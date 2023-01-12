Southwest Guilford SWG logo

HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford track coach Charlie Brown has been selected to the North Carolina High School Track & Field Hall of Fame.

Brown is a member of the 10-person class that will be inducted Saturday, Jan. 28, during the Mondo Elite High School Invitational at the JDL Fast Track, which will house the Hall of Fame. This will be the hall’s fourth class.

