HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford defeated Cornerstone Charter 25-18, 19-25, 25-14, 25-21 in nonconference volleyball Monday at Southwest.

Akila Hardie had 16 kills, eight digs and six blocks for the Cowgirls (8-12). Edinam Woka added seven kills, while Amirah Winston and Marie Hall each had six kills. Winston also had four aces, while Allie Roll had three aces and 30 assists. Charlotte Bliven added 17 digs, and Alex Gray had eight.

