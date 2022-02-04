THOMASVILLE — Thomasville defeated Lexington 65-51 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys basketball Thursday at Lexington.
The Bulldogs, who led by 10 after one quarter and 43-24 at halftime, improved to 13-4 overall and 7-1 in the conference.
In the girls game, Lexington won 51-8. Thomasville moved to 0-13 and 0-7.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, UNITED FAITH
HIGH POINT — United Faith edged Wesleyan Christian 65-64 in overtime Thursday in NCISAA boys basketball at Wesleyan.
Luke Grace had 26 points and seven rebounds to lead the Trojans (9-14). Jefferson McLamb added 16 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals, while Cam Parker had 12 points, three rebounds, four assists and one steal.
Wesleyan plays Monday at Greensboro Day.