WALLBURG — Dominic Payne went over 1,000 points for his career as he helped Trinity’s boys roll past West Davidson 75-37 in the first round of the Davidson-Randolph Christmas tournament at Ledford on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs (11-2) advance to face Davie County in a semifinal game today at 5 p.m. West plays Wheatmore in a consolation game at 11 a.m.

