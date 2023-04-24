GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford posted a pair of top-five team scores while T.W. Andrews’ boys also performed well to highlight Friday’s Guilford County track and field championships at Dudley.
Dudley won both team scores – the girls with 152 points and the boys with 118 points. Southwest’s girls were fifth with 56 while Southern Guilford also had a top-10 finish in eighth with 39.
Southwest’s boys were second with 78 points, followed by Andrews in fourth with 63 points. Southern was seventh with 56, and Ragsdale tied for ninth with 29.
Winning events were: Southwest’s Christian Parker (boys 100, 10.38), Sady Moody (girls discus, 132-2), Jakari Squires (boys discus, 143-2), Jordyn Ratliff (boys shot put, 45-4), Irabona Christine (girls pole vault, 6-0) and the boys 4x400 relay (3:25.09); Andrews’ Correy McManus (boys 200, 21.35); Southern’s Elizabeth Deen (girls long jump, 17-1), Janiya Brown (girls shot put, 33-11) and the boys 4x100 (42.13) and boys 4x200 (1:27.06) relays; and Ragsdale’s Kyle Leuangpaseuth (boys pole vault, 9-0).
BASEBALL
SOUTHERN GUILFORD, HIGH POINT CENTRAL
HIGH POINT – Southern Guilford topped High Point Central 9-7 in Mid-State 3A Conference baseball Friday at Central. The Storm improved to 9-11 overall and 5-7 in the conference while the Bison dropped to 2-14 and 0-11.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, CALDWELL
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian raced past Caldwell 9-0 in PTAC baseball Friday at Oak View Baptist Church.
Trace Aufderhar, Hunter Kelley, Brock Powell and Jake Dunlap combined for 13 strikeouts while only allowing one hit on the mound for the Cougars (21-2).
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, RABUN GAP
HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian beat Rabun Gap 4-3 in baseball Friday at Wesleyan’s Sandy Ridge field.
Hudson Lance had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs and stole a base to lead the Trojans (11-3). Christian Walker also had two hits, while Nick Papciak doubled and Will Papciak drove in a run.
Grayson McDonald got the pitching win, striking out three in four innings.
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, CALVARY DAY
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day defeated Calvary Day 6-3 in PTAC baseball Friday at Westchester.
Caleb Hammond had two home runs and four RBIs to lead the Wildcats (9-5 overall, 4-2 conference). Josh Hammond also had a solo home run, while Crawford Elrod added a hit and an RBI. Carson Daniel got the pitching win, striking out six in four innings.
EAST DAVIDSON, WEST DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson won 16-2 in five innings against Thomasville in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference baseball Friday at Finch Field. The Golden Eagles improved to 15-3 overall and 10-0 in the conference while the Bulldogs dropped to 7-9 and 3-7.
OAK GROVE, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL
MIDWAY – Oak Grove beat Montgomery Central 10-0 in five innings Friday in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball at Oak Grove.
Ethan Yarbrough pitched for the Grizzlies (9-9 overall, 5-3 conference).
SOFTBALL
SOUTHERN GUILFORD, HIGH POINT CENTRAL
HIGH POINT – Southern Guilford rolled past High Point Central 18-2 in four innings Friday in Mid-State 3A Conference softball at Central.
Kenly Brown had two hits, including a double, and four RBIs while Madison Goins had three hits and three RBIs for the Storm. Avery Lowe also had two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs, while Ashlyn Pegram, who drove in a run, and Naomi Hunt each had three hits, including a double.
Hunt got the pitching win, striking out six in four innings.
Southern improved to 12-4 overall and 10-2 in the conference while the Bison dropped to 4-11 and 1-10.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, GRIMSLEY
GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford beat host Grimsley 12-2 in Metro 4A Conference softball Friday. The Cowgirls improved to 9-8 overall and 7-5 in the conference.
EAST DAVIDSON, SOUTH DAVIDSON
DENTON – East Davidson won 14-0 in five innings against South Davidson in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference softball Friday at South Davidson.
Kenzi Cribb, who tripled, and Kyleigh Hedrick each had two hits and three RBIs for the Golden Eagles (8-6 overall, 7-2 conference). Josie Baxley also had two hits, including a triple, while Kyndall Williams had a hit and three RBIs and Nikki Beal had a hit and two RBIs.
Hedrick got the complete-game win in the circle, striking out six.
LACROSSE
BISHOP McGUINNESS, NORTH DAVIDSON
WELCOME – Bishop McGuinness defeated North Davidson 18-0 in Mid-State/Mid Piedmont/NW Piedmont boys lacrosse Friday at North.
With the win, the Villains improved to 12-4 and 10-0 in the conference, capturing the conference title.
Rio O’Hale had four goals and three assists for Bishop, while Matthew Cetrone had two goals and three assists, Mason Payne had one goal and four assists, and Tanner Cave added four goals and one assist. Eleven players scored for the Villains.
SOCCER
BISHOP McGUINNESS, NC LEADERSHIP ACADEMY
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness topped N.C. Leadership Academy 2-0 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference girls soccer Friday at Bishop.
Anna Aufrance and Mikayla Ebel each scored for the Villains (11-3 overall, 4-0 conference). Laney Heafner and Anna Krawczyk each had an assist. Hannah Reeves made two saves in goal.
OAK GROVE, TRINITY
TRINITY – Oak Grove beat Trinity 7-1 in nonconference girls soccer Friday at Trinity.
Haley Long and Peyton Gerrard each had two goals for the Grizzlies. Mallie Blizard had three assists, while Cortney O’Dell, Katherine Lockamy and Ashlyn Chapman each had a goal. Carmen DiFoggio made three saves in goal.
Oak Grove improved to 9-1-1 while the Bulldogs dipped to 4-11-1.