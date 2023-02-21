GREENSBORO – Thomasville’s Carlos Vasquez captured a state title to highlight the NCHSAA’s 87th annual individual wrestling state tournament that concluded Saturday in the Greensboro Coliseum.
Fifty-six champions were crowned in 14 weight classes over the NCHSAA’s four classifications.
Vasquez won the 1A’s 126 pound weight class, defeating Murphy’s Luke Hyde (fall 4:29) in the quarterfinals, Robbinsville’s Lleyton Hooper (fall 3:21) in the semifinals and Alleghany’s Eli Thomas (technical fall 17-2 4:12) in the championship.
Also finishing in the top six of their respective divisions were:
Bishop McGuinness’ Jacob Regitz (third, 1A 152 pounds);
Oak Grove’s Brian Byrd (sixth, 3A 160 pounds);
Ragsdale’s Bradley Yokum (third, 4A 113 pounds) and Isaac Sheehan (third, 4A 120 pounds);
Southwest Guilford’s Donovan Edwards (fourth, 4A 138 pounds);
Thomasville’s Josue Gomez (second, 1A 113 pounds);
Trinity’s Spencer May (second, 2A 120 pounds), Brayden Hall (third, 2A 113 pounds), Joey Smith (fourth, 2A 220 pounds) and Levi Dennis (fifth, 2A 126 pounds);
Wheatmore’s Dominic Hittepole (fourth, 2A 160 pounds) and Trey Swaney (fourth, 2A 132 pounds).
Winning team titles were: Avery County (134.5 points) in the 1A, Bandy’s (134.0) in the 2A, Fred T. Foard (142.5) in the 3A, and Laney (118.5) in the 4A.