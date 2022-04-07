WALKERTOWN — Trinity blanked Walkertown 2-0 in nonconference baseball action Wednesday at Walkertown. The Bulldogs improved to 10-4.
HP CENTRAL, SMITH
HIGH POINT – High Point Central defeated Smith 12-2 in six innings Wednesday in Mid-State 3A Conference baseball at Central.
Alex Cook went 4 for 4 at the plate and struck out 12 on the mound to lead the Bison (6-7 overall, 2-7 conference). Robert Hays also had three hits.
SW GUILFORD, GRIMSLEY
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford topped Grimsley 6-4 in Metro 4A Conference baseball Wednesday at Southwest.
Tanner Moore had three hits and two RBIs while JJ Parsons had two doubles and three RBIs to lead the Cowboys (11-3 overall, 8-1 conference), who led 5-0 through two innings. Camden Saylor added an RBI.
Hunter Whitten got the win on the mound, striking out seven in six innings. Tanner Royals finished off the victory with a 1-2-3 seventh inning.
LEDFORD, W. DAVIDSON
WALLBURG – Ledford cruised past West Davidson 11-3 in nonconference baseball Wednesday at Ledford’s Gary Hinkle Field.
Bailey Smith had a hit and three RBIs while Angel Pichardo had a triple and two RBIs for the Panthers (12-1), who led 8-1 through two innings. Devin Villaman, Wilmer Martinez and Kelvyn Paulino Jr. each had two hits and an RBI. Lucas Glover added a double.
Bryce England got the win on the mound, striking out three while allowing two hits and three walks in four innings. Ayden Wall struck out three while giving up one hit and two walks in three innings.
RAGSDALE, NW GUILFORD
GREENSBORO — Northwest Guilford did all of it scoring in the first three innings and defeated Ragsdale 10-2 in Metro 4A action Wednesday at Northwest.
The Tigers (6-6, 5-4 Metro) got on the board in the fifth and added one in the seventh.
SOCCER
BISHOP, BETHANY
STOKESDALE — Winning for the ninth straight time, Bishop McGuinness blanked host Bethany Charter 9-0 in a Northwest Piedmont 1A match Wednesday.
Justine Grimsley, Anna Aufrance and Katelynn Williams scored two goals each for the Villains (9-2, 3-0 NWC). Claire Clampett, Nadia Slanker and Bella Fresquez-Clinton netted a goal each.
Clampett dished two assists. Emilia Pirkl, Hannah Kirkland and Grimsley were credited with one each. Emily Agejew and Emmy Valente combined for the shutout in goal.
LEDFORD, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL
WALLBURG — Ledford scored a goal in each half and defeated visiting Montgomery Central 2-0 in a Mid-Piedmont 3A match on Wednesday.
Sarah Ledbetter and Julissa Alvarez each scored for the Panthers (6-3-1 overall, 2-0 conference), who led 1-0 at halftime. Samantha Flynn had an assist. Maddie Callahan made four saves in goal.
E. DAVIDSON, S. DAVIDSON
DENTON — East Davidson edged South Davidson in a Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference match Wednesday at South. East climbed to 5-3-1 overall and 3-1 in the league while South went to 2-6, 1-4.
HP CENTRAL, ATKINS
WINSTON-SALEM — Atkins scored seven goals in the first half and defeated High Point Central 9-0 in a Mid-State 3A match Wednesday at Atkins. The Bison fell to 3-6 and 3-2 in the MSC while Atkins improved to 7-0-2, 4-0.
OAK GROVE, N. DAVIDSON
MIDWAY — North Davidson stopped Oak Grove 6-0 in a MId-Piedmont 3A match at Oak Grove on Wednesday. Oak Grove slipped to 2-7, 0-2 while North went to 6-4-3, 2-0.
GLENN, E. FORSYTH
KERNERSVILLE – Glenn lost 9-0 against rival East Forsyth in Central Piedmont 4A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at East Forsyth.
The Ladycats moved to 0-9 overall and 0-5 in the conference.
TENNIS
WESLEYAN, CARLISLE
HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian swept the Carlisle School 9-0 in an nonconference match Wednesday on the Wesleyan courts.
Logan Prillaman, Duncan Bell, Harrison Marx-Ascencios, Jonathan Cimpean, John Wagner and Ben McCain won the singles matches for the Trojans (5-6). Cimpean/Lucas Newton, Jaden Difoggio/Matthew Casteen and Jaden Difoggio/Matthew Casteen were the doubles winners.
SW GUILFORD, NW GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford lost 7-2 against Northwest Guilford in Metro 4A Conference boys tennis Wednesday at Northwest.
Jack Perko (7-5, 6-0) and Grant Prevatt (4-6, 6-2, 10-2) won in singles for the Cowboys (5-9 overall, 4-8 conference).
LEDFORD, N. DAVIDSON
MIDWAY – Ledford topped North Davidson 5-2 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys tennis Wednesday at neutral site Oak Grove.
The Panthers moved to 10-3 overall and 6-3 in the conference to break the second-place tie.
RAGSDALE, W. GUILFORD
JAMESTOWN – Ragsdale defeated Western Guilford 8-1 in Metro 4A Conference boys tennis Wednesday at Ragsdale.
The Tigers improved to 2-10 both overall and in the conference.
E. DAVIDSON, THOMASVILLE
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson beat Thomasville 6-3 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys tennis Wednesday at East.
Mason Hilbourne (6-2, 6-1), Zach Tooley (6-2, 6-4), Gage Blackburn (6-2, 6-4), Colby Bennett (6-1, 3-6, 11-9) and Weston Montgomery (6-3, 6-2) won in singles for the Golden Eagles. Jordan Smith/Garrett Hughes (8-6) won in doubles.
Jonathan Rodriguez (6-4, 7-5) won in singles for the Bulldogs, while Juan Avila/Rodriguez (9-7) and Marco Martinez/Casey Sanchez (8-2) won in doubles.
East improved to 2-9 overall and 2-6 in the conference, while Thomsaville dipped to 1-9 and 1-8.
WHEATMORE, UWHARRIE CHARTER
TRINITY – Wheatmore fell 7-2 against Uwharrie Charter in PAC 1A/2A boys tennis Wednesday at Wheatmore.
Collin Burgess (10-5) and Bryan Williams (10-7) won in singles for the Warriors, who dipped to 7-3 overall and 5-2 in the conference.
GOLF
AT GRANDOVER
GREENSBORO — Bishop finished with a 180 total and won a Northwest Piedmont 1A conference match Wednesday at Grandover. Cornerstone Charter was second at 187 and N.C. Leadership Academy third at 239.
William Grissom of Bishop was medalist at 6-over 42. Other counting scorers for the Villains were Gannon Grunwald (45), Riggs Handy (45) and Sam Sherrill (48).
AT LEXINGTON GC
LEXINGTON – Southwest Guilford was third and Ragsdale was fourth in Wednesday’s boys golf match at Lexington Golf Club.
Central Davidson won with a 169, followed by Salisbury with a 179, Southwest with a 186 and Ragsdale with a 191.
AT TALAMORE
SOUTHERN PINES – The O’Neal School topped Westchester Country Day 224-238 in nonconference boys golf Wednesday at Talamore Golf Resort.
Splitting the round into two nine-hole matches for the team total, Jaxson Morgan shot a 75 to lead the Wildcats, while Henry Erikson added an 82 while Jacob Johnson and George Marsh each had an 85.
O’Neal’s Andrew Hobbs was medalist with a 74.
AT MEADOWLANDS
WALLBURG – Oak Grove was second while Ledford was third in Wednesday’s nonconference boys golf match at Meadowlands.
Northwest Guilford won with a 155, while Oak Grove had a 158 and Ledford had a 185.
Posting counting scores for the Panthers were: Jacob Bethune (45), Adam Spangle (45), Tanner Walters (46) and Ryder Cecil (49).
AT WINDING CREEK
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson was first while Glenn was third in Wednesday’s nonconference boys golf match at Winding Creek.
East won with a 168, followed by North Davidson with a 181 and Glenn with a 235.
SOFTBALL
WHEATMORE, S. DAVIDSON
TRINITY — Wheatmore turned back South Davidson 3-2 in a nonconference contest Wednesday at Wheatmore. The Warriors led 3-1 before the Wildcats added a run in seventh.
Avery Dykes went 2 for 3 with a RBI for Wheatmore (7-7). Maddie Nichols was 1 for 1 with a RBI. Carmen Turgeon scored two runs and Arielle Trugeon crossed the plate once.
THOMASVILLE, LEXINGTON
LEXINGTON — Thomasville took the lead with four runs in the sixth, added four more in the seventh and defeated Lexington 14-10 in Central Carolina 1A/2A action Wednesday at Lexington.
The Bulldogs (2-5, 1-4 CCC) trailed 7-6 before going ahead in the sixth and went into the bottom of the seventh ahead 14-8.
S. GUILFORD, ATKINS
WINSTON-SALEM — Southern Guilford romped past Atkins 18-2 in Mid-State 3A action Wednesday at Atkins. Southern improved to 6-5,5-3 while Atkins dropped to 6-8, 5-4.
SW GUILFORD, N. GUILFORD
HIGH POINT — Northern Guilford broke open a close game with six runs in the third, added seven in the fifth and defeated Southwest Guilford 18-3 in Metro 4A action Wednesday at Southwest.
Northern pounded out 20 hits. The Cowgirls (10-6, 6-4) scored two runs in the second to close within 4-2 and added one in the third.
OAK GROVE, C. DAVIDSON
LEXINGTON — Central Davidson scored in the bottom of the eighth and defeated visiting Oak Grove 1-0 in a Mid-Piedmont 3A contest on Wednesday. The Grizzlies fall to 6-5-1 and 3-2 in the league.
Carly White and Ayla Sneed each had two hits while Lexi Weisner added a double for Oak Grove. Mary Peyton Hodge struck out 13 in seven innings in the circle. Alissa Russ also pitched 2/3 of an inning.
T.W. ANDREWS, WALKERTOWN
HIGH POINT — Walkertown went up by 11 runs in the first inning and defeated T.Wingate Andrews 19-0 in a Mid-State 2A contest stopped by a run rule after three innings Wednesday at Andrews. The Red Raiders slipped to 0-8, 0-6.
E.DAVIDSON, PROVIDENCE GROVE
THOMASVILLE — Providence Grove blanked East Davidson 5-0 in a nonconference game Wednesday at East. The Golden eagles dropped to 6-7.
LACROSSE
RAGSDALE, PAGE
GREENSBORO – Ragsdale lost 21-0 against Page in Metro Conference boys lacrosse Wednesday at Page.
The Tigers moved to 0-9 both overall and in the conference.
In the girls match, Page won 18-3. Ragsdale dipped to 1-7 both overall and in the conference.
TRACK
AT RAGSDALE
JAMESTOWN – Ragsdale had over a dozen top-three finishes during Wednesday’s three-team Metro 4A Conference meet at Ragsdale.
Northwest Guilford won the girls team score with 137 points, followed by Page with 105 and Ragsdale with 16. Page won the boys team total with 131 points, trailed by Northwest with 111 and Ragsdale with 46.
Placing in the top three for the Tigers were: John Howard (first – boys 1600, 4:40.00; third – boys 800, 2:11.00), Khias Nicks (second – boys 400, 54.22), Jamauri Miller (second – boys 200, 23.42), Josiah Lester (second – boys pole vault, 8-06.00), Kyle Leuangpaseuth (third – boys pole vault, 5-06.00), Kayden Lawrie (first – girls pole vault, 5-06.00), Tianna Byrd (third – girls discus, 66-10), Eidon Dixon (second – boys shot put, 39-10.50) and Adae Motley (second – boys long jump, 19-05.00), plus the girls 4x200 (second, 2:01.24), boys 4x100 (second, 47.03) and boys 4x400 (third, 4:59.00) relays.
AT TW ANDREWS
HIGH POINT – TW Andrews won both the boys and girls team scores in Wednesday’s meet against McMichael at Andrews.
Andrews’ boys won 203-153 and the girls won 210-38.
Winning events for the Red Raiders were: Ja’Neil Harris (boys 100, 10.96; boys 200, 22.82), Sania Johnson (girls 100, 12.87; girls 200, 27.20), Ashley Bowman (girls 400, 1:14.00), Marquette Hoskins (boys 400, 53.88), Jayla Volley (girls shot put, 26-04.00), Kamora Bailey (girls discus, 66-00), Tamarja Payne (boys discus, 85-03), Anaya Cureton (girls long jump, 12-09.50) and Keilan Francies (boys long jump, 19-11.00), as well as the girls 4x200 (2:02.32), boys 4x200 (1:33.68), girls 4x100 (6:38.00), boys 4x100 (45.30), girls 4x400 (5:11.88), boys 4x400 (4:04.00) relays.