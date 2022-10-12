JAMESTOWN – Southwest Guilford edged rival Ragsdale 1-0 in Metro 4A Conference boys soccer Tuesday at Ragsdale.
Kendall Ingram scored the lone goal of the match in the first half for the Cowboys. David Merced got the shutout in goal.
Southwest improved to 11-6 overall and 7-2 in the conference, while the Tigers dipped to 9-8 and 1-8.
HP CENTRAL, ATKINS
WINSTON-SALEM – High Point Central fell 4-3 against host Atkins in Mid-State 3A Conference boys soccer Tuesday.
Bennett Robinson scored two goals on penalty kicks to lead the Bison (7-9-1 overall, 5-2-1 overall). Livingstone Ndayikengurukiye had one goal, while Bryan Rivera had one assist.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CARMEL CHRISTIAN
MATTHEWS – Wesleyan Christian fell 2-1 against Carmel Christian in a meeting of boys soccer powers Tuesday at Matthews Sportsplex.
Sean Jacobs scored on a free kick in the first half for the Trojans (16-3).
BISHOP McGUINNESS, CARVER
KERNERSVILLE – Bishop McGuinness defeated Carver 7-2 in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference boys soccer Tuesday at Bishop.
Harrison Satterfield had two goals and an assist for the Villains (11-4-3 overall, 6-0 conference). Dylan King and Ethan Connor each had two goals, while Patrick Duggan had one. Diego Linares tallied two assists, while William Stoffel and Jack Stubbs each had one. Asael Guzman earned the win in goal.
VOLLEYBALL
HP CENTRAL, ATKINS
WINSTON-SALEM – High Point Central topped Atkins 22-25, 25-12, 25-16, 25-21 in Mid-State 3A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Atkins.
Ava Burton had six kills and five aces for the Bison (12-8 overall, 11-2 conference). Emma Burks had four kills, 10 digs, seven assists and five aces, while Emma Marion had four aces and 15 digs. Aubrey Evans had five blocks, and April Htun had 37 digs.
SW GUILFORD, RAGSDALE
JAMESTOWN – Southwest Guilford swept rival Ragsdale 3-0 in Metro 4A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Ragsdale.
The Cowgirls improved to 9-12 overall and 5-8 in the conference, while the Tigers dropped to 5-13 and 1-12.
TW ANDREWS, McMICHAEL
MAYODAN – TW Andrews fell to state power McMichael 25-8, 25-10, 25-10 in Mid-State 2A Conference volleyball Tuesday at McMichael.
The Red Raiders dipped to 3-15 overall and 1-10 in the conference.
HP CHRISTIAN, WESTCHESTER CD
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian raced past crosstown rival Westchester Country Day 25-8, 25-19, 25-15 in PTAC volleyball Tuesday on Senior Night at HPCA.
Kinslee Britton had 10 kills, six aces and four digs for the Cougars (10-13 overall, 6-2 PTAC). Mary Douglas Hayworth, the team’s lone senior, added eight kills, three blocks and three aces, while Sophie Braetzkus had six kills, 14 assists, six digs and two blocks. Lauren Boyles had 10 digs, while Hailey Allred added eight.
The Wildcats dipped to 7-8 and 3-5.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CARMEL CHRISTIAN
MATTHEWS – Wesleyan Christian fell 25-22, 13-25, 25-20, 25-19 against Carmel Christian in volleyball Tuesday at Carmel.
The Trojans moved to 3-12.
EAST DAVIDSON, THOMASVILLE
THOMASVILLE – East Davidson swept Thomasville 25-9, 25-2, 25-12 in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Thomasville.
Lyndsay Reid had 13 kills and nine aces for the Golden Eagles (17-3 overall, 10-1 conference), who’ve won 17 straight matches. Kara Mahan added 13 aces and 19 assists, while Kaitlyn Wallace had eight kills and 12 assists. Emma Anderson chipped in seven kills, and Olivia Gallimore had three aces and two kills.
OAK GROVE, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL
MIDWAY – Oak Grove defeated Montgomery Central 25-13, 25-18, 25-18 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference volleyball Tuesday at Oak Grove.
Bella Grieser had 13 kills to lead the Grizzlies (13-8 overall, 9-0 conference). Savannah Tiller added 11 digs, while Hailey Kidder and Georgia Barnett each had two blocks. Tatum Tesh had 13 digs while Katie Maddock had 10.
LEDFORD, ASHEBORO
ASHEBORO – Ledford beat host Asheboro 25-13, 25-19, 26-24 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference volleyball Tuesday.
Khyra Barber had 18 kills, eight digs and four blocks for the Panthers (11-6 overall, 7-2 conference). Lily Peele had seven kills and three aces. Alex Graham and Aramy Grier each had five blocks, while Jayda Stone had 15 digs and Kensie Price had 11. Price had 31 assists.
TRINITY, RANDLEMAN
TRINITY – Trinity fell 22-25, 25-23, 16-25, 25-20, 15-13 against Randleman in PAC 1A/2A volleyball at Trinity.
Kaitlyn McCoy had 18 kills, Karrington Batten had 15 and Sarabeth Johnson had 14 for the Bulldogs (10-11 overall, 2-9 conference). Batten added nine blocks, while Faith Powell had 24 digs, followed by McCoy and Ella Johnson with 18 digs each. Madison Burgiss had 43 assists.
WHEATMORE, UWHARRIE CHARTER
ASHEBORO – Wheatmore lost against Uwharrie Charter 29-27, 25-13, 25-20 in PAC 1A/2A volleyball Tuesday at Uwharrie.
The Warriors dipped to 8-12 overall and 3-8 in the conference.
GIRLS GOLF
AT HPCC-EMERYWOOD
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day took first place individually and second place as a team to highlight Tuesday’s PTAC girls golf match at High Point Country Club’s Emerywood course.
Madi Dial shot a 1-over 37 to lead the Wildcats, while Mary Frances Collins added a 48 and Elizabeth Shoaf followed with a 49.
Westchester finished with a 134 team total, just behind Forsyth Country Day with a 130. High Point Christian was fourth among the five teams with a 147.
Ashley Limbacher led the Cougars with a 39, followed by Juliana Curione with a 50 and Addie Spencer with a 58.
AT HOLLY RIDGE
ARCHDALE – Oak Grove captured the conference title during Tuesday’s Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls golf 18-hole final at Holly Ridge.
Oak Grove finished with a 258, well clear of second-place Asheboro with a 283. Ledford was fourth in the five-team field with a 350.
GIRLS TENNIS
HP CHRISTIAN, WESTCHESTER CD
HIGH POINT – High Point Christian topped Westchester Country Day 6-3 in PTAC girls tennis Tuesday at Oak Hollow Tennis Center.
The Cougars improved to 4-8 overall and 4-6 in the conference, while the Wildcats dipped to 3-10 and 0-8.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CARMEL CHRISTIAN
MATTHEWS – Wesleyan Christian edged host Carmel Christian 5-4 in girls tennis Tuesday.
The Trojans improved to 4-7.
HPU SPORTS
WOMEN’S GOLF
GREENVILLE — The High Point University women’s golf team finished fifth in the 54-hole Pirate Collegiate classic that ended Tuesday.
The Panthers posted 22-over-par 886, which was just six strokes more than the winning score of host East Carolina. The Pirates edged UNC Greensboro by a stroke. Georgetown and Seton Hall tied for third at 885.
Sarah Kahn led HPU, finishing second at 7-under 209. Ella Perna was 15th at 222, with Danielle Suh 16th at 223, Darianys Guzman 18th at 224, Ashley Chalmers 36th at 231 and Vynie Chen 49th at 240.
MEN’S GOLF
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The High Point University men’s golf team finished 11th among 14 teams in the 72-hole Carolina Collegiate Cup that ended Tuesday at Carolina Country Club.
The Panthers finished with a team score of 34-over 898. Alabama-Birmingham took first at 844, 10 shots ahead of Lipscomb.
Alan Smith posted HPU’s best score at 1-over 217, which tied for 15th. Grady Newton tied for 26th at 220. Gregor Meyer finished at 226, Charlie Barr ar 234 and William Phipps at 256.