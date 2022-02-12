WINSTON-SALEM – Thomasville’s Josh Johnson won the boys shot put title during the NCHSAA 1A/2A indoor track and field championship Friday at JDL Fast Track.
Johnson won with a mark of 47-02.00 – ahead of Eastern Wayne’s Jordan Barrett at 42-00.75. That was good enough to tie for 20th in the boys team standings with 10 points.
Mountain Island Charter won the boys team score with 57 points, ahead of Cummings with 49. Swain County won the girls team total with 42 points, edging Community School of Davidson with 41.
SWIMMING
3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
CARY – Area swimmers posted four top-10 finishes during the NCHSAA 3A state championship Friday at the Triangle Aquatic Center.
Ledford’s Jenna Koh was second in the girls 100 breaststroke (1:07.92) and sixth in the girls 50 freestyle (25.42), while Oak Grove’s Cassidy Grubb was seventh in the girls 50 freestyle (25.52) and High Point Central’s Rowan Cridlebaugh was ninth in the boys 200 IM (2:04.85).
Also reaching the finals were: Oak Grove’s Grubb (11th – girls 100 free, 57.22) and Hayden Lee (15th – boys 50 free, 24.01), plus the boys 200 free (12th – 1:38.66) and girls 400 free relay (12th – 4:16.15); and Central’s Cridlebaugh (13th – boys butterfly, 57.92).
Carrboro won the girls team championship with 306 points, beating second-place JH Rose with 233. Carrboro also captured the boys team championship with 218 points, ahead of Northwest Cabarrus with 183.
Ledford’s girls were 18th with 30, while Oak Grove was 19th with 28. Oak Grove and Central tied for 34th in the boys team total with 13 points.
BASKETBALL
TW ANDREWS, WALKERTOWN
HIGH POINT – TW Andrews girls rolled to a 85-26 victory over Walkertown in Mid-State 2A action Friday at Andrews.
In the boys game, the Red Raiders lost 83-63 and dipped to 14-7 overall and 7-5 in the conference.
S. GUILFORD, HP CENTRAL
GREENSBORO – Southern Guilford defeated High Point Central 61-44 in Mid-State 3A boys basketball Friday at Southern.
Jamias Ferere scored 18 points to lead the Storm (15-8 overall, 8-5 conference), followed by Jucqarie Love with 15 points and Nick Blackston with nine points.
Tre Hill scored 14 points for the Bison (4-17, 2-10), while Daniel Dines had nine points and Spencer Burton had seven points.
In the girls game, Southern won 52-48 to improve to 4-18 and 3-11.
SW GUILFORD, NW GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford topped Northwest Guilford 44-34 in Metro 4A Conference girls basketball Friday at Northwest.
The second-place Cowgirls improved to 17-3 overall and 11-3 in the conference.
In the boys game, Northwest won 71-44. The Cowboys, who trailed 37-18 at halftime, dipped to 8-13 and 4-10.
WESTCHESTER CD, CALDWELL
GREENSBORO – Westchester Country Day fell 55-42 against rival Caldwell in PTAC boys basketball Friday at Caldwell.
Griffin Powell had 17 points to lead the Wildcats (5-12 overall, 1-8 conference). Josh Bayne and Nolan Patterson each added eight points.
In the girls game, Caldwell won 52-18. The Wildcats moved to 7-11 and 0-7.
E. DAVIDSON, W. DAVIDSON
TYRO – West Davidson edged East Davidson 41-36 in overtime Friday in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys basketball at West.
The Golden Eagles dropped to 0-23 overall and 0-12 in the conference.
In the girls game, West won 43-21. The Golden Eagles fell to 2-21 and 2-10.
GLENN, DAVIE CO.
MOCKSVILLE – Davie County defeated Glenn 78-56 in Central Piedmont 4A Conference boys basketball Friday at Davie.
The Bobcats, who trailed 37-21 at halftime, moved to 17-7 overall and 10-4 in the conference.
In the girls game, Davie won 55-42. The Ladycats dropped to 7-15 and 2-10.
OAK GROVE, C. DAVIDSON
MIDWAY – Oak Grove topped Central Davidson 59-42 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls basketball Friday at Oak Grove.
Zaire Jones had 30 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Grizzlies (20-4 overall, 9-1 conference), who clinched at least a share of the conference title. Haley Long added 11 points, five assists and three steals, while Avery Ray had 11 points and three rebounds.
In the boys game, Central Davidson won 65-48. The Grizzlies, who trailed 34-19 at halftime, dipped to 6-16 and 2-8.
RAGSDALE, W. GUILFORD
JAMESTOWN – Ragsdale defeated Western Guilford 65-54 in Metro 4A Conference boys basketball Friday at Ragsdale.
The Tigers improved to 16-5 overall and 11-2 in the conference.
In the girls game, Ragsdale won 45-35 to improve to 12-8 and 7-6.
THOMASVILLE, LEXINGTON
THOMASVILLE – Thomasville beat Lexington 74-67 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys basketball Friday at Thomasville.
The Bulldogs improved to 17-4 overall and 11-1 in the conference.
In the girls game, Lexington won 53-8. The Bulldogs dropped to 0-16 and 0-10.