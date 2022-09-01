TRINITY – Trinity defeated High Point Central 4-2 in nonconference boys soccer Wednesday at Trinity.
The Bulldogs improved to 4-2 overall. The Bison, who got two goals from Tony Rochas and six saves from Steven Benitez, dipped to 2-4.
TW ANDREWS, NORTHEAST GUILFORD
HIGH POINT – TW Andrews fell 4-2 against Northeast Guilford in nonconference boys soccer Wednesday at Correll-Morris Field.
Bienfait Maombi and Jose Gomez each scored for the Red Raiders (0-2). Miguel Elvira had an assist.
THOMASVILLE, SW RANDOLPH
FARMER – Thomasville played Southwestern Randolph to a 1-1 draw during Wednesday’s nonconference match at Southwestern Randolph.
The Bulldogs moved to 0-3-1 overall.
OAK GROVE, LEXINGTON
LEXINGTON – Oak Grove tied Lexington 2-2 in nonconference boys soccer Wednesday at Lexington.
Hunter Carlino and Aron Disher each scored for the Grizzlies (2-2-1), while John Carpenter had an assist. Noah Van Newkirk made 11 saves in goal.
GIRLS TENNIS
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
PLEASANT GARDEN – Southwest Guilford beat Southeast Guilford 6-3 in Metro 4A Conference girls tennis Wednesday at Southeast.
Audrey Serb (6-1, 6-1), Anna McGinnis (6-2, 6-0), Caroline Church (6-3, 6-2) and Tamara Davis (6-0, 6-1) won in singles for the Cowgirls. Jada Speight/Church (8-6) and Elena Perko/Evie Wesney (8-3) won in doubles.
Southwest improved to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the conference.
EAST DAVIDSON, SALISBURY
SALISBURY – East Davidson lost 9-0 against state power Salisbury in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls tennis at Salisbury.
The Golden Eagles dipped to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in the conference.
GLENN, RJ REYNOLDS
WINSTON-SALEM – Glenn fell 9-0 against host RJ Reynolds in Central Piedmont 4A Conference girls tennis Wednesday.
The Ladycats moved to 0-2 both overall and in the conference.
RAGSDALE, GRIMSLEY
JAMESTOWN – Ragsdale lost 9-0 against Grimsley in Metro 4A Conference girls tennis Wednesday at Ragsdale.
The Tigers dipped to 0-5 overall and 0-4 in the conference.
VOLLEYBALL
OAK GROVE, RANDLEMAN
RANDLEMAN – Oak Grove fell 25-17, 25-20, 25-18 against Randleman in nonconference volleyball Wednesday at Randleman.
Emma High had nine kills for the Grizzlies (2-5). Savannah Tiller had 23 digs and six service points, while Tatum Tesh had 19 assists.
In the JV match, Oak Grove won 25-22, 25-22 to improve to 7-0. Sydney High had eight kills, while Chloe Smith and Ava Willard each had six digs. Smith also had 10 service points and Riley Rausch had eight assists.
CROSS-COUNTRY
AT IVEY REDMON
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness earned a pair of sixth-place finishes in both team totals to highlight Wednesday’s Norman Trzaskoma Invitational at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex.
Mount Tabor won the boys title with 25 points, trailed by West Forsyth with 56 in the eight-team field. Bishop had 169 points. Mount Tabor also won the girls title with 34 points, followed by West Forsyth with 58 in second place among eight teams. Bishop had 155 points.
Finishing in the top 25 of the 2-mile race were: Bishop’s Alessandro Lopez-Mora (23rd, 11:17.59) and Arrington Culbertson (24th, 11:18.87) for the boys, plus Claire Sullivan (18th, 13:29.96) and Sofia Wolff (24th, 13:58.18) for the girls. Glenn was led by Daniel Orlick (74th, 14:05.03) in the boys race.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
WESLEYAN GOLD, CANTERBURY
HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian’s Gold team lost 3-2 against Canterbury in middle school boys soccer Wednesday at Wesleyan.
Toby Moore and Tripp Hodges each scored for the Trojans.
GOLF
U.S. SENIOR AMATEUR
MARION, Mass. — Rusty Strawn, who was among those who couldn’t catch Doug Hanzel in June at Willow Creek’s National Senior Amateur Hall of Tournament, defeated Hanzell for a much bigger prize, the U.S. Senior Amateur championship, on Thursday.
Strawn, who finished ninth at Willow Creek, defeated three-time NSAHOF champ Hansell 3-and-2 in a battle of Georgians at the Kittansett Club.
Strawn dominated from the start, winning five of the first six holes in taking control. Hanzel, who was trying to win the title for the second time, won three holes on the back nine but that only put him three holes down.
Strawn reached the championship match by defeating former U.S. Senior Am and Senior Amateur Hall of Fame champ Bob Royak 6-and-5 in the semifinals.
HPU SPORTS
BIG SOUTH HONORS HORMES
CHARLOTTE — High Point women’s lacrosse player Abby Hormes has been voted the Big South Conference Wanda Watkins Female Athlete of the Year for the 2021-22 season, the conference has announced. The candidates for the annual award consist of the Players of the Year from each sport, and must be deemed eligible for the honor by their respective school. Hormes is High Point’s second consecutive winner and the first lacrosse player to be honored.
During the 2022 season, Hormes scored an NCAA single-season record 103 goals in her final year with HPU, which surpassed two-time Tewaaraton Award Winner Charlotte North from Boston College, who scored 102 in 2021. Hormes earned honorable mention All-American honors from both Inside Lacrosse and USA Lacrosse Magazine, and competed in the 2022 IWLCA Senior All Star Game.
Hormes is the first three-time Big South Offensive Player of the Year honoree since the league began sponsoring women’s lacrosse in 2013. She finished the 2022 campaign as the national leader in goals scored, goals per game (5.42), points (124), and points per game (6.53) -- all of which set Big South single-season records.