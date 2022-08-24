MIDWAY — Aidan Gujrati, Connor Lenyon, Ezekiel Ndayizeye and Jonas Sengiyumva scored a goal each for Southwest Guilford in a 4-2 nonconference victory at Oak Grove on Tuesday.

Eli Walton and Muhsen Aldahar each dished an assist for the Cowboys (2-2), who led 3-0 at the half. CJ Cain and David Merced combined for the win in goal for Southwest.

