HIGH POINT – Fourth-seeded Southwest Guilford edged fifth-seeded Southeast Guilford 4-2 on Tuesday at Southwest in the first round of the Metro 4A Conference softball tournament.
Aniya Harris had two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs to lead the Cowgirls (), who led 3-2 through three innings. Kayley Roan added a hit and an RBI, while Damyia McFadden had a hit and two runs.
Miracle Kendrick earned the complete-game win, striking out seven.
SOUTHERN GUILFORD, HIGH POINT CENTRAL
GUILFORD COUNTY – Southern Guilford beat High Point Central 21-1 on Tuesday at Southern in the opening round of the Mid-State 3A Conference softball tournament.
Ashlyn Pegram homered and drove in five for the Storm. Bailey Gray doubled and drove in four, while Chasidi Westmoreland drove in three. Madison Goins tripled three times and Naomi Hunt drove in one. All five players went 3 for 3.
Pegram struck out seven while not allowing a hit in 2 2/3 innings.
Southern improved to 15-4 while the Bison dropped to 5-14.
BASEBALL
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, NORTHERN GUILFORD
HIGH POINT – Fourth-seeded Southwest Guilford held off fifth-seeded Northern Guilford 3-2 on Tuesday at Southwest in the first round of the Metro 4A Conference baseball tournament.
Tyler Shafer and Wyatt Stanley each had a hit and an RBI for the Cowboys (14-10), who led 3-0 through two innings. Evan Hyde also doubled and Chase Niebauer drove in a run.
Shafer got the pitching win, striking out seven in five innings. Tanner Royals and Connor Hartigan, who struck out three in 1 1/3 innings, pitched in relief.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY
LEWISVILLE – High Point Christian rolled past Forsyth Country Day 14-1 in five innings Tuesday in PTAC baseball at Forsyth Country Day.
Jake Dunlap and Mack Johnson each homered for the Cougars (23-3 overall, 8-1 conference), who sealed the conference title with the win. Yates Sikes tripled and Dylan Story had three hits, including a double. Tony Lopez got the win on the mound.
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, CALDWELL
GREENSBORO – Westchester Country Day shut out rival Caldwell 6-0 in PTAC baseball Tuesday at Caldwell.
Josh Hammond went 3 for 4 to lead the Wildcats (11-6 overall, 6-3 conference). Tate Vogler added a triple and two RBIs, while Carson Daniel had a hit and an RBI. Bryce Hooker got the pitching win, striking out nine while allowing just one hit in 6 2/3 innings.
LEDFORD, ASHEBORO
WELCOME – Top-seeded Ledford won 14-3 in five innings against fourth-seeded Asheboro in the semifinals of the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball tournament Tuesday at North Davidson.
Devin Villaman went 3 for 3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs to lead the Panthers, who scored five runs in each of the second and fourth innings. Bryce England added two hits and three RBIs, while Wilmer Martinez, Gabe Barker, who doubled, and Kelvyn Paulino Jr., who homered, each drove in two.
England got the pitching win for Ledford (18-3), striking out four while scattering three hits and two walks in four innings. Dawson Yokley pitched one hitless inning, striking out two.
OAK GROVE, NORTH DAVIDSON
WELCOME – Third-seeded Oak Grove toppled second-seeded North Davidson 5-2 in the semifinals of the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball tournament Tuesday at North Davidson.
Jarred Lindholm and Dawson Shelton pitched for the Grizzlies (13-9).
RAGSDALE, PAGE
JAMESTOWN – Second-seeded Ragsdale beat seventh-seeded Page 8-0 on Tuesday at Ragsdale in the first round of the Metro 4A Conference baseball tournament.
Chase Miller went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for the Tigers (18-5). Owen Robinson added two hits and three RBIs, while Jaxson Davis had a hit and two RBIs. Dillon Bullard doubled and Deshawn Cuyler drove in a run.
Garrett Crum got the complete-game win, striking out 11.
SOUTHERN GUILFORD, DUDLEY
GUILFORD COUNTY – Sixth-seeded Southern Guilford defeated fourth-seeded Dudley 6-3 on Tuesday at Southern in the opening round of the Mid-State 3A Conference tournament.
Jordan Saunders and Zeke Duncan pitched for the Storm (11-11).
TRINITY, UWHARRIE CHARTER
TRINITY – Trinity beat Uwharrie Charter 4-0 on Tuesday at Trinity in the second round of the PAC 1A/2A baseball tournament.
Jake Little and Landon Mowery each homered for the Bulldogs (15-9). Hill had three hits while Gage Griffiths also had a multi-hit game. Andon Simmons got the pitching win, allowing no runs and two hits while striking out three.
LACROSSE
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, PROVIDENCE
CHARLOTTE – Eighteenth-seeded Southwest Guilford lost 22-15 against 15th-seeded Providence on Tuesday at Providence in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A boys lacrosse playoffs. The Cowboys finished the season with a 10-7 record.
GIRLS SOCCER
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, GRIMSLEY
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford beat Grimsley 1-0 in Metro 4A Conference girls soccer Tuesday at Southwest.
Natalie Stern scored for the Cowgirls (9-6 overall, 6-5 conference). Laurel Collins earned the shutout in goal.
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country topped crosstown rival High Point Christian 1-0 in PTAC girls soccer Tuesday at Correll-Morris Field.
The Wildcats improved to 7-6-1 overall and 4-5 in the conference while the Cougars dipped to 1-13 and 1-7.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, CARVER
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness raced past Carver 9-0 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference girls soccer Tuesday at Bishop.
Eliza Ofsanko, Justine Grimsley and Olivia Henn each scored two goals for the Villains (13-3 overall, 6-0 conference). Anna Krawczyk and Lilly Schultz each had a goal and an assist, while Mikayla Ebel had a goal and Nadia Slanker had two assists.
Claire Clampett and Samantha Foresman each had an assist. Emmy Valente made one save in goal.
EAST DAVIDSON, SOUTH DAVIDSON
DENTON – East Davidson beat South Davidson 9-0 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls soccer Monday at South Davidson.
Abby Connolly – who leads the state in goals scored – and Dani Robles scored for the Golden Eagles (12-2-1 overall, 9-1 conference). Robles, Emma Anderson and Bella Siler had assists, and Kara Mahan got the shutout in goal.
WHEATMORE, EASTERN RANDOLPH
RAMSEUR – Wheatmore rolled past Eastern Randolph 14-0 in PAC 1A/2A girls soccer Tuesday at Eastern Randolph. The Warriors improved to 15-0 overall and 8-0 in the conference.
TRACK
CCC CHAMPIONSHIPS
TYRO – East Davidson’s girls finished second in Tuesday’s Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference track championships at West Davidson.
West Davidson won the girls title with 166 points, followed by East with 163. Thomasville was seventh with seven points. Salisbury won the boys team title with 163 points, trailed by West Davidson with 159. East was fourth with 89 and Thomasville was fifth with 66.
Winning events were: East Davidson’s Fatima Cepeda (girls 1600, 5:56.70; girls 800, 2:31.37; girls 3200, 12:43.86), Josiah Allred (boys shot put, 42-5.50) and the girls girls 4x800 relay (11:25.04).
CPC CHAMPIONSHIPS
MOCKSVILLE – Jahnaul Ritzie won the boys discus to highlight Glenn’s performance in the Central Piedmont 4A Conference track championships Tuesday at Davie County.
Ritzie finished with a mark of 151-0 – well clear of Mount Tabor’s Carlton Wright in second at 143-7.
Mount Tabor captured both team titles – tallying 183 points on the girls side and 206.5 on the boys side. Glenn was eighth in the girls standings with four points and sixth in the boys standings with 36.