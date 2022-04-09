HIGH POINT – Maddie Vaughn scored the go-ahead goal in the 52nd minute to help lift Southwest Guilford past Wesleyan Christian 2-1 in nonconference girls soccer Friday afternoon at Wesleyan’s Sandy Ridge field.
Bella Tkatch scored on a free kick late in the first half to even the match for the Cowgirls (9-5), while Hailey Peterson had an assist. Madison Casteen had a goal for the Trojans (4-7) just minutes into the match.
Laurel Collins was in goal for Southwest, which returns to Metro 4A Conference play Monday at home against Northwest Guilford. McKinlee Graver was in goal for Wesleyan, which visits Cary Christian on Monday.
HP CENTRAL, ASHEBORO
HIGH POINT – High Point Central fell 8-2 against Asheboro in nonconference girls soccer Friday at Correll-Morris Field. The Bison moved to 3-7 overall.
WESTCHESTER CD, CALVARY DAY
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day lost 5-0 against Calvary Day in PTAC girls soccer Friday at Westchester. The Wildcats dipped to 4-3 overall and 0-3 in the conference.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, CARVER
WINSTON-SALEM – Bishop McGuinness rolled past host Carver 9-0 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference girls soccer Friday.
Justine Grimsley had three goals and two assists to lead the Villains (10-2 overall, 4-0 conference), who have won 10 in a row. Claire Clampett added two goals and an assist. Anna Krawczyk had two goals, while Eliza Ofsanko and Maddy Whalen each had one. Olivia Henn had an assist.
Emily Agejew and Emmy Valente split time in goal.
BASEBALL
SW GUILFORD, S. LEE
SANFORD – Southwest Guilford held on to beat Southern Lee 6-5 in nonconference baseball Saturday at Southern Lee.
JJ Parsons had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Cowboys (12-4), who led 3-0 in the second and 6-3 in the middle of the sixth. Joe Specht added two hits, including a double, and an RBI while Wyatt Stanley had a hit and two RBIs.
Keegan Howell got the pitching win in 1 2/3 innings of relief. Camden Saylor had six strikeouts in four innings to start while Joe Specht picked up the save in just over an inning.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, MILLENNIUM
MOUNT AIRY – Bishop McGuinness raced past Millennium Charter 13-1 in five innings Friday in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference baseball at Millennium.
Luke O’Connor went 3 for 4 with two RBIs to lead the Villains (10-2 overall, 5-1 conference), who scored six in the third and five in the fourth. Xander Loncar added two hits, including a double, and three RBIs, while Luke Zakrzewski also had two hits and two RBIs.
Michael Foresman struck out five in earning the pitching win.
SW GUILFORD, GRIMSLEY
GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford fell 14-7 against Grimsley in Metro 4A Conference baseball Friday at Grimsley.
Wyatt Stanley had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs for the Cowboys (12-3 overall, 8-2 conference), who led 3-0 in the first but trailed 11-3 in the fourth. JJ Parsons had two hits, including a home run, and RBI while Joe Specht had a home run.
Tanner Royals took the loss in 2 1/3 innings. Connor Hartigan struck out five in 1 2/3 innings, while Specht and Chase Niebauer also pitched.
HP CENTRAL, SMITH
GREENSBORO – High Point Central defeated Smith 12-0 in Mid-State 3A Conference baseball Friday at Smith.
Robert Hays went 3 for 4 with a three-run home run and five RBIs to lead the Bison (7-7 overall, 3-7 conference). Hays also pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing no runs and no hits while striking out nine.
Alex Cook added a 4 for 4 performance with three RBIs.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, FORSYTH CD
HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian threw a no-hitter and beat Forsyth Country Day 11-0 in five innings Friday in baseball at Wesleyan’s Alumni Field.
Christian Walker had two home runs and three RBIs to lead the Trojans (10-4), who led 3-0 in the first and added six in the third. Myles Crocker added a double and two RBIs, while Will Papciak had two hits and an RBI and Ty Lancaster had two RBIs.
Papciak got the win in two innings, striking out six of the seven batters he faced. Hudson Lance struck out two of the three batters he faced, and Sam Cozart struck out all six he faced.
E. DAVIDSON, SALISBURY
SALISBURY – East Davidson topped Salisbury 12-2 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference baseball Friday at Salisbury.
The Golden Eagles improved to 8-6 overall and 6-0 in the conference.
GLENN, MOUNT TABOR
KERNERSVILLE – Glenn fell 12-5 against Mount Tabor in Central Piedmont 4A Conference softball Friday at Glenn.
The Bobcats moved to 5-10 overall and 4-6 in the conference.
OAK GROVE, LEDFORD
WALLBURG – Oak Grove rebounded to beat Ledford 4-2 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball Friday at Ledford.
Dawson Shelton had two hits, including a double, for the Grizzlies (7-4 overall, 4-2 conference), who led 4-0 in the middle of the fifth. Jake Smith had a hit and an RBI, while Anson Lemly added a double.
Ethan Yarborough struck out five in three innings for Oak Grove, while Shelton added seven in four innings. Lucas Glover struck out eight in four innings for Ledford.
Kelvyn Paulino Jr. and Will Bethune each had two while Bailey Smith had a hit and RBI for the Panthers (13-2, 5-1).
RAGSDALE, NW GUILFORD
JAMESTOWN – Ragsdale lost 5-1 against Northwest Guilford in Metro 4A Conference baseball Friday at Ragsdale.
The Tigers dipped to 6-7 overall and 5-5 in the conference.
S. GUILFORD, E. GUILFORD
GIBSONVILLE – Southern Guilford fell 13-3 against Eastern Guilford in Mid-State 3A Conference baseball Friday at Eastern.
The Storm dropped to 4-10 overall and 3-6 in the conference.
TRINITY, JORDAN-MATTHEWS
TRINITY – Trinity lost 14-7 against Jordan-Matthews in nonconference baseball Friday at Trinity.
The Bulldogs moved to 11-5 overall.
THOMASVILLE, S. DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE – South Davidson defeated Thomasville 11-4 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference baseball Friday at Finch Field.
The Bulldogs dipped to 1-13 overall and 1-7 in the conference.
WHEATMORE, SW RANDOLPH
TRINITY – Wheatmore lost 7-4 against Southwestern Randolph in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference baseball Friday at Wheatmore.
Cam Hinson went 3 for 4 with two RBIs to lead the Warriors (5-8 overall, 2-6 conference). Rylan Smith added two hits, including a triple, and an RBI. Josh Collins, Travis Hurt and Jake Parks each had a hit.
Rob Hales struck out six in 4 2/3 innings to highlight the pitching.
SOFTBALL
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, GRACE CHRISTIAN
SANFORD – Wesleyan Christian fell 17-2 against Grace Christian in softball Friday at Grace Christian.
The Trojans moved to 0-11.
E. DAVIDSON, LEXINGTON
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson topped Lexington 10-0 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference softball Friday at Brown Middle.
GLENN, W. FORSYTH
KERNERSVILLE – Glenn lost 14-0 in five innings against West Forsyth in Central Piedmont 4A Conference softball Friday at Glenn.
Erika Clinard doubled and Mary Morini singled and stole a base for the Ladycats (4-8 overall, 3-5 conference). Clinard struck out seven in five innings pitched.
LEDFORD, C. DAVIDSON
WALLBURG – Ledford rallied past Central Davidson 4-3 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference softball Friday at Ledford.
Anna Holland and Sophie Conger each had three hits to lead the Panthers, who scored all of their runs in the bottom of the seventh. Grace Henry added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs.
Ivye Francis struck out three in earning the complete-game win.
OAK GROVE, ASHEBORO
ASHEBORO – Oak Grove topped host Asheboro 6-3 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference softball Friday.
The Grizzlies, who led 5-0 in the middle of the third, improved to 7-5-1 overall and 4-2 in the conference.
RAGSDALE, SE GUILFORD
PLEASANT GARDEN – Ragsdale fell 10-4 against Southeast Guilford in Metro 4A Conference softball Friday at Southeast.
The Tigers dipped to 4-9 overall and 2-7 in the conference.
THOMASVILLE – Thomasville lost 16-1 and 18-2 against visiting Salisbury in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference softball Friday.
The Bulldogs moved to 2-7 overall and 1-6 in the conference.
WHEATMORE, E. RANDOLPH
TRINITY – Eastern Randolph defeated Wheatmore 17-2 in four innings Friday in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference softball at Wheatmore.
Maddie Nichols had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs to lead the Warriors (7-8 overall, 2-7 conference), while Savannah Heiney had one hit. Carmen Turgeon allowed three earned runs in taking the loss in the circle.
BOYS TENNIS
WESTCHESTER CD, CALVARY DAY
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day lost 6-3 against Calvary Day in PTAC boys tennis Friday at High Point Country Club’s Willow Creek courts.
Holland Shoaf (8-4) and Wills Heard (8-5) won in singles for the Wildcats, while Shoaf/Harry Georgiadis (8-2) won in doubles.
LACROSSE
BISHOP McGUINNESS, GRIMSLEY
GREENSBORO – Bishop McGuinness rolled past Grimsley 17-4 in nonconference boys lacrosse Friday at Grimsley.
The Villains improved to 12-3 overall.
In the girls match, Bishop edged Grimsley 17-16. Kate Dennen had 12 goals and three assists to lead the Villains (9-4, 5-0). Addison Vitola had four goals, while Ella Suire had a goal and two assists. Grace Kohl made 15 saves.