SW GUILFORD, SW RANDOLPH
HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford downed visiting Southwestern Randolph 7-2 in nonconference play Thursday. Joe Specht was 1 for 4 with a home run for the Cowboys (6-0). J.J Parsons went 2 for 3 with a double. Camden Saylor gave up two hits and struck out seven in 4.2 innings.
LEDFORD, PROVIDENCE GROVE
FRNAKLINVILLE — Ledford rolled past Providence Grove 15-0 in nonconference action Thursday at Providence Grove. Leading by six runs, the Panthers (5-0) scored nine in the fifth and the game was stopped at the end of the inning because of a mercy rule.
WHEATMORE, W. DAVIDSON
TYRO — Wheatmore defeated host West Davidson 8-3 in a nonconference game on Thursday. The Warriors improve to 2-4.
WESTCHESTER, BURLINGTON CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day defeated Burlington Christian 12-1 on Thursday at Westchester. The Wildcats improved to 5-0. Westchester led 6-1 after the first inning and added two in the second and four in the third. Leading hitters for the Wildcats were Carson Daniel (2 for 2, 4 RBIs. 2 runs) and Bryce Hooker (1 for 1, 3 runs, 2 RBIs).
OAK GROVE, W. FORSYTH
CLEMMONS — West Forsyth edged visiting Oak Grove 5-4 in nonconference action Thursday. The Grizzlies slipped to 3-1.
HP CHRISTIAN, REAGAN
PFAFFTOWN — Reagan broke a tie with two runs in the bottom of the sixth and downed visiting High Point Christian 6-4 in nonconference play Thursday. HPCA scored three in the first and Reagan went ahead 4-3 in the second. The Cougars pulled even at 4-4 in the top of the sixth.
SOFTBALL
SW GUILFORD, TRINITY
TRINITY — Southwest Guilford rolled past host Trinity 15-0 in nonconference play Thursday. The Cowgirls improved to 3-4 while the Bulldogs slipped to 0-4.
HP CHRISTIAN, E. FORSYTH
KERNERSVILLE — East Forsyth blanked High Point Christian 12-0 in a nonconference contest Thursday.
E. DAVIDSON, W. FORSYTH
CLEMMONS — West Forsyth scored 11 in the first and defeated visiting East Davidson 13-1 in five innings Thursday in nonconference action at West. The Golden Eagles dropped to 1-5.
GIRLS SOCCER
SW GUILFORD, OAK GROVE
HIGH POINT — Kate Church scored three goals and Southwest GUilford defeated visiting Oak Grove 9-0 in nonconference action Thursday.
LEDFORD, GLENN
KERNERSVILLE — Ledford led by three goals at halftime and defeated host Glenn 4-1 in nonconference play Thursday. Samantha Flynn scored twice for the Panthers (3-2-1) while Julissa Alvarez and Sarah Ledbetter notched one each. Maddie Callahan dished an assist and made three saves in goal over 65 minutes.
WHEATMORE, S. DAVIDSON
TRINITY — Ellie Davidson scored four goals and Wheatmore defeated visiting nonconference foe South Davidson 11-0 on Thursday. Natalie Bowman added two goals for the Warriors (5-0). Rachel Pierce, Kara Comer, Maggie Messer, Kylie Biggs and Mikalah Walls scored one each.
Comer, Garrison, Bowman and Izabella Ringley dished an assist each.
WESTCHESTER, BURLINGTON CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day edged Burlington Chrsitian 1-0 on Thursday at Westchetser’s Kennedy Field. The Wildcats improved to 4-0 and open Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference play Tuesday at High Point Christian.
TENNIS
WESTCHESTER, BURLINGTON CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day fell to Burlington Christian 7-2 in nonconference action Thursday. Winners for the Wildcats included Max Verellen in singles, and the doubles team of Verellen and Clark Clodfelter.
BOYS LACROSSE
SW GUILFORD, SE GUILFORD
GREENSBORO — Southwest Guilford topped host Southeast Guilford 17-2 in a Metro 4A match on Thursday. The Cowboys improved to 4-3, 2-2.
RAGSDALE, GRIMSLEY
GREENSBORO — Grimsley blanked visiting Ragsdale 20-0 in Metro 4A play on Thursday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
RAGSDALE, GRIMSLEY
GREENSBORO — Grimsley held a seven-goal lead at halftime and defeated visiting Ragsdale 16-3 on Thursday.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
SOCCER
WESLEYAN, DAVIE
HIGH POINT — Wesleyan defeated South Davie 6-0 in girls middle school soccer on Thursday.
Lucy Gonzalez and Olivia Barnwell scored two goals each for the Warriors (6-1) while Gracyn Wood and Tegan Braun had one apiece. Kyla Denton was credited with three assists, and Cait Borden and Blythe Cunningham had one each. Lily Barrow and Gonzalez shared time in goal.
BOYS GOLF
AT OAK HOLLOW
HIGH POINT — Wesleyan finished with a 180 total and defeated Westchester Country Day by 40 strokes Thursday at Oak Hollow. Ron Niebauer and Cooper Cavnaugh of the Warriors tied for medalist with 42s. Colton Clack (47) and Trey Passmore (49) were Wesleyan’s other counting scorers. Counting scorers for Westchester were Coleman Schwartz (52), Ben Covington (56), Brooks Covington (56) and Joseph Brinson (56).