MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Brandon Stahlman drove in the tying and go-ahead runs with a two-run single in the top of the eighth and the HiToms held on for a 4-3 victory over the Martinsville Mustangs in Coastal Plain League action Thursday at Hooker Field.
Jacob Landis, who pitched the eighth for the HiToms (6-4), got the win and Jacob Halford tossed a scoreless ninth in getting the save.
Martinsville (3-7) tallied first with a run in the first. Blake Sutton homered and put the HiToms on the board in the second and they took the lead for the first time when Eli Weisner lifted a run-scoring sacrifice fly in the third. The Mustangs regained the lead with two in the fourth and held it until the eighth.
HUSHPUPPIES, FLYING PIGS
HIGH POINT — The Lexington Flying Pigs defeated the High Point Hushpuppies 4-1 in Old North State League play Thursday at Truist Point.