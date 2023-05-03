HIGH POINT – Fourth-seeded Southwest Guilford edged fifth-seeded Southeast Guilford 4-2 on Tuesday at Southwest in the first round of the Metro 4A Conference softball tournament.

Aniya Harris had two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs to lead the Cowgirls (), who led 3-2 through three innings. Kayley Roan added a hit and an RBI, while Damyia McFadden had a hit and two runs.

