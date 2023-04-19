TRINITY – Trinity defeated Randleman 3-2 in PAC 1A/2A baseball Tuesday night at Trinity.

Cade Hill pitched a complete game, striking out three while allowing five hits, for the Bulldogs (12-7 overall, 7-2 conference), who are ranked No. 111 in the state overall while the Tigers, who’ve won the last two NCHSAA 2A state titles, are No. 19.

