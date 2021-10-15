HIGH POINT – Joe Specht scored the lone goal of the match in the second half to help lift Southwest Guilford past Northern Guilford 1-0 in Metro 4A Conference boys soccer Thursday at Southwest.
The Cowboys – ranked No. 40 nationally, No. 5 in the state overall and No. 1 among NCHSAA 4A West teams – improved to 16-0-1 overall and 10-0 in the conference.
HP CHRISTIAN, GREENSBORO DAY
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian very nearly rallied from a three-goal deficit at halftime but fell 5-4 to Greensboro Day in PTAC boys soccer Thursday at Correll-Morris Field.
Jackson Davis had two goals and one assist to lead the Cougars (9-11 overall, 6-3 conference). Seth Foster and AJ Ratkus each had a goal while Franklin Cox had two assists.
Connor Bullard made 11 saves in goal.
E. DAVIDSON, PROVIDENCE GROVE
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson rolled past Providence Grove 9-0 in nonconference boys soccer Thursday at Brown Middle.
The Golden Eagles, who led 7-0 at halftime, improved to 9-5 overall.
LEDFORD, ATKINS
WALLBURG – Ledford topped Atkins 6-1 in nonconference boys soccer Thursday at Ledford.
The Panthers, who led 3-0 at halftime, improved to 11-2-2 overall.
RAGSDALE, SE GUILFORD
PLEASANT GARDEN – Ragsdale scored the lone goal of the match in the second half to beat Southeast Guilford 1-0 in Metro 4A Conference boys soccer Thursday at Southeast.
Joy Balonda scored off an assist by Brandon Ledezma for the Tigers (11-7-1 overall, 5-5 conference). Ben Switalski made 12 saves in goal.
NCLA, BETHANY COMMUNITY
SUMMERFIELD – North Carolina Leadership Academy defeated Bethany Community 8-1 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference boys soccer Thursday at Bethany Community.
Anakin Leister had two goals and two assists to lead NCLA (17-0-1 overall, 7-0 conference). David Truhe also had two goals, while Cade Shoemaker had a goal and an assist.
Gabe West, Donovan Roberts and William Blake each had one goal, and Troy Shoemaker and Karston Keomayathong each had an assist.
VOLLEYBALL
HP CENTRAL, S. GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – High Point Central rolled past Southern Guilford 25-16, 25-11, 25-15 in Mid-State 3A Conference volleyball Thursday at Southern.
The Bison improved to 13-9 overall and 11-3 in the conference, taking third in the final standings. The Storm dipped to 8-13 and 8-6, finishing fourth.
SW GUILFORD, NW GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford fell 25-12, 25-14, 25-18 against Northwest Guilford in Metro 4A Conference volleyball Thursday at Northwest.
The Cowgirls, coming off a 3-2 win against rival Ragsdale on Tuesday, dipped to 7-15 overall and 4-10 in the conference.
HP CHRISTIAN, GREENSBORO DAY
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian raced past Greensboro Day 25-7, 25-11, 25-13 in PTAC volleyball Thursday at HPCA.
Zoie Hembree had 14 kills while Kennedy Powell had 11 to lead the Cougars (19-8 overall, 8-2 conference). Emeline Martin added eight kills, while Carly Jarrell had 29 assists.
In the JV match, HPCA won 25-5, 25-14 – completing a 16-0 season in which the Cougars never lost a set. Lauren Boyles had six aces, five kills and five digs; Kinslee Britton had six assists and five aces; and Lila Allred had six kills and five assists.
BISHOP, BETHANY COMMUNITY
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness swept Bethany Community 25-7, 25-13, 25-13 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference volleyball Thursday at Bishop.
Grace Hutjens had five kills, five digs, a block and two aces for the Villains (20-5-1 overall, 12-0 conference).
Olivia Moreau also had five kills, while Chrisbel Alcantara had four. Erin Pitman had four aces, and Jeanna Hauk had 18 assists and seven digs.
In the JV match, Bishop won 25-11, 25-9. The Villains finished their season 12-6 overall and 5-0 in the conference.
E. DAVIDSON, W. DAVIDSON
TYRO – East Davidson edged West Davidson 17-25, 25-21, 25-16, 21-25, 20-18 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference volleyball Thursday at West.
Lyndsay Reid had 26 kills and 29 digs to lead the Golden Eagles (14-4 overall, 11-1 conference), who tied the Green Dragons for first in the conference. Kaitlyn Wallace followed with seven kills, 12 assists and 10 digs.
Kara Mahan added 26 assists and 14 digs; Lexie Brown had six aces and eight digs; and Emma Anderson had 10 digs.
GLENN, DAVIE CO.
MOCKSVILLE – Glenn fell 25-12, 25-13, 25-14 against Davie County in Central Piedmont 4A Conference volleyball Thursday at Davie.
The Ladycats dropped to 12-9 overall and 6-8 in the conference. They will open the CPC tournament Monday as the No. 5 seed at No. 4 East Forsyth. Play will continue Tuesday and Wednesday at Davie.
LEDFORD, N. DAVIDSON
WELCOME – Ledford held off rival North Davidson 19-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20, 15-5 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference volleyball Thursday at North.
Khyra Barber had 18 kills to lead the Panthers (9-9 overall, 6-4 conference), who finished third in the conference. Charlotte Gray added 16 kills and two aces.
Lily Peele had 10 kills and four aces; Logan Palmer had 35 digs and four kills; and Kensie Price had 52 assists and seven aces.
In the JV match, Ledford lost 25-14, 26-24. Savannah Stone had six kills, Holly Edwards had three kills, and Sanna Simpson had 16 assists for the Panthers (14-2, 9-1).
OAK GROVE, C. DAVIDSON
MIDWAY – Oak Grove fell 25-16, 25-10, 20-25, 18-25, 15-13 against first-place Central Davidson in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference volleyball Thursday at Oak Grove.
Maya Slate had 13 kills to lead the Grizzlies (11-7 overall, 7-3 conference), who finished second in the MPC. Ciara Major added nine kills, while Katie Maddock had seven.
Olivia Dixon had 28 digs and six aces; Vanessa Young had 31 assists and 15 digs; Alissa Russ had 15 digs; and Jenna Gadd had 12 digs.
Oak Grove will play in the second round of the MPC tournament Tuesday at Central Davidson.
In the JV match, Oak Grove won 25-11, 25-12. Emma Sechrist had seven kills and three aces; Carly White had five aces; Riley Rausch had 17 assists; and Savannah Tiller had eight digs for the Grizzlies (14-3, 7-3).
RAGSDALE, W. GUILFORD
JAMESTOWN – Western Guilford beat Ragsdale 25-21, 25-13, 25-10 in Metro 4A Conference volleyball Thursday at Ragsdale.
The Tigers finished the regular season 7-15 overall and 0-14 in the conference.
TRINITY, E. RANDOLPH
TRINITY – Trinity swept Eastern Randolph 25-9, 25-16, 25-21 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference volleyball Thursday at Trinity.
Kaitlyn McCoy had 14 kills, seven digs, four blocks and three aces to lead the Bulldogs. Gracie Ballard had 13 kills, 10 digs and three aces. Madison Burgiss had 40 assists, 11 digs, three aces and three blocks.
Trinity finished the regular season 10-11 overall and 4-8 in the conference.
WHEATMORE, PROVIDENCE GROVE
FRANKLINVILLE – Wheatmore fell 25-19, 25-16, 24-26, 25-20 against Providence Grove in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference volleyball Thursday at Providence Grove.
The Warriors finished the regular season 8-11 overall and 4-8 in the conference.
TENNIS
HP CHRISTIAN, GREENSBORO DAY
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian lost 7-2 against visiting Greensboro Day in PTAC girls tennis Thursday.
Dallas Davis won in singles for the Cougars (3-11 overall, 2-6 conference), while Audrey Kim/Davis won in doubles.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CARMEL CHRISTIAN
MATTHEWS – Wesleyan Christian fell 7-2 against host Carmel Christian in girls tennis Thursday.
The Trojans dipped to 3-9-1 overall.
WESTCHESTER CD, CALDWELL
GREENSBORO – Caldwell defeated visiting Westchester Country Day 8-1 in PTAC girls tennis Thursday.
Ava Apple and Lily Wilson won in doubles for the Wildcats.
METRO 4A TOURNAMENT
GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford’s Audrey Serb and Ragsdale’s Ruby Kemp advanced to regional play out of this week’s Metro 4A Conference tournament at Grimsley.
The tournament was reduced to only the first and second rounds, allowing the rankings to determine the final standings going into next week’s regionals.
So, Serb advanced as the No. 2 seed in singles while Kemp was the conference’s fifth and final qualifier.
Serb won her first-round match 6-0, 6-0 against Grimsley’s Ava Steimle, then beat Southeast Guilford’s Kennedy Penn 6-0, 6-2.
Kemp defeated Southwest’s Anna McGinnis 6-2, 6-2 in the first round and Grimsley’s Lindsay McRae 6-1, 6-1.
CROSS-COUNTRY
AT CENTRAL DAVIDSON
LEXINGTON – Isaac Reyna won the boys race while Brea White was third in the girls race to highlight Ledford in Thursday’s Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference meet at Central Davidson.
Reyna ran in 17:25, followed by Jorge Gamez-Santillan in fourth in 19:58 for the boys. White ran in 20:37, while Megan McDaniel was next for the Panthers in 12th in 28:02.
Central Davidson won the boys team total with 18 points, ahead of Ledford with 45, and also won the girls team total with 23 points, beating Ledford with 38.