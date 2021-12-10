HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford split against Grimsley and Southeast Guilford during Thursday’s tri-match at Southwest.
The Cowboys defeated Grimsley 37-34 but fell 62-17 against Southeast.
Winning against Grimsley were: Donovan Edwards (132 pounds, MD 10-2), Jack Perko (138 pounds, fall 3:24), Caillel Chong (152 pounds, fall 1:24), Isaiah Rubin (160 pounds, fall 0:00), David Miller (170 pounds, fall 1:47), Araj Dahal (195 pounds, dec 6-0) and Nicholas Frye (285 pounds, forfeit).
Winning against Southeast were: Edwards (132 pounds, TF 16-0 0:00), Chong (152 pounds, fall 1:27) and Miller (170 pounds, fall 3:53).
AT THOMASVILLE
THOMASVILLE — Thomasville swept its matches against TW Andrews and West Davidson during Thursday’s tri-match at Thomasville.
Thomasville defeated Andrews 53-22 and West Davidson 51-27. Andrews also lost 45-33 against West Davidson.
Thomasville’s Carlos Vasquez (132 pounds, fall), Jon Fuentes (145 pounds, forfeit), Eriberto Torres (152 pounds, forfeit), Jonathan Rodriguez (160 pounds, fall), Ramiro Gutierrez (170 pounds, fall), Owen Callicutt (182 pounds, fall), Marco Martinez (195 pounds, fall), Taj Gabriel (220 pounds, fall) and BJ Sivongxey (106 pounds, fall) won against Andrews.
Thomasville’s Josue Gomez (120 pounds, fall), Vasquez (132 pounds, fall), Torres (152 pounds, fall), Rodriguez (160 pounds, forfeit), Callicutt (170 pounds, fall), Gutierrez (182 pounds, fall), Martinez (195 pounds, fall), Demetrius Evans (220 pounds, fall) and Deshawn Holman (285 pounds, dec 3-2) won against West Davidson.
Andrews’ Zamon Timmons (120 pounds, dec 14-7), Jason Rowe (126 pounds, fall), Tashaun Smith (138 pounds, forfeit) and Carrington Bell (285 pounds, fall) won against Thomasville.
Antonio Perry (132 pounds, dec 6-4), Aiden Coleman (160 pounds, forfeit), Attr Attr (170 pounds, fall), Kaw Poe (182 pounds, fall), Marcel Bailey (195 pounds, fall) and Chandler Isaac (220 pounds, fall) won against West Davidson.
INDOOR TRACK AT JDL FAST TRACK
WINSTON-SALEM — Bishop McGuinness had nine top-five finishes — including one win — while Glenn had five — including one win — to highlight Thursday’s Forsyth Series meet at JDL Fast Track.
Lourdes Lopez won the girls 3200 run in 12:55.71 for Bishop. Also posting top-five finishes were: Monserat Garcia (girls 500 dash — fifth, 1:33.07), Sofia Wolff (girls 1000 run — fifth, 3:33.76), Lopez (girls 1600 run — fifth, 6:01.24), Arrington Culbertson (boys 3200 run — fourth, 11:34.51), Andrew Lankau (boys shot put — fourth, 40-05.00) and the girls 4x400 (fourth, 4:52.92), girls 4x800 (second, 11:14.97), boys 4x800 (second, 9:25.41) relays.
Jahnaul Ritzie won the boys shot put with a mark of 46-05.00 to lead Glenn, which also got top-five finishes from Gabrielle Clay (girls 55 dash — fifth, 7.68), Levine Smith (boys 55 dash — third, 6.61) and the girls 4x200 (fourth, 1:57.81) and girls 4x400 (third, 4:49.70) relays.