DAVIDSON COUNTY — Trinity and Oak Grove split a nonconference basketball doubleheader Monday at Oak Grove.
Trinity’s boys prevailed 67-66 in overtime. Dominic Payne poured in 37 points in leading the Bulldogs while Grayson Earls had 12.
Lane Kimmer topped the Grizzlies (0-1) with 18 points, Max VanWeerdhuizen had 15 and J.B. Shabazz eight.
Oak Grove led by six after the first period and halftime. Trinity surged and took a one-point lead into the fourth quarter and the Grizzlies rallied to force a 59-59 tie at the end of regulation.
WHEATMORE, E. DAVIDSON
TRINITY — Whetamore’s boys rolled past East Davidson 82-44 in nonconference basketball Monday at Wheatmore.
Leading scorers for the Warriors included Riley Strickland with 17, Tristan Hammonds and Tyler Kimball with 15 each, and Garret Lanphar 14.
Tegin Hedick topped East with 11 points and Logan Shanks had 10.
Wheatmore won the girls game, 43-33. Summer Bowman topped the Warriors with 13 points and Brianna Hill had 12.
GLENN, PARKLAND
WINSTON-SALEM — Glenn fell to Parkland 56-53 in the second round of the Mary Garber tournament on Monday. The Ladycats led 41-35 and were outscored 21-12 in the fourth quarter.
Glenn faces Atkins in a consolation game today.