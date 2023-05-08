TRIAD – Two dozen area teams will start their journeys in the NCHSAA and NCISAA playoffs, which begin today.
Eight teams from the NCISAA received byes (or their brackets begin later) and will start play later in the week. All NCHSAA baseball and softball playoffs will begin today.
Here are this week’s matchups:
NCHSAA
BASEBALL
1A WEST – No. 18 Bishop McGuinness at No. 15 Murphy; No. 30 Thomasville at No. 3 Draughn
2A WEST – No. 17 East Gaston at No. 16 Trinity; No. 29 Wheatmore at No. 4 West Stokes; No. 26 East Burke at No. 7 East Davidson
3A WEST – No. 32 West Charlotte at No. 1 Ledford; No. 20 East Lincoln at No. 13 Oak Grove
4A WEST – No. 25 Glenn at No. 8 Hopewell; No. 29 Southwest Guilford at No. 4 Hickory Ridge; No. 18 Davie County at No. 15 Ragsdale
SOFTBALL
2A WEST – No. 31 East Davidson at No. 2 Southwestern Randolph
3A WEST – No. 22 Ledford at No. 11 Jesse Carson; No. 18 Kings Mountain at No. 15 Southern Guilford; No. 31 Hibriten at No. 2 Oak Grove
4A WEST – No. 29 Southwest Guilford at No. 4 Northwest Guilford
NCISAA
BASEBALL
2A – No. 3 Westchester Country Day (12-6) received a first-round bye, will host the Hickory Christian/Gaston Day winner Thursday
3A – No. 1 High Point Christian (24-4) received two byes, will host a quarterfinals game Saturday
4A – No. 1 Wesleyan Christian (13-5) received two byes, will host a quarterfinals game Saturday
GIRLS SOCCER
2A – Westchester Country Day (7-7-1) received a first-round bye, will host the Northwood Temple/Carolina Friends winner Thursday
3A – High Point Christian (1-15) at No. 8 SouthLake Christian (12-2)
4A – Wesleyan Christian (8-3) received a first-round bye, will visit No. 8 Charlotte Country Day (7-13) Thursday
SOFTBALL
3A (FRIDAY) – No. 8 Gaston Christian (4-11) at No. 1 High Point Christian (15-7)
4A – Wesleyan Christian (6-6) received a first-round bye, will visit No. 8 Cary Academy (11-7) Thursday
BOYS TENNIS
DI – Wesleyan Christian (7-7) received a first-round bye, will visit No. 8 Ravenscroft (9-7) Thursday
TRACK
NEAL MORRIS INVITATIONAL
HIGH POINT – T.W. Andrews’ boys and Bishop McGuinness’ girls captured team titles to highlight the 12th annual Neal Morris Invitational track meet hosted by Andrews on Friday at the High Point Athletic Complex’s Aderholdt Track.
The Red Raiders totaled 185.5 points in the boys standings, well ahead of second-place Barlett Yancey and Reagan with 42 points each. Bishop had 40 points to take fourth among 17 teams, followed by Ragsdale in sixth with 36 and in 12th Glenn with 18.
The Villains finished with 105 points in the girls standings, while Andrews was second with 77. Ragsdale had 28 points to finish seventh among 14 teams.
Winning events for Andrews, which had 23 top-three finishes overall, were: Jeremiah King (boys 110 hurdles, 15.01), Correy McManus (boys 100, 10.49), Colby Clinton (boys high jump, 5-8), Corey Pate (boys long jump, 22-5) and Zaman Timmons (44-0), as well as the boys 4x800 (9:02.54), boys 4x200 (1:29.34), boys 4x100 (43.16) and boys 4x400 (3:30.38) relays.
Winning events for Bishop, which had 12 top-three finishes overall, were: Sofia Wolff (girls 1600, 6:11.76), Isabella Ross (girls high jump, 4-10; girls long jump, 15-7) and Grace Harriman (girls discus, 109-0; girls shot put, 35-1), plus the girls 4x400 relay (4:45.28).
Glenn’s Jahnaul Ritzie also won the boys shot put with a mark of 47-3. He was also second in the discus. And Ragsdale’s Kyra Scott won the girls 400 in 1:05.26 while Khias Nicks won the boys 400 in 51.70.
BASEBALL
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian rolled past Forsyth Country Day 18-5 in PTAC baseball Friday afternoon at Oak View Baptist Church.
Mack Johnson went 3 for 3 with four RBIs for the Cougars. Dylan Story also went 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs, while Jake Dunlap went 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Owen Smith and Bryson King each added two hits.
On Saturday, HPCA lost 4-0 against Charlotte Christian. The Cougars finished the regular season with a 24-4 record.
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, CALDWELL
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day downed rival Caldwell 8-0 in PTAC baseball Friday at Westchester.
Josh Hammond doubled, homered and drove in three to lead the Wildcats (). Tate Vogler also doubled, tripled and drove in a run. Carson Daniel and Bryce Hooker each had a hit and an RBI. Jacob Johnson had an RBI.
Hammond also got the pitching win – striking out 17 of the 21 batters he faced in 6 1/3 innings.
SOFTBALL
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN
CHARLOTTE – High Point Christian fell 3-2 against Charlotte Christian in nonconference softball Friday in Charlotte.
Hailey Allred had a hit and an RBI for the Cougars (15-7). Maci Burkhart added a hit while Landyn Smith had an RBI. Paisley Dixon struck out three in six innings in the circle.
SOUTHERN GUILFORD, ROCKINGHAM COUNTY
WENTWORTH – Second-seeded Southern Guilford fell 10-2 against top-seeded Rockingham County in the Mid-State 3A Conference softball tournament championship Friday at Rockingham County.
Madison Goins had a hit and an RBI for the Storm (16-5). Ashlyn Pegram, Avery Lowe and Kenly Brown each added a hit while Chasidi Westmoreland had an RBI. Pegram and Brown pitched for Southern, combining for three strikeouts.
LACROSSE
BISHOP McGUINNESS, WEST STOKES
KERNERSVILLE – Third-seeded Bishop McGuinness defeated 14th-seeded West Stokes 16-2 on Friday at Bishop in the second round of the NCHSAA 1A/2A/3A West boys lacrosse playoffs. The Villains (13-6) will host sixth-seeded North Lincoln on Tuesday.