charlie McDonell (8-2) won in doubles for the Grizzlies (2-8, 2-6).
THOMASVILLE, S. DAVIDSON
DENTON – Thomasville edged South Davidson 5-4 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys tennis Wednesday at South Davidson.
Nathan Honeycutt (6-4, 5-7, 10-7), Jonathan Rodriguez (6-2, 6-1), Casey Sanchez (6-0, 6-1) and Tiger McCray (6-2, 6-3) won in singles for the Bulldogs (1-7 overall, 1-7 conference), who won No. 6 singles by forfeit. Sanchez/Rodriguez (8-6) won in doubles.
LACROSSE
BISHOP McGUINNESS, REAGAN
PFAFFTOWN – Bishop McGuinness edged Reagan 9-8 in nonconference boys lacrosse Wednesday at Reagan.
John Miller scored the game-winner for the Villains (9-3). Mason Payne had three goals, while Miles Fuehler had two goals, Frankie Cetrone had a goal and two assists, and Jack Ritzel and Tanner Cave each had one goal.
TRACK
AT ASHEBORO
ASHEBORO – Ledford won the boys team score and finished second in the girls team score to highlight Wednesday’s three-team meet at Asheboro.
Asheboro won the girls team score with 73 points, followed by Ledford (54) and Oak Grove (40). Ledford won the boys team score with 72 points, followed by Oak Grove (61.5) and Asheboro (49.5).
Winning events for Ledford were: Laura Evans (girls 100 hurdles, 19.3), Cameron Walker (boys 100, 10.6; boys 200, 22.4), Isaac Reyna (boys 1600, 4:51.0; boys 800, 2:15.1; boys 3200, 11:11.0), Brea White (girls 400, 1:02.0), Rhianna Roberts (girls 300 hurdles, 1:01.1), Allyson Tennant (girls discus, 86-09), Xavier Todd (boys discus, 105-07) and Isabel Farfan (girls pole vault, 6-00.00), as well as the boys 4x800 (9:14.0), boys 4x200 (1:34.6), boys 4x100 (44.9), girls 4x400 (4:55.9), boys 4x400 (3:46.6) relays.
Winning events for Oak Grove were: Kody Kerestes (boys 400, 54.7), Natalia Everhart (girls 800, 2:54.0), Ciara Major (girls shot put, 27-11.00), Collin Frank (boys shot put, 40-10.00), Luke Bowman (boys high jump, 5-08.00) and Jacob Murphy (boys pole vault, 13-00.00).
AT BISHOP McGUINNESS
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness took second in each of the boys and girls team scores during Wednesday’s 10-team meet at Bishop.
Forsyth Home Educators won the girls team score with 106.5 points, followed by Bishop with 97.5 and Winston-Salem Prep with 69 for the top three. Cornerstone Charter won the boys team score with 152 points, trailed by Bishop with 132 and College Prep Leadership Academy with 71 in the top three.
Winning events for Bishop were: Rhodes Smith (boys 300 hurdles, 49.99), Andrew Lankau (boys shot put, 49-09.75), Mary Grace Lipscomb (girls 800, 2:47.49), Lourdes Lopez (girls 1600, 6:11.55) and Grace Harriman (girls shot put, 30-00.50), plus the boys 4x200 (1:35.86), boys 4x400 (3:55.22) and girls 4x800 (11:00.74) relays.
AT SOUTH DAVIDSON
DENTON – East Davidson won the girls team score and finished third in the boys team score to highlight Wednesday’s meet at South Davidson.
East won the girls team score with 131 points, followed by Forbush (93), North Rowan (79), South Davidson (22) and Thomasville (five). North Rowan won the boys team total with 92 points, trailed by Forbush (71), East (67), Thomasville (62) and South Davidson (55).
Winning events for East were: Erin Gardner (girls 800, 2:47.7), Fatima Cepeda (girls 1600, 6:09.3), Avery Tysinger (girls 3200, 14:48.5), Grace Prevette (girls 300 hurdles, 49.8), Haley Eddinger (girls long jump, 15-04.25) and Brogan Hill (boys high jump, 5-06.00), as well as the girls 4x100 (53.5) and girls 4x400 (4:56.0) relays.
Winning events for Thomasville were: CJ Dickerson (boys 100, 11.1; boys 200, 22.6) and Josh Johnson (boys discus, 113-01; boys shot put, 49-01.00).
AT WHEATMORE
TRINITY – Wheatmore won over a dozen events to highlight Wednesday’s three-team meet at Wheatmore.
Providence Grove won the girls team total with 78 points, while Randleman had 43 and Wheatmore had 42. Randleman won the boys team score with 68 points, while Wheatmore had 67 and Providence Grove had 33.
Winning events for the Warriors were: Zach Hazelwood (boys 1600, 5:11.30; boys 800, 2:24.30; boys 3200, 11:29.50), Kaitlyn Miller (girls 400, 1:12.00), Madeline Work (girls 200, 29.00), Rylee Reidling (86-04), Michael Anglin (boys discus, 105-04), Porter Grimes (boys shot put, 39-02.00), plus the boys 4x800 (10:30.20), girls 4x100 (57.70), boys 4x100 (48.40), girls 4x400 (5:42.90) and boys 4x400 (4:10.70) relays.