TRINITY – Trinity defeated Randleman 3-2 in PAC 1A/2A baseball Tuesday night at Trinity.
Cade Hill pitched a complete game, striking out three while allowing five hits, for the Bulldogs (12-7 overall, 7-2 conference), who are ranked No. 111 in the state overall while the Tigers, who’ve won the last two NCHSAA 2A state titles, are No. 19.
Hill and Landon Mowery, who homered in the third inning, each had two hits as Trinity totaled seven for the game. Jaxson Coble also had an RBI single in the first.
GIRLS SOCCER
HIGH POINT CENTRAL, SOUTHERN GUILFORD
GUILFORD COUNTY – High Point Central edged Southern Guilford 1-0 in Mid-State 3A Conference girls soccer Tuesday at Southern.
The Bison improved to 2-8-2 overall and 2-4 in the conference, while the Storm moved to 2-13 and 2-5.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CARMEL CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian edged Carmel Christian 3-2 in overtime Tuesday in girls soccer at Wesleyan’s Sanford Field.
Ava Peele scored two goals to lead the Trojans (7-2) while Kyla Denton had one goal.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, PAGE
GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford fell 2-0 against Page in Metro 4A Conference girls soccer Tuesday at Page. The Cowgirls dipped to 6-4 overall and 3-3 in the conference.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian lost 9-0 against Forsyth Country Day in PTAC girls soccer at the High Point Athletic Complex. The Cougars moved to 0-10 overall and 0-4 in the conference.
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, CALDWELL
GREENSBORO – Westchester Country Day fell 3-0 against rival Caldwell in PTAC girls soccer Tuesday at Caldwell. The Wildcats dipped to 4-4-1 overall and 2-3 in the conference.
BASEBALL
SOUTHERN GUILFORD, HIGH POINT CENTRAL
GUILFORD COUNTY – Southern Guilford downed High Point Central 19-1 in four innings Tuesday in Mid-State 3A Conference baseball at Southern.
The Storm improved to 8-10 overall and 4-7 in the conference, while the Bison dipped to 2-13 and 0-10.
Savion Harris, Darrius Robbins and Colin Burgess each had a hit for Central, while Jackson Miller had an RBI.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, CALDWELL
GREENSBORO – High Point Christian beat Caldwell 11-0 in PTAC baseball Tuesday at Caldwell.
Trace Aufderhar went 4 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Cougars (19-2 overall, 5-0 conference). Owen Smith added two hits while Bryson Long added a double and three RBIs. Jake Dunlap also had a hit, two walks and two runs.
Tony Lopez struck out 13 in five innings on the mound, and Brock Powell added three strikeouts in two innings.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CARMEL CHRISTIAN
MATTHEWS – Wesleyan Christian won 11-1 in five innings against host Carmel Christian in baseball Tuesday.
Sawyer Black had three hits, including a triple, and RBIs to lead the Trojans (10-2). Grayson McDonald added two hits and three RBIs, while Hudson Lance also had two hits, including a double, and an RBI.
Will Papciak got the pitching win, striking out five in three innings. Nick Papciak added three strikeouts in two perfect innings.
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, CALVARY DAY
WINSTON-SALEM – Westchester Country Day beat host Calvary Day 13-4 in PTAC baseball Tuesday.
Carson Daniel went 4 for 5 with two doubles and RBIs to lead the Wildcats (8-5 overall, 3-2 conference). Tate Vogler also went 4 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs. Josh Hammond went 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs. Bryce Hooker added a pair of hits while Ryan Engle had a triple and two RBIs.
Hammond got the pitching win, striking out five while allowing one hit and two walks in four innings.
EAST DAVIDSON, THOMASVILLE
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson won 14-1 in five innings against Thomasville in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference baseball Tuesday at East. The Golden Eagles improved to 13-3 overall and 9-0 in the CCC, while the Bulldogs dropped to 6-8 and 3-6.
LEDFORD, ASHEBORO
WALLBURG – Ledford edged Asheboro 1-0 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball Tuesday at Ledford.
Wilmer Martinez had two hits for the Panthers (15-1 overall, 7-0 MPC) while Kelvyn Paulino Jr. had a hit and an RBI. Bryce England also doubled. Garrett Roark struck out eight in three innings, and England earned the save with two hitless innings.
OAK GROVE, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL
TROY – Oak Grove won 17-0 in five innings against Montgomery Central in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball Tuesday at Montgomery Central.
Brayden Bowman and Jarred Lindholm pitched for the Grizzlies (7-9 overall, 4-3 conference).
SOFTBALL
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford fell 16-4 in five innings against Southeast Guilford in Metro 4A Conference softball Tuesday at Southwest.
Makayla Stefanik had three hits and two RBIs for the Cowgirls (8-7 overall, 6-4 overall). Maddie Chambers added a double and two RBIs. Miracle Kendrick struck out one in 2 1/3 innings in the circle while Caroline Christman added four strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, EAST FORSYTH
KERNERSVILLE – High Point Christian lost 3-0 against East Forsyth in a nonconference meeting of softball powers Tuesday at East Forsyth.
Hailey Allred had two hits to lead the Cougars (12-6), while four other hitters hit a hit each. Paisley Dixon struck out three in six innings in the circle.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, FORSYTH HOME EDUCATORS
HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian beat the Forsyth Home Educators 7-1 in softball Tuesday at Wesleyan’s Sandy Ridge field.
Maris Morgan had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Trojans (3-3). Logan Jordan hit two home runs, while Ella Joyce and Alison Cheek each added an RBI. Morgan earned the win in the circle, striking out six in seven innings.
EAST DAVIDSON, SALISBURY
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson topped Salisbury 11-8 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference softball Tuesday at Brown Middle. The Golden Eagles improved to 6-6 overall and 5-2 in the CCC.
GLENN, R.J. REYNOLDS
KERNERSVILLE – Glenn rolled past R.J. Reynolds 21-0 in Central Piedmont 4A Conference softball Tuesday at Glenn. The Ladycats improved to 5-12 overall and 5-6 in the conference.
LEDFORD, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL
TROY – Ledford beat Montgomery Central 7-2 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference softball Tuesday at Montgomery Central.
Sophie Wheat and Alex Graham each had two hits and an RBI for the Panthers (8-5 overall, 3-4 MPC). Lily Moser had a double and two RBIs. Leah Leonard got the pitching win in six innings.
OAK GROVE, NORTH DAVIDSON
WELCOME – Oak Grove raced past rival North Davidson 14-7 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference softball Tuesday at North.
Shae Grainger went 4 for 4 with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs to lead the Grizzlies (14-3 overall, 7-0 conference). Chloe Watkins also had four hits, including a double, and an RBI, while Allie Johnston had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Ella Butcher and Ayla Sneed each doubled and drove in two runs.
Alissa Russ got the pitching win, striking out eight in 6 2/3 innings.
SOUTHERN GUILFORD, SMITH
GREENSBORO – Southern Guilford won 21-0 in three innings against Smith in Mid-State 3A Conference softball Tuesday at Smith.
Ashlyn Pegram went 3 for 4 with two home runs, a double and five RBIs to lead the Storm (). Bailey Gray and Madison Goins, who doubled, each had two hits and two RBIs. Pegram got the complete-game pitching win – striking out eight while allowing no hits and one walk.
TRACK
AT LEDFORD
THOMASVILLE – Ledford won 13 events to highlight Tuesday’s track meet against North Davidson and Central Davidson at Ledford.
North won both team scores – scoring 61.5 for the girls and 59 for the boys. Central had 57.5 in the girls scores, followed by Ledford with 53. Central had 58 in the boys scores, trailed by Ledford with 54.
Winning events for the Panthers were: Brea White (girls 100 hurdles, 19.94; girls 400, 1:01.98), Cameron Walker (boys 100, 10.49), Gunnar Bhoome (boys 400, 58.06), Casey Starr (girls 300 hurdles, 1:05.00), Jose Ontiveros (boys 300 hurdles, 48.57), Jamya Brand (girls 200, 29.75), Nathan Carr (boys long jump, 18-00.00), Alyssa Huntley (girls triple jump, 30-00.50), Natalie Kennedy (girls high jump, 4-04.00) and Xavier Todd (boys discus, 118-08), as well as the boys 4x800 (10:51.17) and girls 4x200 (1:54.57) relays.
AT ASHEBORO
ASHEBORO – Wheatmore’s girls and Trinity’s boys each finished second in the team scores to key Tuesday’s seven-team Randolph County track meet at Asheboro.
Asheboro won both team scores – scoring 145.50 for the girls and 186 for the boys. Wheatmore’s girls were second with 118.50 while Trinity was seventh with 36.50. Trinity’s boys were second with 130 and Wheatmore was fifth with 73.
Winning events for Trinity were: Kensley Fox (girls shot put, 29-04.5; girls discus, 86-08), Jose Castillo (boys 800, 2:12.80) and the boys 4x200 (1:34.42), boys 4x800 (9:19.78) relays.
Winning events for Wheatmore were: Ariel Martin (girls 100 hurdles, 19.01; girls 300 hurdles, 52.97), Zach Hazelwood (boys 1600, 4:51.52; boys 3200, 10:55.65) and the girls 4x400 relay (4:59.71).
AT FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY
LEWISVILLE – Wesleyan Christian’s girls finished second and the boys took third to highlight Tuesday’s seven-team meet at Forsyth Country Day.
Forsyth Country Day won both team scores – scoring 169 points for the girls and 151 for the boys. Wesleyan’s girls were second with 133, Westchester Country Day was fourth with 79 and High Point Christian was fifth with 66. Wesleyan’s boys were third with 116, HPCA was fourth with 115 and Westchester was fifth with 58.
Winning events for Wesleyan were: Donovan Calhoun (boys 100, 10.96), Patrick Hissim (boys 400, 54.73), Bailey LaRue (girls 3200, 14:30.26), Ellie Roy (girls high jump, 4-08.00), Yolanda Calhoun (girls long jump, 16-00), and the boys 4x100 (45.42) and boys 4x400 (3:37.58) relays.
Winning events for HPCA were: Cole Johnson (boys 3200, 10:29.40), Massimiliano Bavenjhi (boys long jump, 17-10.50) and Zoie Hembree (girls pole vault, 9-06.00), as well as the girls 4x200 relay (1:58.24).
Winning events for Westchester were: Cleveland Armentrout (boys 200, 23.84), Cruz Hesling (boys 800, 2:01.93), Connor Apple (boys pole vault, 12-07.00) and Ali Schwartz (girls 1600, 5:39.35)
LACROSSE
BISHOP McGUINNESS, GREENSBORO DAY
GREENSBORO – Bishop McGuinness topped Greensboro Day 16-6 in nonconference girls lacrosse Tuesday at Greensboro Day.
Kate Dennen had seven goals and three assists to lead the Villains (10-3). Kiersten Varner added three goals and three assists, while Ella Suire had three goals and an assist to highlight the offense. Grace Khol made six saves in goal.