TRINITY – Second-seeded Trinity topped seventh-seeded Eastern Randolph 89-60 on Monday at Trinity in the first round of the Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference boys basketball tournament. Dominic Payne scored 26 points to lead the Bulldogs (19-4), followed by Trace Moffitt with 23 points and Dylan Hodges with 15 points. Trinity will host third-seeded Uwharrie Charter in the semifinals tonight at 7.
TRINITY GIRLS, SOUTHWESTERN RANDOLPH
FARMER – Second-seeded Southwestern Randolph beat seventh-seeded Trinity 50-37 on Monday at Southwestern Randolph in the first round of the Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference girls basketball tournament. The Bulldogs moved to 5-18 overall.
WHEATMORE BOYS, UWHARRIE CHARTER
ASHEBORO – Third-seeded Uwharrie Charter defeated sixth-seeded Wheatmore 72-43 on Monday at Uwharrie Charter in the first round of the Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference boys basketball tournament. Adam Harrison and Jake Haynes each scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the Warriors (8-14), who trailed 27-19 at halftime. Tyler Kimball added nine points, followed by Jagur Williams with seven points.
WHEATMORE GIRLS, EASTERN RANDOLPH
TRINITY – Fourth-seeded Wheatmore topped fifth-seeded Eastern Randolph 54-46 on Monday at Wheatmore in the first round of the Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference girls basketball tournament. The Warriors (14-8) will play at top-seeded Randleman tonight at 6.
THOMASVILLE BOYS, EAST DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE – Second-seeded Thomasville defeated seventh-seeded East Davidson 84-52 on Monday at Thomasville in the opening round of the Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys basketball tournament. The Bulldogs (18-4) advanced to face third-seeded North Rowan in the semifinals Thursday at Lexington. The Golden Eagles finish 0-24 and 0-12. Johnathan Gladden scored 17 points for Thomasville, who led by 46-31 at halftime, followed by CJ Dickerson with 16 points, Lymeake Washington with 12 points and Bryce McCoy with 11 points and six rebounds.
EAST DAVIDSON GIRLS, LEXINGTON
LEXINGTON – Third-seeded Lexington beat sixth-seeded East Davidson 72-30 on Monday at Lexington in the opening round of the Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls basketball tournament. The Golden Eagles moved to 2-22 overall.
THOMASVILLE GIRLS, NORTH ROWAN
SPENCER – Second-seeded North Rowan rolled past seventh-seeded Thomasville 61-12 on Monday at North Rowan in the opening round of the Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls basketball tournament. The Bulldogs moved to 0-20 overall.
GLENN BOYS, WEST FORSYTH
KERNERSVILLE – Second-seeded Glenn fell 51-46 against seventh-seeded West Forsyth on Monday at Glenn in the first round of the Central Piedmont 4A Conference boys basketball tournament. The Bobcats moved to 17-8 overall.
GLENN GIRLS, REAGAN
PFAFFTOWN – Second-seeded Reagan defeated seventh-seeded Glenn 58-34 on Monday at Reagan in the first round of the Central Piedmont 4A Conference girls basketball tournament.
The Ladycats, who trailed 34-14 at halftime, moved to 7-17 overall.
BISHOP McGUINNESS BOYS, MILLENNIUM CHARTER
KERNERSVILLE – Second-seeded Bishop McGuinness beat seventh-seeded Millennium Charter 73-22 on Monday in the opening round of the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference boys basketball tournament. Jackson Goins scored 13 points to lead the Villains (18-7), who led 39-11 at halftime. Andrew Schrage added 12 points, followed by David Armstrong with 11 points and Scott Craven with 10 points. Bishop will face third-seeded Bethany Community in the semifinals tonight at 7:30 at tournament host Bethany.
SWIMMING
NCISAA DIV. I CHAMPIONSHIP
GREENSBORO – Wesleyan Christian posted seven top-10 finishes to highlight Monday’s NCISAA Division I swimming championship at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
Cary Academy won the girls team championship with 371 points, ahead of Charlotte Latin with 234. Charlotte Latin won the boys team title with 418.5 points, topping Cary Academy with 344.
Both Wesleyan teams finished 12th – the girls with 86 points and the boys with 59.
Finishing in the top 10 for Wesleyan were: Caroline McNairy (sixth – girls 200 free, 2:00.60; sixth – girls 100 backstroke, 1:00.50) and Harrison Gardner (third – boys 100 butterfly, 51.90; fourth – boys backstroke, 51.20), plus the girls 400 free (seventh – 3:56.84), girls 200 medley (10th – 2:04.10) and boys 400 free (10th – 3:42.65) relays.
JV BASKETBALL
SOUTHWEST COMPLETES PERFECT SEASON
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford defeated Northwest Guilford in JV boys basketball Friday at Southwest. Caley Lloyd scored 15 points to lead the Cowboys (18-0 overall, 14-0 Metro 4A Conference). Kamar Billie-Fanning added 13, followed by Christian Johnson with 12 and Shariff Bratcher. Earlier in the week, Southwest defeated rival Ragsdale 61-39 and conference foe Northern Guilford 55-47.
Lloyd had 26 points against the Tigers, while Lishawn Speller had 16 and Mikhai Twyman had 12. Twyman also had 23 points against the Nighthawks, followed by Martin Giant with 12, Lloyd with nine and Speller with seven.