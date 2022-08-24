MIDWAY — Aidan Gujrati, Connor Lenyon, Ezekiel Ndayizeye and Jonas Sengiyumva scored a goal each for Southwest Guilford in a 4-2 nonconference victory at Oak Grove on Tuesday.
Eli Walton and Muhsen Aldahar each dished an assist for the Cowboys (2-2), who led 3-0 at the half. CJ Cain and David Merced combined for the win in goal for Southwest.
Evan Messer and Aiden Daugherty each scored for the Grizzlies (0-1), while Aron Disher had an assist.
TRINITY, HP CENTRAL
HIGH POINT – Trinity topped High Point Central 4-0 in nonconference boys soccer Tuesday at Correll-Morris Field.
The Bulldogs improved to 2-1 while the Bison dipped to 2-2.
WESTCHESTER CD, UNIVERSITY CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day rolled past University Christian 9-0 in nonconference boys soccer Tuesday at Kennedy Field.
Ben Van Dessel had three goals and one assist to lead the Wildcats (2-0), who will host state power Greenfield on Friday. Daniel Volynets, Will Rives and Sammy Carey each had two goals, while Harriss Covington had five assists, Rives had two and Beck Wilson had one.
Nolan Patterson earned the shutout in goal.
On Friday, Westchester defeated Salem Baptist 9-0. Van Dessel had three goals and an assist, while Covington added two goals and an assist. Coleman Schwartz, Rives, Winstead and Wilson each had a goal. Wilson also had an assist. Patterson got the shutout in goal.
NE GUILFORD, ANDREWS
MCLEANSVILLE — Northeast Guilford downed visiting Andrews 10-1 in a nonconference match on Tuesday.
GLENN, N. DAVIDSON
WELCOME — Glenn blanked North Davidson 3-0 in nonconference play Tuesday at North.
Aldair Campos had a goal and an assist to lead the Bobcats, who led 2-0 at the half. Cristian Mendoza and Ronaldo Bedolla each scored a goal, while Emanuel Mejia and Alessandro Mendoza-Ortiz each had an assist. Alexiz Memije made three saves in goal.
RAGSDALE, DUDLEY
JAMESTOWN – Ragsdale beat Dudley 3-0 in nonconference boys soccer Tuesday at Ragsdale. The Tigers, who scored all their goals in the second half, improved to 4-0 overall.
VOLLEYBALL
HP CHRISTIAN, WESLEYAN
HIGH POINT — High Point Christian turned back Wesleyan Christian 25-17, 25-17, 19-25 and 25-16 on Tuesday.
Leaders for the Cougars (2-5) were Sophie Braetzkus with 13 assists; Catie McDonald, MJ Henning, and Braetzkus with 6 kills each; and Lauren Boyles with nine aces and 13 digs.
Cate Barnwell dished 27 assists and served three aces for Wesleyan (1-4). Reece Neal had 15 digs.
WESTCHESTER, UNIVERSITY CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT — University Christian swept Westchester Country Day 25-10, 25-14, 25-20 in a nonconference match Tuesday in Brooks Gym.
Leaders for the Wildcats (1-1) were Cassie Woodall with 10 digs, Lauren Cockrum with three kills and six digs plus Natalie Seperteladze with two kills, four digs and three huge blocks.
On Friday, Westchester swept past Salem Baptist 25-6, 25-18, 25-19. Anna Beth Merritt had 19 digs, 17 assists, two kills and 10 aces, while Ava Klein had four kills, three blocks and one ace, and Brooklyn Vogler had seven kills, six digs and one block.
E. DAVIDSON, LEDFORD
WALLBURG – East Davidson outlasted Ledford 25-22, 19-25, 25-22, 25-27, 16-14 in nonconference volleyball Tuesday at Ledford.
Lyndsay Reid had 31 kills, 27 digs and two aces to lead the Golden Eagles (5-0). Kaitlyn Wallace added 25 assists, nine kills, 12 digs and three aces. Kara Mahan also had 23 assists, 11 digs and three aces.
Lily Peele had nine kills and 16 digs for the Panthers (2-2). Alex Graham and Addison Kozel each had eight kills and three blocks. Sanna Simpson had five aces and 30 digs, while Kensie Price had 38 assists and eight digs.
BISHOP, W. GUILFORD
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness lost 25-21, 25-22, 25-22 against Western Guilford in nonconference volleyball Tuesday at Bishop.
Chrisbel Alcantara had 13 kills and 10 digs for the Villains (1-2). Olivia Moreau added five kills, while Jeanna Hauk had 13 digs, four aces and 25 assists, and Karstin Workman had four blocks.
OAK GROVE, SW RANDOLPH
FARMER – Oak Grove fell 25-21, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19 against reigning 2A state champion Southwestern Randolph in nonconference volleyball Tuesday at Southwestern Randolph.
Emma Sechrist had 11 kills while Ciara Major had 10 for the Grizzlies (1-3). Tatum Tesh added 26 assists and 14 digs while Olivia Dixon had 25 digs.
In the JV match, Oak Grove won 25-9, 25-23 to improve to 4-0. Riley Rausch had two kills and five assists, while Chloe Smith had 12 digs, Morgann Williams had four kills and Brynn Tippett had seven digs.
TRINITY, S. GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – Trinity defeated Southern Guilford 25-11, 25-22, 25-14 in nonconference volleyball Tuesday at Southern.
Sarabeth Johnson had 15 kills for the Bulldogs. Kaitlyn McCoy and Karrington Batten each had 10 kills. Batten also had six aces and seven digs while McCoy had two aces. Faith Powell and Phoebe McCall each had six digs, and Madison Burgiss had 31 assists.
Trinity improved to 4-1 while Southern dipped to 0-3.
THOMASVILLE, JORDAN-MATTHEWS
SILER CITY – Jordan-Matthews topped Thomasville 25-14, 25-8, 25-8 in nonconference volleyball Tuesday at Jordan-Matthews.
The Bulldogs dipped to 0-3.
TENNIS
BISHOP, SW GUILFORD
HIGH POINT — Bishop McGuinness won two doubles matches 8-2 and defeated Southwest Guilford 5-4 in nonconference action at Southwest.
The teams of Adelaide Jernigan/Sarah Pulliam and Kate Dennen/Lily Winters posted the doubles victories for the Villains (3-0). Nina Holton, Jernigan and Pulliam won in singles.
Winners for the Cowgirls (0-1) were Audrey Serb, Anna McGinnis and Jada Speight in singles, and the doubles team of Serb and McGinnis.
HP CHRISTIAN, WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian edged rival Wesleyan Christian 5-4 in girls tennis Tuesday at Wesleyan.
Dallas Davis, Audrey Kim and Samreen Kaur – who won in a third-set tiebreaker – were victorious in singles for the Cougars, while Davis/Kim and Autumn Charboneau won two tight matches in doubles.
Alexis Cruz, Brooke Tseui and Kendall Bullins won in singles for the Trojans. Cruz/Tseui also won in doubles.
HP CENTRAL, W. GUILFORD
GREENSBORO – High Point Central fell 9-0 against Western Guilford in nonconference girls tennis Tuesday at Western. The Bison dipped to 0-3.
OAK GROVE, LEXINGTON
MIDWAY – Oak Grove swept Lexington 9-0 in nonconference girls tennis Tuesday at Oak Grove.
Haley Long, Shae Grainger, Kirsten Brewer, Taylor Grainger, Ella Butcher and Abigail Cruz won in singles for the Grizzlies (1-2). Long/Shae Grainger, Brewer/Taylor Grainger and Butcher/Cruz won in doubles.
CROSS-COUNTRY
AT DENTON FARM PARK
DENTON – East Davidson won the girls individual and team titles while the boys took second during Tuesday’s four-team meet at Denton Farm Park.
The Golden Eagles – led by Fatima Cepeda in first – won the girls team total with 22 points, followed by West Davidson (35) and Salisbury (76). South Davidson won the boys total with 27, trailed by East (39), West (79) and Salisbury (90).
Cepeda won the girls race in 21 minutes, 23 seconds. Teammates Avery Tysinger (second, 23:53.50), Grace Prevette (fourth, 24:31.90), Erin Gardner (seventh, 27:03.80) and Lauren Tippett (eighth, 27:08.30) also finished in the top 10.
East’s Caleb Machorro (fifth, 18:21.90), Dallas Salter (sixth, 18:24.80), Jackson Cook (eighth (19:14.50) and Owen Crum (ninth, 19:24.50) finished in the top 10 in the boys race.