HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford track coach Charlie Brown has been selected to the North Carolina High School Track & Field Hall of Fame.
Brown is a member of the 10-person class that will be inducted Saturday, Jan. 28, during the Mondo Elite High School Invitational at the JDL Fast Track, which will house the Hall of Fame. This will be the hall’s fourth class.
Also selected were athletes Clayton’s Keni Harrison, Mount Tabor’s J-Mee Samuels, Clayton’s Johnny Dutch, North Rowan’s Latasha Pharr and Grimsley’s Pam Doggett, plus Polk County’s Alan Peoples, Apex’s Roy Cooper and trailblazer E.V. Patterson.
Brown has coached individual national champions, multiple state championship teams, two U.S. national cross-country teams, and served as meet director for U.S. national meets and two of the state’s longest running high school invitationals. He was inducted into the Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame in 2021.
AREA ATHLETES NOMINATED FOR McDONALD’S GAME
TRIAD — Three area basketball players are among the nominees for the McDonald’s All American Games.
Bishop McGuinness’ Charley Chappell and Tate Chappell were included in the 13 nominees from North Carolina on the girls side, while Ragsdale’s Kobe Parker was among the five nominees on the boys side.
Over 700 players from 44 states, the District of Columbia, have been nominated for the games that will take place March 27-28 in Houston.
Final selections for the top 24 girls and 24 boys will be announced Tuesday, Jan. 24, on ESPN.
SWIMMING
DAVIDSON COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIPS
GREENSBORO — Oak Grove claimed the boys and girls team titles during Wednesday’s Davidson County swimming championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
Oak Grove’s girls totaled 589 points, followed by North Davidson (508) and Ledford (353). East Davidson was fifth with 228 while Thomasville was eighth with two in the eight-team field.
Oak Grove’s boys finished with 285 points, trailed by North Davidson (242) and Ledford (166). East Davidson was sixth with 123 in the seven-team field.
Finishing in the top three for Oak Grove were: Cassidy Grubb (first — girls 200 free, 2:06.26; first — girls 50 free, 25.61), Madelyn Wilson (second — girls 200 free, 2:25.42; first — girls 100 free, 1:04.32), Aiden Fleming (first — boys 200 free, 2:14.13; second — boys 500 free, 6:08, 34), Dylan Lodle (second — boys 200 free, 2:20.24), Gracie Eanes (third — girls 200 IM, 2:53.04), Evan Messer (third — boys 50 free, 24.42; second — boys 100 free, 56.14), Camille Lambert (third — girls 100 butterfly, 1:24.62), Joshua Vogl (third — boys 100 butterfly, 1:05.19; first — boys 100 breaststroke, 1:10.51) and Kinsey Meador (third — girls 500 free, 6:46.28; second — girls 100 back, 1:13.84), plus the girls 200 free (first, 1:58.49), boys 200 free (first, 1:40.78), girls 400 free (first, 4:20.47) and boys 400 free (first, 3:48.50) relays.
Finishing in the top three for Ledford were: Chase Sheffield (third — boys 200 IM, 2:27.16; first — boys 100 back, 1:01.80), Brea White (second — girls 50 free, 27.18; first — girls 100 butterfly, 1:08.12), Jenna Koh (first — girls 500 free, 5:31.62; first — girls 100 breaststroke, 1:09.75), Logan Thoma (third — boys 500 free, 6:38.69) and Adan Conte (third — boys 100 breaststroke, 1:17.71), as well as the girls 200 medley (first, 2:07.81), boys 200 medley (second, 1:55.34) and boys 200 free (third, 1:43.98) relays.
Finishing in the top three for East Davidson were: Matthew Whitley (third — boys 200 free, 2:20.96), Aileen Najera Flores (second — girls 500 free, 6:43.46) and McKinley Odenweler (third — boys 100 back, 1:11.66).
AT SALEM ACADEMY
WINSTON-SALEM — Westchester Country Day took sixth place in both the boys and girls team scores during Wednesday’s swim meet hosted by Salem Academy.
Forsyth Country Day won the girls team score with 211 points, followed by Greensboro Day with 180. Caldwell won the boys score with 181 points, while Forsyth Country Day had 177. Westchester’s girls totaled 36 points and the boys had 44 points.
Ben Hunsberger (second — boys 50 free, 22.89; third — boys 100 free, 51.67) led the way for the Wildcats.
INDOOR TRACK
SW GUILFORD POLAR BEAR MEET
HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford won the girls team score to highlight Wednesday’s polar bear meet at Southwest.
The Cowgirls totaled 97.5 points, followed by Western Guilford with 79.5. High Point Central tied for sixth with 16 points in the 10-team field, while Ragsdale (10.5) was seventh, Southern Guilford (nine) was ninth and Glenn (three) was 10th.
Southeast Guilford won the boys team score with 103 points, trailed by Northern Guilford with 96.5 points. Glenn (34) was fourth, followed by Central (29.5) in fifth to highlight the top five in the 14-team field.
Placing in the top three were: Central’s Curt Ervin (second — boys 55, 6.50), Lindsey Shaw (second — girls 500, 1:26.60; second — girls 300, 44.50), Antonio Vincent (tied second — boys 300, 39.30), Dakota Brown (third, 39-01.00)
Southwest’s Aniya Harris (first — girls 55, 7.20; first — girls 300, 42.80; first — girls long jump, 16-00.00), Jayden Walden (second — boys triple jump, 32-06.00), Jada Speight (third — girls triple jump, 29.00), Alyssa Toomer (second — girls 55 hurdles, 9.70), Jakari Squires (second — boys shot put, 45-03.00), Sady Moody (first — girls shot put, 32-05.00), and boys 4x200 (third, 1:36.40) and girls 4x200 (first, 1:49.20) relays
Ragsdale’s Harrison Howard (first — boys 1000, 2:36.49); Glenn’s Trey McIlvane (third — boys 500, 1:15.20), Jahnaul Ritzie (first — boys shot put, 48-11.50), William Murphy (first — boys long jump, 19-09.00), Tkhari McArthur (second — boys long jump, 19-07.50); and Southern Guilford’s Janiya Brown (second — girls shot put, 26-05.50).