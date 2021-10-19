TRIAD — Three area teams — Bishop McGuinness, Wheatmore and Ledford — have made the NCHSAA dual-team girls tennis playoffs.
The brackets were released Monday and play begins today. Individual regionals will also be played this weekend.
The dual-team pairings for area teams are:
1A West — No. 15 Mountain Heritage (2-4) at No. 2 Bishop McGuinness (14-2)
2A West — No. 10 Reidsville (3-1) at No. 7 Wheatmore (11-2)
3A West — No. 11 Franklin (11-2) at No. 6 Ledford (11-2)
VOLLEYBALL HP CENTRAL, DUDLEY
HIGH POINT — Third-seeded High Point Central won the final three sets to beat sixth-seeded Dudley 3-1 on Monday at Central in the first round of the Mid-State 3A Conference tournament.
The Bison improved to 14-9 overall and advanced to Tuesday’s second round at second-seeded Rockingham County.
TW ANDREWS, MOREHEAD
EDEN — Fifth-seeded TW Andrews fell 28-18, 25-10, 25-20 against fourth-seeded Morehead on Monday at Morehead in the opening round of the Mid-State 2A Conference tournament.
The Red Raiders dropped to 4-15 overall.
SW GUILFORD, N. GUILFORD
GREENSBORO — Third-seeded Northern Guilford topped sixth-seeded Southwest Guilford 3-0 on Monday at Northern in the opening round of the Metro 4A Conference tournament.
The Cowgirls dropped to 7-16 overall.
GLENN, E. FORSYTH
KERNERSVILLE — Fourth-seeded East Forsyth topped fifth-seeded Glenn 25-12, 25-12, 25-18 on Monday at East Forsyth in the first round of the Central Piedmont 4A Conference tournament.
The Ladycats fell to 12-10 overall.
S. GUILFORD, E. GUILFORD
GREENSBORO — Fourth-seeded Southern Guilford edged fifth-seeded Eastern Guilford 23-25, 25-11, 20-25, 25-10, 15-11 on Monday at Southern in the opening round of the Mid-State 3A Conference tournament.
The Storm improved to 9-13 overall and faced top-seeded Atkins in the second round Tuesday.
THOMASVILLE, W. DAVIDSON
TYRO — Second-seeded West Davidson beat seventh-seeded Thomasville 25-10, 25-11, 25-5 on Monday at West Davidson in the first round of the Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference tournament.
The Bulldogs dropped to 2-18 overall.
TRINITY, UWHARRIE CHARTER
ASHEBORO — Third-seeded Uwharrie Charter defeated fifth-seeded Trinity 25-15, 26-24, 28-26 on Monday at Uwharrie Charter in the first round of the Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference tournament.
Kaitlyn McCoy had 10 kills, two blocks and one ace for the Bulldogs (10-12). Gracie Ballard had eight kills, 16 digs and one block. Karrington Batten had three blocks, Ella Johnson had 14 digs, Faith Powell had 10 digs, and Madison Burgiss had 27 assists.
WHEATMORE, PROVIDENCE GROVE
FRANKLINVILLE — Sixth-seeded Wheatmore topped fourth-seeded Providence Grove 25-23, 25-23, 18-25, 25-19 on Monday at Providence Grove in the opening round of the Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference tournament.
Payton Routh had 20 digs, one assist, two kills and two aces for the Warriors. Taylor Richardson had 12 kills, one block and two digs; and Haley Hedrick had nine kills, one block and 27 digs.
Wheatmore improved to 9-11 overall and advanced to Tuesday’s semifinals against top-seeded Southwestern Randolph.
SOCCER HP CENTRAL, ROCKINGHAM CO.
HIGH POINT — High Point Central defeated Rockingham County 2-0 in Mid-State 3A Conference boys soccer Monday at Correll-Morris Field.
Benny Hernandez scored both goals for the Bison (6-5-1 overall, 6-2-1 conference), while Moses Byamukama had an assist.
E. DAVIDSON, S. DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE — East Davidson shut out South Davidson 9-0 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys soccer Monday at Brown Middle.
The Golden Eagles improved to 10-5 overall and 4-4 in the conference.
OAK GROVE, N. DAVIDSON
WELCOME — North Davidson topped Oak Grove 2-0 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys soccer Monday at North.
The Grizzlies dipped to 4-9-2 overall and 2-4-1 in the conference.
THOMASVILLE, W. DAVIDSON
TYRO — West Davidson defeated Thomasville 4-1 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys soccer Monday at West Davidson.
The Bulldogs, who were tied 1-1 at halftime, dropped to 4-10 overall and 3-5 in the conference.
TRINITY, PROVIDENCE GROVE
TRINITY — Trinity rolled past Providence Grove 7-0 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference boys soccer Monday at Trinity.
The Bulldogs, who led 4-0 at halftime, improved to 9-6 overall and 6-3 in the conference.
FOOTBALL PROVIDENCE GROVE, TRINITY
FRANKLINVILLE — Trinity fell 49-14 against Providence Grove in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference football Monday night at Providence Grove.
The Bulldogs, who trailed 22-7 after one quarter, dipped to 4-4 overall and 1-2 in the conference.
CROSS-COUNTRY MID-STATE 2A CHAMPIONSHIP
DOBSON — TW Andrews placed four runners in the top 10 to highlight Monday’s Mid-State 2A Conference championship at Fisher River Park.
For the girls, Ashley Bowman was seventh in 25:37.42 and Nijayah Townes was ninth in 25:49.04. For the boys, John Shearin IV was third in 19:32.63 while Zachary Riley was 10th in 24:22.99.
West Stokes won the girls team score with 31 points, followed by McMichael (33) and Andrews (63). West Stokes also won the boys team score with 30 points, followed by McMichael (41) and Andrews (49).
MIDDLE SCHOOL SOCCER HP CHRISTIAN, GREENSBORO DAY
GREENSBORO — High Point Christian topped Greensboro Day 2-0 in boys soccer Monday at Greensboro Day.
Owen Justice and Sammy Walls each scored a goal for the Cougars (8-5-1), while Ray Cheng had an assist.
HPU SPORTS HPU PAIR SELECTED FOR WEEKLY VOLLEYBALL AWARDS
HIGH POINT — High Point University’s Jenny Wessling was named the Libero of the Week while Sydney Palazzolo was selected the Freshman of the Week, the Big South Conference announced in its weekly awards Monday.
Wessling finished with 33 digs (4.71 per set) and seven service aces in High Point’s two victories last week. She opened with 15 digs along with three aces and five assists in the Panthers’ 3-1 win at Charleston Southern on Friday. Wessling then totaled 18 digs and a career-high four service aces Saturday at Presbyterian, with her final ace going for match point.
Palazzolo had a .316 hitting percentage with 32 kills, 14 digs, four blocks and three aces in HPU’s two wins. She opened with 16 kills, a .333 percentage, eight digs and three blocks in High Point’s match at Charleston Southern. On Saturday at PC, Palazzolo again notched 16 kills, hit 300, had two aces, six digs and a block. Palazzolo averaged 5.36 points per set in the two matches.