WALLBURG – Thomasville beat Ledford 68-51 in nonconference boys basketball Tuesday at Ledford.
The Bulldogs improved to 3-1 while the Panthers dipped to 4-3.
In the girls game, Ledford won 70-4 to move to 6-1. Sarah Ledbetter hit nine 3-pointers and finished with 28 points to lead the Panthers. Sophie Wheat added 10 points while Aramy Grier had eight points.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, PAGE
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford fell 57-49 against Page in Metro 4A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Southwest.
The Cowboys dipped to 6-1 overall and 1-1 in the conference.
In the girls game, Southwest won 59-34 to improve to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in the conference.
GLENN, REAGAN
KERNERSVILLE – Reagan defeated Glenn 76-55 in Central Piedmont 4A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Glenn.
The Bobcats dipped to 5-2 overall and 1-1 in the CPC.
In the girls game, Glenn lost 52-48 to move to 2-6 and 0-2.
RAGSDALE, NORTHERN GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Ragsdale beat Northern Guilford 56-44 in Metro 4A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Northern.
The Tigers improved to 7-1 overall and 2-0 in the conference.
In the girls game, Ragsdale lost 74-22 to move to 2-4 and 0-2.
SOUTHERN GUILFORD, NORTHEAST GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Southern Guilford topped Northeast Guilford 69-52 in Mid-State 3A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Southern.
Jamias Ferere had 15 points to lead the Storm (6-2 overall, 2-0 conference). Jyi Dawkins added 14 points while Jucqarie Love had 13 points, Nick Blackston had 11 points and Daeshaun Ross had 10 points.
In the girls game, Southern won 29-26 to improve to 2-5 overall and 1-1 in the conference.
INDOOR TRACK
AT RAIDER INVITATIONAL
WINSTON-SALEM – Area athletes posted seven top-five finishes – including a pair of wins – to highlight Tuesday’s Raider Invitational hosted by Reagan at JDL Fast Track.
Glenn’s Jahnaul Ritzie won the boys shot put with a mark of 49-02.75, breaking the meet record he set last year. Ledford’s Sawyer Dobbins also won the boys 3200 run in 11 minutes, 20.71 seconds.
Also finishing in top five were Glenn’s William Murphy (third, boys long jump – 21-05.00); and Ledford’s Brea White (fourth, girls high jump – 34-02.00), Jose Ontiveros (fifth, boys 1000 – 2:59.32), Dobbins (third, boys 1600 – 5:03.72) and Xavier Todd (fourth, boys shot put – 36-03.00).