WALLBURG — Dominic Payne went over 1,000 points for his career as he helped Trinity’s boys roll past West Davidson 75-37 in the first round of the Davidson-Randolph Christmas tournament at Ledford on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs (11-2) advance to face Davie County in a semifinal game today at 5 p.m. West plays Wheatmore in a consolation game at 11 a.m.
TRINITY GIRLS, W. DAVIDSON
WALLBURG — Trinity’s girls downed West Davidson 43-31 in the first round in the Davidson-Randolph Christmas Tournament bracket at Ledford High on Tuesday.
Trinity (8-4) faces Davie County in the semifinals today at 3:30. West will play Wheatmore in a consolation game at 9:30 a.m.
WHEATMORE, DAVIE BOYS
WALLBURG — Davie County topped Wheatmore’s boys 69-48 in the first round of the Davidson-Randolph Christmas Tournament at Ledford High School. The War Eagles led 42-17 at halftime.
Davie (9-2) faces Trinity in the semifinals today at 5 p.m. while Wheatmore (4-6) faces West Davidson in a consolation game.
WHEATMORE, DAVIE GIRLS
WALLBURG — Davie County turned back Wheatmore’s girls 50-39 in the first round of the Davidson-Randolph Christmas Tournament bracket at Ledford on Tuesday.
The War Eagles (6-5) face Trinity in today’s semifinals while the Warriors (1-8) take on West Davidson in a consolation game.
BISHOP, N. BUNCOMBE BOYS
CHEROKEE — Jamison Graves scored 28 points and Miller Aho 12 as the Bishop McGuinness boys downed North Buncombe 69-45 in the Holiday on the Hardwood Classic.
Andrew Schrage pulled down 10 rebounds for the Villains (7-2), who turned a 35-29 halftime lead into a 56-40 advantage after three quarters.